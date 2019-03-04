Wilson leads NJIT over FGCU in A-Sun tourney
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) Diandre Wilson scored a career-high 26 points as NJIT narrowly beat Florida Gulf Coast 83-78 in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Monday night.
Wilson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, shot 12 for 13 from the foul line and collected six rebounds. Zach Cooks added 25 points and six boards and Abdul Lewis had 18 points and five assists for NJIT (21-11).
Dinero Mercurius scored a career-high 27 points for the Eagles (14-18). Troy Baxter Jr. added 15 points and Caleb Catto scored 11.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Offensive rebound by Florida Gulf Coast
|0.0
|Caleb Catto missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Caleb Catto
|3.0
|Dinero Mercurius missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Diandre Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Diandre Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Schadrac Casimir
|8.0
|+ 2
|Dinero Mercurius made driving layup
|9.0
|+ 1
|Diandre Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Diandre Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Schadrac Casimir
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|78
|Field Goals
|24-44 (54.5%)
|29-59 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|10-17 (58.8%)
|14-31 (45.2%)
|Free Throws
|25-32 (78.1%)
|6-10 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|28
|Offensive
|2
|6
|Defensive
|23
|19
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|14
|19
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|13
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
15
|D. Wilson G
|11.3 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|40.2 FG%
|
31
|D. Mercurius G
|9.8 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|1.3 APG
|41.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Wilson G
|26 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|D. Mercurius G
|27 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|54.5
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|58.8
|3PT FG%
|45.2
|
|
|78.1
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wilson
|26
|6
|2
|5/9
|4/6
|12/13
|1
|35
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Z. Cooks
|25
|6
|1
|8/15
|4/8
|5/6
|4
|40
|3
|0
|3
|0
|6
|A. Lewis
|18
|6
|5
|6/11
|1/1
|5/7
|3
|37
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|S. Gibbs
|9
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|2/4
|1
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|S. Brinson
|1
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Mercurius
|27
|2
|3
|10/15
|5/10
|2/3
|3
|27
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|T. Baxter Jr.
|15
|4
|0
|5/12
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|27
|1
|2
|3
|1
|3
|S. Casimir
|7
|2
|4
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|34
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Z. Scott
|4
|7
|2
|2/9
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|B. Thomas
|1
|5
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|26
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
