Rayman scores 26 to lift Colgate over Boston U. 81-69

  • Mar 07, 2019

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Will Rayman had a season-high 26 points as Colgate defeated Boston University 81-69 in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Conference Tourney on Thursday night.

Rapolas Ivanauskas had 18 points and eight rebounds for Colgate (22-10). Tucker Richardson added 12 points and eight assists. Jordan Burns had 10 points and seven assists for the home team.

Javante McCoy had 20 points for the Terriers (15-18). Max Mahoney added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Vilarino had 11 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
T. Scanlon
J. Burns
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
46.2 Field Goal % 43.2
34.2 Three Point % 37.3
80.0 Free Throw % 82.3
  Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas 3.0
  Javante McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 2 Tucker Richardson made layup, assist by Rapolas Ivanauskas 13.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tyler Scanlon, stolen by Will Rayman 21.0
+ 1 Jordan Burns made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Jordan Burns made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Andrew Petcash 32.0
+ 3 Javante McCoy made 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
+ 1 Tucker Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
+ 1 Tucker Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Scanlon 41.0
Team Stats
Points 69 81
Field Goals 26-53 (49.1%) 29-60 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 10-31 (32.3%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 29
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 20 18
Team 5 4
Assists 11 20
Steals 7 10
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 19 12
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
J. McCoy G
20 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
10
W. Rayman F
26 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Boston U. 15-18 373269
home team logo Colgate 22-10 285381
Cotterell Court Hamilton, NY
Cotterell Court Hamilton, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Boston U. 15-18 72.4 PPG 36.3 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Colgate 22-10 74.9 PPG 38.6 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
30
J. McCoy G 11.8 PPG 3.1 RPG 2.4 APG 42.5 FG%
10
W. Rayman F 12.6 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.5 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
30
J. McCoy G 20 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
10
W. Rayman F 26 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
49.1 FG% 48.3
33.3 3PT FG% 32.3
92.3 FT% 86.7
Boston U.
Starters
J. McCoy
M. Mahoney
T. Scanlon
A. Vilarino
S. Mathon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCoy 20 2 0 6/11 4/7 4/4 3 32 1 0 1 1 1
M. Mahoney 18 10 3 7/9 0/0 4/5 4 33 2 0 5 2 8
T. Scanlon 11 2 3 4/7 1/1 2/2 2 38 3 0 6 0 2
A. Vilarino 11 5 2 5/11 0/1 1/1 0 23 1 0 5 1 4
S. Mathon 4 3 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 1 0 1 2
Colgate
Starters
W. Rayman
R. Ivanauskas
T. Richardson
J. Burns
D. Batt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Rayman 26 6 2 9/16 6/11 2/2 3 32 3 2 2 1 5
R. Ivanauskas 18 8 1 7/11 0/2 4/4 3 33 0 1 4 2 6
T. Richardson 12 5 8 3/8 1/4 5/5 2 34 3 0 1 2 3
J. Burns 10 2 7 3/10 2/9 2/2 1 33 2 0 2 0 2
D. Batt 6 3 0 3/4 0/0 0/2 2 26 1 1 0 2 1
NCAA BB Scores