ILLCHI
WISGB

No Text

Cohen scores 21, leads Green Bay past UIC 82-77 in tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2019

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Sandy Cohen III had 21 points as Green Bay narrowly defeated Illinois-Chicago 82-77 in the quarterfinals of the Horizon Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.

JayQuan McCloud had 19 points for Green Bay (17-15). Trevian Bell added 15 points. Tank Hemphill had 12 points for the home team.

Tarkus Ferguson had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Flames (16-16). Godwin Boahen added 17 points.

Green Bay will face Wright State in the semifinals of the tournament on March 11. Wright State knocked off IUPUI 71-56 on Tuesday night.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Ferguson
S. Cohen III
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
41.0 Field Goal % 46.6
36.8 Three Point % 33.3
75.0 Free Throw % 77.5
  Defensive rebound by Green Bay 1.0
  Jamie Ahale missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 JayQuan McCloud made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 JayQuan McCloud made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Godwin Boahen 5.0
  Lost ball turnover on Godwin Boahen 5.0
+ 1 JayQuan McCloud made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 JayQuan McCloud made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Jacob Wiley 15.0
+ 3 Tarkus Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamie Ahale 17.0
+ 1 Sandy Cohen III made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
Team Stats
Points 77 82
Field Goals 30-64 (46.9%) 28-58 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 12-32 (37.5%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 38
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 17 23
Team 4 2
Assists 17 12
Steals 4 5
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 21 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
T. Ferguson G
22 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
1
S. Cohen III G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Ill.-Chicago 16-16 344377
home team logo Green Bay 17-15 354782
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Ill.-Chicago 16-16 74.7 PPG 37.7 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo Green Bay 17-15 81.2 PPG 40 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
4
T. Ferguson G 15.5 PPG 6.8 RPG 5.2 APG 41.0 FG%
1
S. Cohen III G 17.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 4.5 APG 46.6 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Ferguson G 22 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
1
S. Cohen III G 21 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
46.9 FG% 48.3
37.5 3PT FG% 33.3
83.3 FT% 76.0
Ill.-Chicago
Starters
T. Ferguson
G. Boahen
M. Ottey
J. Blount
R. Howard Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Ferguson 22 7 6 7/17 6/14 2/2 3 40 2 1 3 2 5
G. Boahen 17 4 5 7/14 3/7 0/0 3 35 1 0 2 1 3
M. Ottey 8 0 2 3/7 0/2 2/3 4 18 0 0 2 0 0
J. Blount 7 3 1 3/6 0/0 1/1 3 28 0 0 2 0 3
R. Howard Jr. 4 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 1 1 1 0
Starters
T. Ferguson
G. Boahen
M. Ottey
J. Blount
R. Howard Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Ferguson 22 7 6 7/17 6/14 2/2 3 40 2 1 3 2 5
G. Boahen 17 4 5 7/14 3/7 0/0 3 35 1 0 2 1 3
M. Ottey 8 0 2 3/7 0/2 2/3 4 18 0 0 2 0 0
J. Blount 7 3 1 3/6 0/0 1/1 3 28 0 0 2 0 3
R. Howard Jr. 4 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 1 1 1 0
Bench
J. Ahale
J. Wiley
M. Diggins
D. Matthews
R. Bissainthe
D. Ejim
T. Washington
A. Makumator
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ahale 9 3 2 3/7 3/7 0/0 0 27 1 0 0 1 2
J. Wiley 8 6 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 4 18 0 1 1 2 4
M. Diggins 2 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 22 0 0 0 1 0
D. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bissainthe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ejim - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Makumator - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 25 17 30/64 12/32 5/6 21 200 4 3 11 8 17
Green Bay
Starters
S. Cohen III
J. McCloud
T. Hemphill
J. McNair
C. Schwartz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Cohen III 21 5 3 6/11 1/4 8/12 0 40 2 2 0 0 5
J. McCloud 19 3 3 6/13 2/7 5/6 3 33 1 2 3 1 2
T. Hemphill 12 5 1 5/11 0/0 2/3 4 30 1 0 2 1 4
J. McNair 4 7 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 22 0 1 1 6 1
C. Schwartz 2 3 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 7 0 0 1 1 2
Starters
S. Cohen III
J. McCloud
T. Hemphill
J. McNair
C. Schwartz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Cohen III 21 5 3 6/11 1/4 8/12 0 40 2 2 0 0 5
J. McCloud 19 3 3 6/13 2/7 5/6 3 33 1 2 3 1 2
T. Hemphill 12 5 1 5/11 0/0 2/3 4 30 1 0 2 1 4
J. McNair 4 7 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 22 0 1 1 6 1
C. Schwartz 2 3 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 7 0 0 1 1 2
Bench
T. Bell
P. Pipes
H. Crist
K. Hankerson
M. Patterson
T. Parham
J. Smith
W. Chevalier
T. Powell
B. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bell 15 4 0 5/7 3/5 2/2 0 24 1 0 2 1 3
P. Pipes 7 6 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 2 4
H. Crist 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 0
K. Hankerson 0 2 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 2
M. Patterson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Parham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Chevalier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 36 12 28/58 7/21 19/25 12 200 5 5 11 13 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores