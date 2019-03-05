McCoy scores 30 to carry Boston U. over Loyola (Md.) 71-63
BOSTON (AP) Javante McCoy had a career-high 30 points as Boston University defeated Loyola (Md.) 71-63 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night.
McCoy made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Tyler Scanlon had 15 points for Boston University (15-17). Max Mahoney added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Andrew Kostecka had 16 points for the Greyhounds (11-21). Jaylin Andrews added 14 points. Kenny Jones had 11 points.
---
---
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|52.3
|Field Goal %
|46.0
|38.1
|Three Point %
|33.8
|81.3
|Free Throw %
|79.5
|Defensive rebound by Jonas Harper
|6.0
|Sam Norton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jonas Harper made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Jonas Harper made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Andrew Kostecka
|14.0
|+ 3
|Andrew Kostecka made 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|+ 1
|Javante McCoy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Javante McCoy made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Hart
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Javante McCoy
|24.0
|Kenny Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|71
|Field Goals
|25-56 (44.6%)
|25-46 (54.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-28 (35.7%)
|6-14 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|28
|Offensive
|5
|4
|Defensive
|17
|23
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|12
|15
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|20
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Md. 11-21
|72.9 PPG
|34.7 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Boston U. 15-17
|72.4 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|A. Kostecka G
|21.3 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|2.4 APG
|52.3 FG%
|
30
|J. McCoy G
|11.8 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|2.4 APG
|42.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Kostecka G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|J. McCoy G
|30 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.6
|FG%
|54.3
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kostecka
|16
|3
|2
|6/10
|3/5
|1/2
|5
|32
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Andrews
|14
|5
|2
|6/13
|2/9
|0/0
|2
|37
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|I. Hart
|9
|2
|4
|3/9
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|36
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|C. Champion
|7
|3
|1
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|C. Ochiaka
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCoy
|30
|5
|1
|10/15
|4/6
|6/7
|0
|35
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|T. Scanlon
|15
|3
|2
|5/8
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|35
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. Mahoney
|12
|9
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|29
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|S. Mathon
|4
|4
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|A. Vilarino
|0
|3
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
