Cohen scores 21, leads Green Bay past UIC 82-77 in tourney
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Sandy Cohen III had 21 points as Green Bay narrowly defeated Illinois-Chicago 82-77 in the quarterfinals of the Horizon Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.
JayQuan McCloud had 19 points for Green Bay (17-15). Trevian Bell added 15 points. Tank Hemphill had 12 points for the home team.
Tarkus Ferguson had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Flames (16-16). Godwin Boahen added 17 points.
Green Bay will face Wright State in the semifinals of the tournament on March 11. Wright State knocked off IUPUI 71-56 on Tuesday night.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|17.2
|Pts. Per Game
|17.2
|4.6
|Ast. Per Game
|4.6
|6.4
|Reb. Per Game
|6.4
|41.0
|Field Goal %
|46.6
|36.8
|Three Point %
|33.3
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|77.5
|Defensive rebound by Green Bay
|1.0
|Jamie Ahale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|JayQuan McCloud made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|JayQuan McCloud made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Godwin Boahen
|5.0
|Lost ball turnover on Godwin Boahen
|5.0
|+ 1
|JayQuan McCloud made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|JayQuan McCloud made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Jacob Wiley
|15.0
|+ 3
|Tarkus Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamie Ahale
|17.0
|+ 1
|Sandy Cohen III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|82
|Field Goals
|30-64 (46.9%)
|28-58 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|12-32 (37.5%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-6 (83.3%)
|19-25 (76.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|38
|Offensive
|8
|13
|Defensive
|17
|23
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|17
|12
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|21
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ill.-Chicago 16-16
|74.7 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Green Bay 17-15
|81.2 PPG
|40 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|T. Ferguson G
|15.5 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|5.2 APG
|41.0 FG%
|
1
|S. Cohen III G
|17.3 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|4.5 APG
|46.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Ferguson G
|22 PTS
|7 REB
|6 AST
|S. Cohen III G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|46.9
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|76.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ferguson
|22
|7
|6
|7/17
|6/14
|2/2
|3
|40
|2
|1
|3
|2
|5
|G. Boahen
|17
|4
|5
|7/14
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Ottey
|8
|0
|2
|3/7
|0/2
|2/3
|4
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Blount
|7
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|R. Howard Jr.
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ferguson
|22
|7
|6
|7/17
|6/14
|2/2
|3
|40
|2
|1
|3
|2
|5
|G. Boahen
|17
|4
|5
|7/14
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Ottey
|8
|0
|2
|3/7
|0/2
|2/3
|4
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Blount
|7
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|R. Howard Jr.
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ahale
|9
|3
|2
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Wiley
|8
|6
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|M. Diggins
|2
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Matthews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Bissainthe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ejim
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Makumator
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|25
|17
|30/64
|12/32
|5/6
|21
|200
|4
|3
|11
|8
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Cohen III
|21
|5
|3
|6/11
|1/4
|8/12
|0
|40
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|J. McCloud
|19
|3
|3
|6/13
|2/7
|5/6
|3
|33
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|T. Hemphill
|12
|5
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. McNair
|4
|7
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|1
|1
|6
|1
|C. Schwartz
|2
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Cohen III
|21
|5
|3
|6/11
|1/4
|8/12
|0
|40
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|J. McCloud
|19
|3
|3
|6/13
|2/7
|5/6
|3
|33
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|T. Hemphill
|12
|5
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. McNair
|4
|7
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|1
|1
|6
|1
|C. Schwartz
|2
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bell
|15
|4
|0
|5/7
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|24
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|P. Pipes
|7
|6
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|H. Crist
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Hankerson
|0
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Patterson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Parham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Chevalier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|36
|12
|28/58
|7/21
|19/25
|12
|200
|5
|5
|11
|13
|23
