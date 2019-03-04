NJTECH
FGC

No Text

Wilson leads NJIT over FGCU in A-Sun tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2019

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) Diandre Wilson scored a career-high 26 points as NJIT narrowly beat Florida Gulf Coast 83-78 in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Monday night.

Wilson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, shot 12 for 13 from the foul line and collected six rebounds. Zach Cooks added 25 points and six boards and Abdul Lewis had 18 points and five assists for NJIT (21-11).

Dinero Mercurius scored a career-high 27 points for the Eagles (14-18). Troy Baxter Jr. added 15 points and Caleb Catto scored 11.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by Florida Gulf Coast 0.0
  Caleb Catto missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Caleb Catto 3.0
  Dinero Mercurius missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Diandre Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Diandre Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Schadrac Casimir 8.0
+ 2 Dinero Mercurius made driving layup 9.0
+ 1 Diandre Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Diandre Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Schadrac Casimir 14.0
Team Stats
Points 83 78
Field Goals 24-44 (54.5%) 29-59 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 10-17 (58.8%) 14-31 (45.2%)
Free Throws 25-32 (78.1%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 28
Offensive 2 6
Defensive 23 19
Team 3 3
Assists 14 19
Steals 8 6
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 13 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
D. Wilson G
26 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
31
D. Mercurius G
27 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo N.J. Tech 21-11 384583
home team logo FGCU 14-18 334578
Alico Arena Fort Myers, FL
Alico Arena Fort Myers, FL
Team Stats
away team logo N.J. Tech 21-11 70.1 PPG 36.6 RPG 10.7 APG
home team logo FGCU 14-18 71.0 PPG 35.9 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
15
D. Wilson G 11.3 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.7 APG 40.2 FG%
31
D. Mercurius G 9.8 PPG 1.9 RPG 1.3 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
15
D. Wilson G 26 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
31
D. Mercurius G 27 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
54.5 FG% 49.2
58.8 3PT FG% 45.2
78.1 FT% 60.0
N.J. Tech
Starters
D. Wilson
Z. Cooks
A. Lewis
S. Gibbs
S. Brinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wilson 26 6 2 5/9 4/6 12/13 1 35 3 0 0 0 6
Z. Cooks 25 6 1 8/15 4/8 5/6 4 40 3 0 3 0 6
A. Lewis 18 6 5 6/11 1/1 5/7 3 37 1 1 6 0 6
S. Gibbs 9 1 3 3/6 1/2 2/4 1 37 0 0 2 0 1
S. Brinson 1 3 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 16 0 0 0 1 2
Starters
D. Wilson
Z. Cooks
A. Lewis
S. Gibbs
S. Brinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wilson 26 6 2 5/9 4/6 12/13 1 35 3 0 0 0 6
Z. Cooks 25 6 1 8/15 4/8 5/6 4 40 3 0 3 0 6
A. Lewis 18 6 5 6/11 1/1 5/7 3 37 1 1 6 0 6
S. Gibbs 9 1 3 3/6 1/2 2/4 1 37 0 0 2 0 1
S. Brinson 1 3 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 16 0 0 0 1 2
Bench
M. Bendary
S. Jones
K. De Graaf
D. Willis
R. Walsh
T. Price
D. Greer
S. Diakite
P. Jamison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bendary 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
S. Jones 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2
K. De Graaf 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 1 2 1 0
D. Willis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 0
R. Walsh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Diakite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jamison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 25 14 24/44 10/17 25/32 13 200 8 2 13 2 23
FGCU
Starters
D. Mercurius
T. Baxter Jr.
S. Casimir
Z. Scott
B. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mercurius 27 2 3 10/15 5/10 2/3 3 27 2 0 3 0 2
T. Baxter Jr. 15 4 0 5/12 3/7 2/2 0 27 1 2 3 1 3
S. Casimir 7 2 4 3/6 1/2 0/0 3 34 1 0 3 0 2
Z. Scott 4 7 2 2/9 0/3 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 3 4
B. Thomas 1 5 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 26 1 2 0 1 4
Starters
D. Mercurius
T. Baxter Jr.
S. Casimir
Z. Scott
B. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mercurius 27 2 3 10/15 5/10 2/3 3 27 2 0 3 0 2
T. Baxter Jr. 15 4 0 5/12 3/7 2/2 0 27 1 2 3 1 3
S. Casimir 7 2 4 3/6 1/2 0/0 3 34 1 0 3 0 2
Z. Scott 4 7 2 2/9 0/3 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 3 4
B. Thomas 1 5 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 26 1 2 0 1 4
Bench
C. Catto
C. Carlyle
R. Scott Jr.
R. Doyle
D. Mahoney
B. Ernst
H. Cheatham
D. Day
K. Hoffman
R. Rocuant
M. Hardy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Catto 11 3 4 4/6 3/4 0/0 3 24 0 1 2 1 2
C. Carlyle 8 1 4 3/6 1/2 1/1 3 25 0 0 2 0 1
R. Scott Jr. 5 1 1 2/5 1/3 0/2 2 17 0 0 0 0 1
R. Doyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ernst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Day - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rocuant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 25 19 29/59 14/31 6/10 18 200 6 5 14 6 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores