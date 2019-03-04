NALAB
UNF

No Text

Sams lifts N. Florida over N. Alabama 76-66 in A-Sun tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Garrett Sams recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds as North Florida defeated North Alabama 76-66 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney on Monday night.

Wajid Aminu added 12 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for the Ospreys. Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 14 points and seven assists for North Florida (16-16) and Carter Hendricksen added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Jamari Blackmon had 15 points for the Lions (10-22). Kendarius Smith added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Christian Agnew had 13 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Wajid Aminu 3.0
  Kendarius Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Kendarius Smith 5.0
  Christian Agnew missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Garrett Sams made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  Garrett Sams missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Emanuel Littles 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Garrett Sams 12.0
  Kendarius Smith missed layup 14.0
+ 1 Carter Hendricksen made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Carter Hendricksen made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
Team Stats
Points 66 76
Field Goals 26-76 (34.2%) 22-58 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 21-29 (72.4%)
Total Rebounds 52 39
Offensive 17 7
Defensive 32 31
Team 3 1
Assists 13 15
Steals 7 4
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 19 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Blackmon G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
11
G. Sams G
18 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo North Alabama 10-22 293766
home team logo North Florida 16-16 304676
UNF Arena Jacksonville, FL
UNF Arena Jacksonville, FL
Team Stats
away team logo North Alabama 10-22 67.1 PPG 39.2 RPG 10.4 APG
home team logo North Florida 16-16 75.7 PPG 41.2 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
3
J. Blackmon G 14.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.6 APG 32.0 FG%
11
G. Sams G 12.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.6 APG 38.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Blackmon G 15 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
11
G. Sams G 18 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
34.2 FG% 37.9
28.0 3PT FG% 39.3
63.6 FT% 72.4
North Alabama
Starters
J. Blackmon
K. Smith
K. Stafford
E. Littles
T. King
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Blackmon 15 4 5 6/11 3/5 0/0 4 33 1 0 0 2 2
K. Smith 14 11 3 5/14 2/7 2/4 2 34 3 0 2 3 8
K. Stafford 11 9 0 5/11 0/1 1/2 4 25 0 0 1 3 6
E. Littles 6 11 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 26 0 0 0 2 9
T. King 5 2 1 2/10 1/6 0/0 2 24 1 0 2 0 2
Starters
J. Blackmon
K. Smith
K. Stafford
E. Littles
T. King
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Blackmon 15 4 5 6/11 3/5 0/0 4 33 1 0 0 2 2
K. Smith 14 11 3 5/14 2/7 2/4 2 34 3 0 2 3 8
K. Stafford 11 9 0 5/11 0/1 1/2 4 25 0 0 1 3 6
E. Littles 6 11 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 26 0 0 0 2 9
T. King 5 2 1 2/10 1/6 0/0 2 24 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
C. Agnew
C. Diggs
L. Windeler
C. Dutreil
A. Matic
P. Youngblood
A. Morrissey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Agnew 13 1 2 4/17 1/6 4/5 3 28 2 0 4 1 0
C. Diggs 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 2
L. Windeler 0 7 1 0/4 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 2 1 4 3
C. Dutreil 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 2 0
A. Matic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Youngblood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Morrissey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 49 13 26/76 7/25 7/11 19 200 7 2 11 17 32
North Florida
Starters
G. Sams
I. Gandia-Rosa
C. Hendricksen
W. Aminu
J. Escobar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Sams 18 10 1 5/14 3/7 5/8 3 36 1 0 3 1 9
I. Gandia-Rosa 14 1 7 4/8 2/5 4/4 2 36 0 0 1 0 1
C. Hendricksen 13 8 3 3/10 1/5 6/6 2 36 0 1 0 2 6
W. Aminu 12 14 3 5/13 0/1 2/6 0 38 2 6 2 4 10
J. Escobar 7 2 1 1/5 1/4 4/5 0 27 1 0 1 0 2
Starters
G. Sams
I. Gandia-Rosa
C. Hendricksen
W. Aminu
J. Escobar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Sams 18 10 1 5/14 3/7 5/8 3 36 1 0 3 1 9
I. Gandia-Rosa 14 1 7 4/8 2/5 4/4 2 36 0 0 1 0 1
C. Hendricksen 13 8 3 3/10 1/5 6/6 2 36 0 1 0 2 6
W. Aminu 12 14 3 5/13 0/1 2/6 0 38 2 6 2 4 10
J. Escobar 7 2 1 1/5 1/4 4/5 0 27 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
R. Burkhardt
E. Balogun
B. Coffey II
T. Day
N. Horchler
E. Lambright
C. Schach
D. James
C. Copeland
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Burkhardt 9 1 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 1
E. Balogun 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 4 10 0 0 2 0 1
B. Coffey II 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
T. Day - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Horchler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lambright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Schach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Copeland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 38 15 22/58 11/28 21/29 11 200 4 7 9 7 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores