Sams lifts N. Florida over N. Alabama 76-66 in A-Sun tourney
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Garrett Sams recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds as North Florida defeated North Alabama 76-66 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney on Monday night.
Wajid Aminu added 12 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for the Ospreys. Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 14 points and seven assists for North Florida (16-16) and Carter Hendricksen added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Jamari Blackmon had 15 points for the Lions (10-22). Kendarius Smith added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Christian Agnew had 13 points.
---
---
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Wajid Aminu
|3.0
|Kendarius Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Kendarius Smith
|5.0
|Christian Agnew missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Garrett Sams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Garrett Sams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Emanuel Littles
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Garrett Sams
|12.0
|Kendarius Smith missed layup
|14.0
|+ 1
|Carter Hendricksen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Carter Hendricksen made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|76
|Field Goals
|26-76 (34.2%)
|22-58 (37.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|11-28 (39.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|21-29 (72.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|52
|39
|Offensive
|17
|7
|Defensive
|32
|31
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|13
|15
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|19
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|North Alabama 10-22
|67.1 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|10.4 APG
|North Florida 16-16
|75.7 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Blackmon G
|14.6 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.6 APG
|32.0 FG%
|
11
|G. Sams G
|12.0 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|2.6 APG
|38.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Blackmon G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|G. Sams G
|18 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|
|34.2
|FG%
|37.9
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|39.3
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|72.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blackmon
|15
|4
|5
|6/11
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|K. Smith
|14
|11
|3
|5/14
|2/7
|2/4
|2
|34
|3
|0
|2
|3
|8
|K. Stafford
|11
|9
|0
|5/11
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|E. Littles
|6
|11
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|T. King
|5
|2
|1
|2/10
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sams
|18
|10
|1
|5/14
|3/7
|5/8
|3
|36
|1
|0
|3
|1
|9
|I. Gandia-Rosa
|14
|1
|7
|4/8
|2/5
|4/4
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Hendricksen
|13
|8
|3
|3/10
|1/5
|6/6
|2
|36
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|W. Aminu
|12
|14
|3
|5/13
|0/1
|2/6
|0
|38
|2
|6
|2
|4
|10
|J. Escobar
|7
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|4/5
|0
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Burkhardt
|9
|1
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Balogun
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|B. Coffey II
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Day
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Horchler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Lambright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Schach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Copeland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|38
|15
|22/58
|11/28
|21/29
|11
|200
|4
|7
|9
|7
|31
