McCoy scores 30 to carry Boston U. over Loyola (Md.) 71-63

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2019

BOSTON (AP) Javante McCoy had a career-high 30 points as Boston University defeated Loyola (Md.) 71-63 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night.

McCoy made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Tyler Scanlon had 15 points for Boston University (15-17). Max Mahoney added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Andrew Kostecka had 16 points for the Greyhounds (11-21). Jaylin Andrews added 14 points. Kenny Jones had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
A. Kostecka
T. Scanlon
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
52.3 Field Goal % 46.0
38.1 Three Point % 33.8
81.3 Free Throw % 79.5
  Defensive rebound by Jonas Harper 6.0
  Sam Norton missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Jonas Harper made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Jonas Harper made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Andrew Kostecka 14.0
+ 3 Andrew Kostecka made 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Javante McCoy made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Javante McCoy made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Hart 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Javante McCoy 24.0
  Kenny Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
Team Stats
Points 63 71
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 25-46 (54.3%)
3-Pointers 10-28 (35.7%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 28
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 17 23
Team 4 1
Assists 12 15
Steals 8 8
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 20 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
A. Kostecka G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
30
J. McCoy G
30 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Loyola-Md. 11-21 303363
home team logo Boston U. 15-17 343771
Case Gym Boston, MA
Case Gym Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Loyola-Md. 11-21 72.9 PPG 34.7 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Boston U. 15-17 72.4 PPG 36.3 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
10
A. Kostecka G 21.3 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.4 APG 52.3 FG%
30
J. McCoy G 11.8 PPG 3.1 RPG 2.4 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
10
A. Kostecka G 16 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
30
J. McCoy G 30 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
44.6 FG% 54.3
35.7 3PT FG% 42.9
75.0 FT% 75.0
Loyola-Md.
Starters
A. Kostecka
J. Andrews
I. Hart
C. Champion
C. Ochiaka
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kostecka 16 3 2 6/10 3/5 1/2 5 32 2 0 1 1 2
J. Andrews 14 5 2 6/13 2/9 0/0 2 37 2 0 1 1 4
I. Hart 9 2 4 3/9 1/3 2/2 2 36 1 0 3 1 1
C. Champion 7 3 1 3/5 1/1 0/0 3 22 0 0 4 0 3
C. Ochiaka 2 4 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 16 0 1 2 2 2
Bench
K. Jones
K. Scott
S. Norton
J. Fives
B. Holcombe
L. Johnson
E. Norton
B. Bradsher
M. Redding
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Jones 11 1 3 4/10 3/9 0/0 3 33 3 0 2 0 1
K. Scott 4 4 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 24 0 1 1 0 4
S. Norton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fives - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Holcombe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Norton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bradsher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 22 12 25/56 10/28 3/4 20 200 8 2 14 5 17
Boston U.
Starters
J. McCoy
T. Scanlon
M. Mahoney
S. Mathon
A. Vilarino
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCoy 30 5 1 10/15 4/6 6/7 0 35 1 1 2 1 4
T. Scanlon 15 3 2 5/8 1/2 4/4 0 35 1 0 1 2 1
M. Mahoney 12 9 1 6/9 0/0 0/1 3 29 3 2 1 0 9
S. Mathon 4 4 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 15 1 0 2 1 3
A. Vilarino 0 3 2 0/2 0/1 0/2 2 19 0 0 3 0 3
Bench
J. Harper
G. Pascoe
J. Hemphill
A. Petcash
F. Tynen
K. Chambers
W. Whyte
A. Mikula
J. Guest
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harper 6 1 1 1/4 1/3 3/4 1 27 1 0 1 0 1
G. Pascoe 2 0 4 0/1 0/1 2/2 3 21 0 0 2 0 0
J. Hemphill 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 2
A. Petcash 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
F. Tynen 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
K. Chambers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Whyte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mikula - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Guest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 27 15 25/46 6/14 15/20 9 200 8 3 12 4 23
