Robert Morris tops St. Francis NY 69-65 in OT in NEC tourney
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) Matty McConnell tied the game with a layup with 14 seconds to go, Malik Petteway blocked a layup with two seconds left in regulation and Robert Morris went on to beat Saint Francis-Brooklyn 69-65 in overtime Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference tournament.
Josh Williams and McConnell scored 21 points apiece and Charles Bain had 13 points for Robert Morris (17-15). McConnell and Petteway added seven rebounds.
Trailing 37-22 at the half, Robert Morris got the better of St. Francis (NY) in the second half to force overtime. The Colonials stepped it up in the extra period to earn the four-point win. The Terriers' 19 points in the second half were a season low for the team.
Glenn Sanabria had 15 points for the Terriers (17-15). Rosel Hurley added 12 points. Yaradyah Evans had 11 rebounds.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.6
|Min. Per Game
|29.6
|6.0
|Pts. Per Game
|6.0
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|2.1
|Reb. Per Game
|2.1
|38.8
|Field Goal %
|32.0
|35.2
|Three Point %
|35.4
|59.3
|Free Throw %
|84.3
|Defensive rebound by Matty McConnell
|0.0
|Chauncey Hawkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Josh Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Josh Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Glenn Sanabria
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh Williams
|7.0
|Glenn Sanabria missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Glenn Sanabria made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Josh Williams
|7.0
|+ 1
|Matty McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Matty McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|69
|Field Goals
|24-54 (44.4%)
|22-57 (38.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|9-16 (56.3%)
|17-23 (73.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|41
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|26
|28
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|12
|7
|Steals
|11
|9
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|17
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Fran.-NY 17-15
|71.2 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Robert Morris 17-15
|69.3 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|G. Sanabria G
|12.4 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|2.5 APG
|38.7 FG%
|
23
|M. McConnell G
|9.6 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|3.0 APG
|39.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Sanabria G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|M. McConnell G
|21 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|38.6
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|56.3
|FT%
|73.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sanabria
|15
|3
|5
|5/12
|2/5
|3/5
|1
|41
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|R. Hurley
|12
|1
|1
|5/10
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Jordan
|9
|2
|1
|2/8
|2/6
|3/4
|3
|23
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|D. Celen
|8
|6
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|32
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Y. Evans
|5
|11
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|31
|3
|1
|2
|1
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sanabria
|15
|3
|5
|5/12
|2/5
|3/5
|1
|41
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|R. Hurley
|12
|1
|1
|5/10
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Jordan
|9
|2
|1
|2/8
|2/6
|3/4
|3
|23
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|D. Celen
|8
|6
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|32
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Y. Evans
|5
|11
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|31
|3
|1
|2
|1
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hawkins
|8
|2
|1
|3/12
|1/4
|1/4
|4
|32
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Williams
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Johnson
|3
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Krtinic
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Nurse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cosic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Beckford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rohlehr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Moreno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|30
|12
|24/54
|8/21
|9/16
|19
|225
|11
|3
|17
|4
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Jo. Williams
|21
|6
|3
|8/18
|3/8
|2/2
|3
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|M. McConnell
|21
|7
|1
|5/14
|1/3
|10/10
|1
|40
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|C. Bain
|13
|6
|1
|5/8
|2/4
|1/1
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Jo. Williams
|6
|4
|2
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|34
|1
|0
|5
|0
|4
|Y. Mendy
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Jo. Williams
|21
|6
|3
|8/18
|3/8
|2/2
|3
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|M. McConnell
|21
|7
|1
|5/14
|1/3
|10/10
|1
|40
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|C. Bain
|13
|6
|1
|5/8
|2/4
|1/1
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Jo. Williams
|6
|4
|2
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|34
|1
|0
|5
|0
|4
|Y. Mendy
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Petteway
|8
|7
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|4/8
|2
|21
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|C. Coalmon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Thomas
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Wilbon
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Treacy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gebrewhit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. McEwen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|36
|7
|22/57
|8/19
|17/23
|16
|225
|9
|4
|17
|8
|28
-
TNMART
EILL71
67
2nd 45.0 ESP+
-
WYO
SJST61
54
2nd 7:30
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH43
48
2nd 10:17
-
OREGST
WASH53
54
2nd 7:03 PACN
-
FRESNO
SDGST50
52
2nd 11:39 CBSSN
-
OREG
WASHST23
22
1st 5:05 FS1
-
LIU
SACHRT71
62
Final
-
MIZZOU
UGA64
39
Final
-
16MARQET
SETON64
73
Final
-
WAGNER
FDU46
84
Final
-
DTROIT
NKY88
99
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT65
69
Final/OT
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA63
67
Final
-
YOUNG
OAK84
88
Final
-
RICE
CHARLO79
70
Final
-
STBON
DAVID46
64
Final
-
GWASH
FORD56
67
Final
-
10LSU
FLA79
78
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
DAYTON39
70
Final
-
RICH
UMASS79
87
Final
-
PSU
RUT66
65
Final
-
FIU
MRSHL78
94
Final
-
LATECH
FAU72
69
Final
-
IOWAST
WVU75
90
Final
-
USM
ODU59
52
Final
-
TXSA
WKY81
76
Final/OT
-
SIUE
MOREHD68
72
Final
-
CARK
SAMHOU91
87
Final
-
TXAMCC
MCNSE59
50
Final
-
NWST
NICHST60
83
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH70
76
Final/OT
-
UIW
HOUBP111
118
Final
-
DUQ
STLOU75
85
Final
-
NORL
SELOU67
81
Final
-
SFLA
TULANE75
70
Final
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL69
101
Final
-
ARK
VANDY84
48
Final
-
OHIOST
NWEST50
68
Final
-
CLEM
ND64
62
Final
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR67
64
Final
-
GATECH
NCST63
61
Final
-
BOISE
NMEX72
73
Final
-
MTSU
UTEP69
53
Final