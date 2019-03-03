CREIGH
Krampelj, Alexander pace Creighton past No. 10 Marquette

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Martin Krampelj scored 19 points and Ty-Shon Alexander added 14 to pace Creighton to a 66-60 victory over No. 10 Marquette on Sunday.

Creighton (16-13, 7-9 Big East) outscored Marquette 16-3 down the stretch until a 3-pointer in the closing seconds by Markus Howard, who finished with 33 points.

The Golden Eagles (23-6, 12-4) committed 22 turnovers, which Creighton turned into 18 points.

Howard's 3-pointer from the left side put Marquette up 54-50, but the Golden Eagles turned it over on their next four possessions. Alexander turned a steal into a short jumper to put Creighton up 56-54 with 3:20 left.

Marcus Zegarski capped a 10-0 run with a steal and layup to put the Bluejays up 60-54 with 2:16 remaining.

The Bluejays preserved the victory with six free throws in the final minute. It was on only the second home loss for Marquette in 18 games at the new Fiserv Forum.

Marquette, which trailed by as many as eight in the first half, rallied for a 33-29 lead at the break as Creighton did not have field goal over the final 4:04.

Howard, who had 21 points in the first half, gave the Golden Eagles their first lead at 30-29 on a 3-pointer.

Marquette played from behind most of the first half after five turnovers in its first six possessions.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays have won three straight after losing their previous four. They close the regular season with two home games this week. Creighton is 9-6 at home.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles still have a shot at the Big East title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Marquette is tied with Villanova, and the teams have locked up the top two spots in the conference.

UP NEXT

Creighton hosts Providence on Wednesday.

Marquette is at Seton Hall on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Creighton
Starters
M. Krampelj
T. Alexander
M. Ballock
M. Zegarowski
D. Mintz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Krampelj 19 6 0 8/13 1/4 2/5 1 28 1 2 1 1 5
T. Alexander 14 7 1 3/11 1/5 7/8 3 31 2 0 2 0 7
M. Ballock 12 3 1 5/6 2/3 0/0 3 28 2 0 0 1 2
M. Zegarowski 9 0 5 3/4 1/1 2/2 2 34 2 0 2 0 0
D. Mintz 6 0 4 1/8 1/4 3/4 4 34 6 0 3 0 0
Bench
C. Bishop
K. Joseph
C. Cashaw
D. Jefferson
J. Scurry
D. Mahoney
J. Epperson
S. Froling
J. Canfield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bishop 3 1 0 0/0 0/0 3/4 2 12 2 0 2 1 0
K. Joseph 2 4 1 1/7 0/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 2 2
C. Cashaw 1 5 0 0/2 0/0 1/3 0 11 0 0 0 3 2
D. Jefferson 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Froling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 27 13 21/53 6/20 18/26 16 200 15 2 11 8 19
Marquette
Starters
M. Howard
S. Anim
J. Hauser
T. John
S. Hauser
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Howard 33 2 3 11/21 4/11 7/9 2 39 2 0 6 0 2
S. Anim 7 5 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 4 31 0 1 3 0 5
J. Hauser 6 4 5 2/5 1/2 1/1 2 28 0 0 5 1 3
T. John 4 3 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 4 21 1 1 2 0 3
S. Hauser 3 10 0 1/7 1/6 0/0 5 37 0 2 2 0 10
Bench
E. Morrow
B. Bailey
J. Chartouny
M. Heldt
J. Cain
C. Marotta
K. McEwen
I. Eke
G. Elliott
M. Lelito
B. Jaffee
T. Gardiner
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Morrow 4 4 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 1 2 2
B. Bailey 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 14 0 1 1 0 0
J. Chartouny 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 1 0 1
M. Heldt 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
J. Cain 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Marotta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McEwen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lelito - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jaffee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 29 9 21/46 8/23 10/12 22 200 4 5 21 3 26
