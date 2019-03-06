STFRAN
Robert Morris tops St. Francis NY 69-65 in OT in NEC tourney

  • Mar 06, 2019

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) Matty McConnell tied the game with a layup with 14 seconds to go, Malik Petteway blocked a layup with two seconds left in regulation and Robert Morris went on to beat Saint Francis-Brooklyn 69-65 in overtime Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference tournament.

Josh Williams and McConnell scored 21 points apiece and Charles Bain had 13 points for Robert Morris (17-15). McConnell and Petteway added seven rebounds.

Trailing 37-22 at the half, Robert Morris got the better of St. Francis (NY) in the second half to force overtime. The Colonials stepped it up in the extra period to earn the four-point win. The Terriers' 19 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Glenn Sanabria had 15 points for the Terriers (17-15). Rosel Hurley added 12 points. Yaradyah Evans had 11 rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Sanabria
Jo. Williams
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
6.0 Pts. Per Game 6.0
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
2.1 Reb. Per Game 2.1
38.8 Field Goal % 32.0
35.2 Three Point % 35.4
59.3 Free Throw % 84.3
  Defensive rebound by Matty McConnell 0.0
  Chauncey Hawkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Josh Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Josh Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Glenn Sanabria 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Williams 7.0
  Glenn Sanabria missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Glenn Sanabria made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Josh Williams 7.0
+ 1 Matty McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Matty McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
Team Stats
Points 65 69
Field Goals 24-54 (44.4%) 22-57 (38.6%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 41
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 26 28
Team 2 5
Assists 12 7
Steals 11 9
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 17 17
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
G. Sanabria G
15 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
0
Jo. Williams G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12OTT
away team logo St. Fran.-NY 17-15 3719965
home team logo Robert Morris 17-15 22341369
North Athletic Complex Moon Township, PA
North Athletic Complex Moon Township, PA
Team Stats
away team logo St. Fran.-NY 17-15 71.2 PPG 39.9 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo Robert Morris 17-15 69.3 PPG 36.8 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
10
G. Sanabria G 12.4 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.5 APG 38.7 FG%
23
M. McConnell G 9.6 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.0 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
10
G. Sanabria G 15 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
23
M. McConnell G 21 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
44.4 FG% 38.6
38.1 3PT FG% 42.1
56.3 FT% 73.9
St. Fran.-NY
Starters
G. Sanabria
R. Hurley
J. Jordan
D. Celen
Y. Evans
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Sanabria 15 3 5 5/12 2/5 3/5 1 41 4 0 3 1 2
R. Hurley 12 1 1 5/10 1/2 1/2 1 20 1 0 0 0 1
J. Jordan 9 2 1 2/8 2/6 3/4 3 23 0 0 5 0 2
D. Celen 8 6 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 4 32 1 2 2 2 4
Y. Evans 5 11 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 3 31 3 1 2 1 10
Robert Morris
Starters
Jo. Williams
M. McConnell
C. Bain
Jo. Williams
Y. Mendy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Jo. Williams 21 6 3 8/18 3/8 2/2 3 39 1 0 3 0 6
M. McConnell 21 7 1 5/14 1/3 10/10 1 40 3 2 2 2 5
C. Bain 13 6 1 5/8 2/4 1/1 3 33 0 0 3 3 3
Jo. Williams 6 4 2 2/5 2/3 0/0 4 34 1 0 5 0 4
Y. Mendy 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 24 0 0 1 1 1
NCAA BB Scores