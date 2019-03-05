Younger lifts Presbyterian past UNC-Asheville 106-59
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) JC Younger scored 24 points as Presbyterian routed UNC-Asheville 106-59 in the Big South Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night. Romeo Crouch added 22 points for the Blue Hose. Crouch also had eight rebounds for the Blue Hose.
Francois Lewis had 12 points for Presbyterian (18-14). Chris Martin added 10 points.
Presbyterian is undefeated (5-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
Presbyterian posted a season-high 21 3-pointers.
Tajion Jones had 15 points for the Bulldogs (4-27).
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|10.4
|Pts. Per Game
|10.4
|6.4
|Ast. Per Game
|6.4
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|26.1
|Field Goal %
|44.2
|25.0
|Three Point %
|28.6
|42.9
|Free Throw %
|76.3
|Defensive rebound by Jamie Baker
|21.0
|Donovan Gilmore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Luke Lawson
|34.0
|Ben Drake missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot
|36.0
|+ 1
|Luke Lawson made 3rd of 3 free throws
|1:06
|+ 1
|Luke Lawson made 2nd of 3 free throws
|1:06
|+ 1
|Luke Lawson made 1st of 3 free throws
|1:06
|Shooting foul on Armel TeTe
|1:06
|+ 1
|Jamie Baker made free throw
|1:23
|Shooting foul on Donovan Gilmore
|1:23
|+ 2
|Jamie Baker made floating jump shot
|1:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|106
|Field Goals
|20-55 (36.4%)
|37-66 (56.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|21-39 (53.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|11-13 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|45
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|16
|29
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|5
|20
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|UNC-Asheville 4-27
|59.9 PPG
|32.5 RPG
|10.9 APG
|Presbyterian 18-14
|78.0 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Jones G
|10.0 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|1.2 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
20
|J. Younger G
|9.4 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|0.7 APG
|41.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Jones G
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|J. Younger G
|24 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|56.1
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|53.8
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|15
|2
|0
|6/13
|1/5
|2/3
|0
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|L. Thorpe
|7
|5
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|3/5
|2
|22
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|D. Baker
|7
|1
|1
|3/9
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Jude
|5
|3
|0
|1/6
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Gilmore
|3
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|15
|2
|0
|6/13
|1/5
|2/3
|0
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|L. Thorpe
|7
|5
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|3/5
|2
|22
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|D. Baker
|7
|1
|1
|3/9
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Jude
|5
|3
|0
|1/6
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Gilmore
|3
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Lawson
|8
|4
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|3/3
|0
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Worthy
|6
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Edoka
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Seegars
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Peck
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Woodyard
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Heath
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Levitch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Townsend
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Batts Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|23
|5
|20/55
|5/21
|14/19
|15
|200
|5
|0
|10
|7
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Lewis
|12
|4
|3
|4/8
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|C. Hightower
|10
|7
|4
|4/10
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|K. Shubert
|9
|3
|5
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Flagler
|8
|2
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Bell
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Lewis
|12
|4
|3
|4/8
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|C. Hightower
|10
|7
|4
|4/10
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|K. Shubert
|9
|3
|5
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Flagler
|8
|2
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Bell
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Younger
|24
|4
|1
|8/15
|8/14
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|R. Crouch
|22
|8
|1
|7/10
|3/5
|5/5
|3
|25
|3
|0
|1
|4
|4
|C. Martin
|10
|3
|3
|3/3
|1/1
|3/5
|0
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Drake
|5
|3
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. Baker
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Kay
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. TeTe
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Becker
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Catchings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|106
|39
|20
|37/66
|21/39
|11/13
|17
|200
|5
|0
|8
|10
|29
-
11PURDUE
MINN61
66
2nd 2:42 BTN
-
PITT
MIAMI60
67
2nd 3:32
-
ILLCHI
WISGB77
80
2nd 5.0 ESP+
-
IUPUI
WRIGHT56
73
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
ECU
WICHST20
32
1st 3:06 CBSSN
-
AUBURN
BAMA23
34
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
UTAHST
COLOST46
41
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
13KANSAS
OKLA28
41
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
6UK
MISS38
39
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
MISSST
5TENN25
31
1st 0.0 SECN
-
XAVIER
BUTLER66
71
Final
-
LONGWD
HAMP71
77
Final
-
HOLY
LAFAY79
74
Final
-
USCUP
CHARSO52
71
Final
-
LOYMD
BU63
71
Final
-
NCASHV
PRESBY59
106
Final
-
19BUFF
OHIO82
79
Final
-
RI
STJOES86
85
Final/OT
-
SC
TEXAM71
54
Final
-
MAINE
NH53
60
Final
-
STNYBRK
HARTFD68
63
Final
-
BGREEN
AKRON67
91
Final
-
NILL
CMICH89
86
Final
-
ALBANY
BING73
58
Final
-
WAKE
4DUKE70
71
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH61
68
Final
-
KENTST
MIAOH75
66
Final
-
WMICH
TOLEDO57
76
Final
-
MASLOW
UVM57
74
Final
-
15VATECH
14FSU64
73
Final/OT
-
NEB
9MICHST76
91
Final
-
VCU
GMASON71
36
Final
-
3UNC
BC79
66
Final
-
SFA
ABIL58
72
Final
-
17NEVADA
AF0
0146 O/U
+13.5
11:00pm ESP2