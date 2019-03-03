Krampelj, Alexander pace Creighton past No. 10 Marquette
MILWAUKEE (AP) Martin Krampelj scored 19 points and Ty-Shon Alexander added 14 to pace Creighton to a 66-60 victory over No. 10 Marquette on Sunday.
Creighton (16-13, 7-9 Big East) outscored Marquette 16-3 down the stretch until a 3-pointer in the closing seconds by Markus Howard, who finished with 33 points.
The Golden Eagles (23-6, 12-4) committed 22 turnovers, which Creighton turned into 18 points.
Howard's 3-pointer from the left side put Marquette up 54-50, but the Golden Eagles turned it over on their next four possessions. Alexander turned a steal into a short jumper to put Creighton up 56-54 with 3:20 left.
Marcus Zegarski capped a 10-0 run with a steal and layup to put the Bluejays up 60-54 with 2:16 remaining.
The Bluejays preserved the victory with six free throws in the final minute. It was on only the second home loss for Marquette in 18 games at the new Fiserv Forum.
Marquette, which trailed by as many as eight in the first half, rallied for a 33-29 lead at the break as Creighton did not have field goal over the final 4:04.
Howard, who had 21 points in the first half, gave the Golden Eagles their first lead at 30-29 on a 3-pointer.
Marquette played from behind most of the first half after five turnovers in its first six possessions.
BIG PICTURE
Creighton: The Bluejays have won three straight after losing their previous four. They close the regular season with two home games this week. Creighton is 9-6 at home.
Marquette: The Golden Eagles still have a shot at the Big East title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Marquette is tied with Villanova, and the teams have locked up the top two spots in the conference.
UP NEXT
Creighton hosts Providence on Wednesday.
Marquette is at Seton Hall on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|25.3
|Pts. Per Game
|25.3
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|43.9
|Field Goal %
|44.2
|41.0
|Three Point %
|43.0
|78.8
|Free Throw %
|90.7
|+ 3
|Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard
|5.0
|+ 1
|Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Sam Hauser
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Martin Krampelj
|21.0
|Sam Hauser missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|+ 1
|Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Sacar Anim
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Creighton
|35.0
|Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|60
|Field Goals
|21-53 (39.6%)
|21-46 (45.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|18-26 (69.2%)
|10-12 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|29
|Offensive
|8
|3
|Defensive
|19
|26
|Team
|5
|0
|Assists
|13
|9
|Steals
|15
|4
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|21
|Fouls
|16
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
15
|M. Krampelj F
|13.1 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|0.6 APG
|58.4 FG%
|
0
|M. Howard G
|25.3 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|4.0 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Krampelj F
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|M. Howard G
|33 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.6
|FG%
|45.7
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Krampelj
|19
|6
|0
|8/13
|1/4
|2/5
|1
|28
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|T. Alexander
|14
|7
|1
|3/11
|1/5
|7/8
|3
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0
|7
|M. Ballock
|12
|3
|1
|5/6
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|28
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Zegarowski
|9
|0
|5
|3/4
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Mintz
|6
|0
|4
|1/8
|1/4
|3/4
|4
|34
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Krampelj
|19
|6
|0
|8/13
|1/4
|2/5
|1
|28
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|T. Alexander
|14
|7
|1
|3/11
|1/5
|7/8
|3
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0
|7
|M. Ballock
|12
|3
|1
|5/6
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|28
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Zegarowski
|9
|0
|5
|3/4
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Mintz
|6
|0
|4
|1/8
|1/4
|3/4
|4
|34
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bishop
|3
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|12
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|K. Joseph
|2
|4
|1
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|C. Cashaw
|1
|5
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|D. Jefferson
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Scurry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahoney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Epperson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Froling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Canfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|27
|13
|21/53
|6/20
|18/26
|16
|200
|15
|2
|11
|8
|19
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Morrow
|4
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|B. Bailey
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J. Chartouny
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Heldt
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Cain
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Marotta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McEwen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lelito
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jaffee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|29
|9
|21/46
|8/23
|10/12
|22
|200
|4
|5
|21
|3
|26
-
25WASH
STNFRD62
61
2nd 14.0 ESP2
-
MRSHL
NTEXAS85
82
2nd 1.0
-
SFLA
UCONN58
60
Final
-
LATECH
FIU76
83
Final
-
STJOHN
DEPAUL83
92
Final
-
UTEP
CHARLO58
68
Final
-
FAIR
STPETE52
62
Final
-
ND
LVILLE61
75
Final
-
MANH
QUINN62
58
Final
-
RIDER
MARIST75
64
Final
-
SIENA
NIAGARA72
65
Final/OT
-
WICHST
SMU67
55
Final
-
TULANE
TEMPLE69
80
Final
-
APPST
LALAF90
80
Final
-
CREIGH
10MARQET66
60
Final
-
UAB
TXSA70
76
Final
-
MTSU
RICE61
67
Final
-
USM
WKY71
76
Final
-
9MICH
17MD69
62
Final
-
ECU
TULSA78
91
Final
-
BC
GATECH0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
NWEST
ILL0
0136.5 O/U
-5
6:30pm BTN
-
ARIZST
OREGST0
0146 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESPU