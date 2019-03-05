Russell leads Rhode Island past Saint Joseph's 86-85 in OT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Fatts Russell scored a career-high 41 points, including Rhode Island's final 19 points, and the Rams beat Saint Joseph's 86-85 in overtime on Tuesday night.
It's the first time a Rhode Island player has scored 41 points since Ernie Calverley on February 5, 1943. Russell, a sophomore from nearby Imhotep Charter, was 12 of 24 from the field, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range, and hit 10 of 16 free throws to top his previous high of 26. It was also the most points scored by an Atlantic 10 Conference player this season.
Jeff Dowtin scored 23 points and Cyril Langevine added 10 for the Rams (15-14, 8-9).
Russell hit a 3 and his two free throws gave the Rams a four-point margin before the Hawks closed to 86-85 on Jared Bynum's 3 with two seconds left. Russell missed two free throws and Larry Kimble's 3 at the buzzer missed.
Russell's 3 with five seconds left in regulation tied it at 77 and forced overtime.
Bynum led Saint Joseph's (13-17, 6-11) with 19 points. Chris Clover added 14 and Kimble and Charlie Brown Jr., the conference's leading scorer, had 13 apiece.
|36.6
|Min. Per Game
|36.6
|10.7
|Pts. Per Game
|10.7
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|39.6
|33.6
|Three Point %
|31.0
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|66.1
|Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
|0.0
|Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble
|2.0
|Fatts Russell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Fatts Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|2.0
|+ 3
|Jared Bynum made 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|10.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|85
|Field Goals
|29-68 (42.6%)
|26-74 (35.1%)
|3-Pointers
|11-26 (42.3%)
|11-36 (30.6%)
|Free Throws
|17-24 (70.8%)
|22-25 (88.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|45
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|31
|32
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|8
|16
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|5
|7
|Fouls
|17
|20
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 15-14
|68.9 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Saint Joseph's 13-17
|70.4 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|F. Russell G
|14.1 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|3.6 APG
|33.1 FG%
|
3
|J. Bynum G
|11.4 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|4.6 APG
|41.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|F. Russell G
|41 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|J. Bynum G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|7 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|35.1
|
|
|42.3
|3PT FG%
|30.6
|
|
|70.8
|FT%
|88.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Russell
|41
|4
|3
|12/24
|7/13
|10/16
|2
|42
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Dowtin
|23
|5
|3
|10/17
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|C. Langevine
|10
|5
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|39
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|J. Harris
|3
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|T. Martin
|3
|6
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Preston
|4
|6
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|D. Tate
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Thompson
|0
|6
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|M. Tertsea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Leviton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Silverio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|37
|8
|29/68
|11/26
|17/24
|17
|225
|4
|4
|5
|6
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bynum
|19
|2
|7
|6/9
|3/4
|4/4
|1
|42
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Clover
|14
|9
|2
|5/14
|2/5
|2/3
|5
|31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|L. Kimble
|13
|6
|4
|2/15
|2/9
|7/7
|2
|42
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|C. Brown
|13
|9
|1
|5/14
|0/4
|3/5
|5
|28
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|L. Edwards
|9
|8
|1
|2/8
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|37
|1
|3
|0
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Funk
|12
|4
|1
|5/11
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|T. Holston
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Longpre
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Lodge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oliva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Muggeo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|40
|16
|26/74
|11/36
|22/25
|20
|225
|3
|5
|7
|8
|32
