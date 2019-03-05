RI
Rhode Island
Rams
15-14
away team logo
86
TF 0
FINAL/OT
End
OT
CBSSN
Tue Mar. 5
7:00pm
BONUS
85
TF 3
home team logo
STJOES
Saint Joseph's
Hawks
13-17
ML: +123
STJOES -2.5, O/U 138.5
ML: -144
RI
STJOES

No Text

Russell leads Rhode Island past Saint Joseph's 86-85 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Fatts Russell scored a career-high 41 points, including Rhode Island's final 19 points, and the Rams beat Saint Joseph's 86-85 in overtime on Tuesday night.

It's the first time a Rhode Island player has scored 41 points since Ernie Calverley on February 5, 1943. Russell, a sophomore from nearby Imhotep Charter, was 12 of 24 from the field, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range, and hit 10 of 16 free throws to top his previous high of 26. It was also the most points scored by an Atlantic 10 Conference player this season.

Jeff Dowtin scored 23 points and Cyril Langevine added 10 for the Rams (15-14, 8-9).

Russell hit a 3 and his two free throws gave the Rams a four-point margin before the Hawks closed to 86-85 on Jared Bynum's 3 with two seconds left. Russell missed two free throws and Larry Kimble's 3 at the buzzer missed.

Russell's 3 with five seconds left in regulation tied it at 77 and forced overtime.

Bynum led Saint Joseph's (13-17, 6-11) with 19 points. Chris Clover added 14 and Kimble and Charlie Brown Jr., the conference's leading scorer, had 13 apiece.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Dowtin
J. Bynum
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
10.7 Pts. Per Game 10.7
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
47.5 Field Goal % 39.6
33.6 Three Point % 31.0
75.0 Free Throw % 66.1
  Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's 0.0
  Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble 2.0
  Fatts Russell missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
  Fatts Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards 2.0
+ 3 Jared Bynum made 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell 10.0
Team Stats
Points 86 85
Field Goals 29-68 (42.6%) 26-74 (35.1%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 11-36 (30.6%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 22-25 (88.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 45
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 31 32
Team 2 5
Assists 8 16
Steals 4 3
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 5 7
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
1
F. Russell G
41 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
J. Bynum G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
12OTT
away team logo Rhode Island 15-14 3542986
home team logo Saint Joseph's 13-17 3839885
STJOES -2.5, O/U 138.5
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
STJOES -2.5, O/U 138.5
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Rhode Island 15-14 68.9 PPG 39.9 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Saint Joseph's 13-17 70.4 PPG 37.8 RPG 12.1 APG
Key Players
1
F. Russell G 14.1 PPG 2.9 RPG 3.6 APG 33.1 FG%
3
J. Bynum G 11.4 PPG 3.6 RPG 4.6 APG 41.4 FG%
Top Scorers
1
F. Russell G 41 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
3
J. Bynum G 19 PTS 2 REB 7 AST
42.6 FG% 35.1
42.3 3PT FG% 30.6
70.8 FT% 88.0
Rhode Island
Starters
F. Russell
J. Dowtin
C. Langevine
J. Harris
T. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Russell 41 4 3 12/24 7/13 10/16 2 42 3 0 2 0 4
J. Dowtin 23 5 3 10/17 3/6 0/0 3 43 0 0 0 0 5
C. Langevine 10 5 0 3/9 0/0 4/4 4 39 1 2 2 3 2
J. Harris 3 4 0 0/3 0/1 3/4 4 22 0 1 1 1 3
T. Martin 3 6 2 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 22 0 0 0 0 6
Starters
F. Russell
J. Dowtin
C. Langevine
J. Harris
T. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Russell 41 4 3 12/24 7/13 10/16 2 42 3 0 2 0 4
J. Dowtin 23 5 3 10/17 3/6 0/0 3 43 0 0 0 0 5
C. Langevine 10 5 0 3/9 0/0 4/4 4 39 1 2 2 3 2
J. Harris 3 4 0 0/3 0/1 3/4 4 22 0 1 1 1 3
T. Martin 3 6 2 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 22 0 0 0 0 6
Bench
R. Preston
D. Tate
C. Thompson
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
O. Silverio
J. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Preston 4 6 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 24 0 1 0 2 4
D. Tate 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
C. Thompson 0 6 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 27 0 0 0 0 6
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Silverio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 37 8 29/68 11/26 17/24 17 225 4 4 5 6 31
Saint Joseph's
Starters
J. Bynum
C. Clover
L. Kimble
C. Brown
L. Edwards
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bynum 19 2 7 6/9 3/4 4/4 1 42 0 0 1 0 2
C. Clover 14 9 2 5/14 2/5 2/3 5 31 0 0 0 1 8
L. Kimble 13 6 4 2/15 2/9 7/7 2 42 0 0 4 0 6
C. Brown 13 9 1 5/14 0/4 3/5 5 28 2 1 1 2 7
L. Edwards 9 8 1 2/8 1/4 4/4 3 37 1 3 0 2 6
Starters
J. Bynum
C. Clover
L. Kimble
C. Brown
L. Edwards
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bynum 19 2 7 6/9 3/4 4/4 1 42 0 0 1 0 2
C. Clover 14 9 2 5/14 2/5 2/3 5 31 0 0 0 1 8
L. Kimble 13 6 4 2/15 2/9 7/7 2 42 0 0 4 0 6
C. Brown 13 9 1 5/14 0/4 3/5 5 28 2 1 1 2 7
L. Edwards 9 8 1 2/8 1/4 4/4 3 37 1 3 0 2 6
Bench
T. Funk
T. Holston
A. Longpre
M. Lodge
P. Oliva
R. Daly
T. Freeman
M. Muggeo
G. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Funk 12 4 1 5/11 2/8 0/0 1 32 0 1 1 3 1
T. Holston 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
A. Longpre 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 3 8 0 0 0 0 1
M. Lodge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oliva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muggeo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 40 16 26/74 11/36 22/25 20 225 3 5 7 8 32
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores