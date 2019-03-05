NCASHV
PRESBY

No Text

Younger lifts Presbyterian past UNC-Asheville 106-59

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2019

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) JC Younger scored 24 points as Presbyterian routed UNC-Asheville 106-59 in the Big South Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night. Romeo Crouch added 22 points for the Blue Hose. Crouch also had eight rebounds for the Blue Hose.

Francois Lewis had 12 points for Presbyterian (18-14). Chris Martin added 10 points.

Presbyterian is undefeated (5-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Presbyterian posted a season-high 21 3-pointers.

Tajion Jones had 15 points for the Bulldogs (4-27).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Baker
D. Bell
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
10.4 Pts. Per Game 10.4
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
26.1 Field Goal % 44.2
25.0 Three Point % 28.6
42.9 Free Throw % 76.3
  Defensive rebound by Jamie Baker 21.0
  Donovan Gilmore missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Luke Lawson 34.0
  Ben Drake missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot 36.0
+ 1 Luke Lawson made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:06
+ 1 Luke Lawson made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:06
+ 1 Luke Lawson made 1st of 3 free throws 1:06
  Shooting foul on Armel TeTe 1:06
+ 1 Jamie Baker made free throw 1:23
  Shooting foul on Donovan Gilmore 1:23
+ 2 Jamie Baker made floating jump shot 1:23
Team Stats
Points 59 106
Field Goals 20-55 (36.4%) 37-66 (56.1%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 21-39 (53.8%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 25 45
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 16 29
Team 2 6
Assists 5 20
Steals 5 5
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
3
T. Jones G
15 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
20
J. Younger G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UNC-Asheville 4-27 302959
home team logo Presbyterian 18-14 5848106
Templeton Physical Education Center Clinton, SC
Templeton Physical Education Center Clinton, SC
Team Stats
away team logo UNC-Asheville 4-27 59.9 PPG 32.5 RPG 10.9 APG
home team logo Presbyterian 18-14 78.0 PPG 37.6 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
3
T. Jones G 10.0 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.2 APG 40.0 FG%
20
J. Younger G 9.4 PPG 2.6 RPG 0.7 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Jones G 15 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
20
J. Younger G 24 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
36.4 FG% 56.1
23.8 3PT FG% 53.8
73.7 FT% 84.6
UNC-Asheville
Starters
T. Jones
L. Thorpe
D. Baker
C. Jude
D. Gilmore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jones 15 2 0 6/13 1/5 2/3 0 35 1 0 1 1 1
L. Thorpe 7 5 1 2/8 0/2 3/5 2 22 1 0 3 2 3
D. Baker 7 1 1 3/9 1/2 0/0 1 31 2 0 1 0 1
C. Jude 5 3 0 1/6 1/5 2/2 2 21 0 0 1 0 3
D. Gilmore 3 3 1 1/5 0/1 1/2 1 16 0 0 1 2 1
Starters
T. Jones
L. Thorpe
D. Baker
C. Jude
D. Gilmore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jones 15 2 0 6/13 1/5 2/3 0 35 1 0 1 1 1
L. Thorpe 7 5 1 2/8 0/2 3/5 2 22 1 0 3 2 3
D. Baker 7 1 1 3/9 1/2 0/0 1 31 2 0 1 0 1
C. Jude 5 3 0 1/6 1/5 2/2 2 21 0 0 1 0 3
D. Gilmore 3 3 1 1/5 0/1 1/2 1 16 0 0 1 2 1
Bench
L. Lawson
C. Worthy
S. Edoka
J. Seegars
J. Peck
C. Woodyard
D. Heath
J. Levitch
G. Townsend
L. Batts Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Lawson 8 4 0 2/3 1/2 3/3 0 23 0 0 0 1 3
C. Worthy 6 2 1 2/5 1/3 1/2 2 17 0 0 0 0 2
S. Edoka 6 2 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 2 11 0 0 0 1 1
J. Seegars 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 6 1 0 2 0 1
J. Peck 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 1 0 0
C. Woodyard 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Heath 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
J. Levitch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Townsend - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Batts Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 23 5 20/55 5/21 14/19 15 200 5 0 10 7 16
Presbyterian
Starters
F. Lewis
C. Hightower
K. Shubert
A. Flagler
D. Bell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Lewis 12 4 3 4/8 4/7 0/0 2 21 0 0 2 1 3
C. Hightower 10 7 4 4/10 0/1 2/2 2 20 0 0 2 2 5
K. Shubert 9 3 5 4/6 1/2 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 0 3
A. Flagler 8 2 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 2 21 1 0 1 0 2
D. Bell 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
F. Lewis
C. Hightower
K. Shubert
A. Flagler
D. Bell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Lewis 12 4 3 4/8 4/7 0/0 2 21 0 0 2 1 3
C. Hightower 10 7 4 4/10 0/1 2/2 2 20 0 0 2 2 5
K. Shubert 9 3 5 4/6 1/2 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 0 3
A. Flagler 8 2 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 2 21 1 0 1 0 2
D. Bell 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
J. Younger
R. Crouch
C. Martin
B. Drake
J. Baker
E. Kay
A. TeTe
T. Becker
M. Catchings
J. Gibson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Younger 24 4 1 8/15 8/14 0/0 1 26 0 0 0 0 4
R. Crouch 22 8 1 7/10 3/5 5/5 3 25 3 0 1 4 4
C. Martin 10 3 3 3/3 1/1 3/5 0 27 1 0 1 1 2
B. Drake 5 3 0 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 2 1
J. Baker 3 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 4 0 0 0 0 2
E. Kay 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2
A. TeTe 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
T. Becker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Catchings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 39 20 37/66 21/39 11/13 17 200 5 0 8 10 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores