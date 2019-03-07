Rayman scores 26 to lift Colgate over Boston U. 81-69
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Will Rayman had a season-high 26 points as Colgate defeated Boston University 81-69 in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Conference Tourney on Thursday night.
Rapolas Ivanauskas had 18 points and eight rebounds for Colgate (22-10). Tucker Richardson added 12 points and eight assists. Jordan Burns had 10 points and seven assists for the home team.
Javante McCoy had 20 points for the Terriers (15-18). Max Mahoney added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Vilarino had 11 points.
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|5.8
|Ast. Per Game
|5.8
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|46.2
|Field Goal %
|43.2
|34.2
|Three Point %
|37.3
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|82.3
|Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas
|3.0
|Javante McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 2
|Tucker Richardson made layup, assist by Rapolas Ivanauskas
|13.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tyler Scanlon, stolen by Will Rayman
|21.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Burns made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Burns made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Andrew Petcash
|32.0
|+ 3
|Javante McCoy made 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|+ 1
|Tucker Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|+ 1
|Tucker Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Scanlon
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|81
|Field Goals
|26-53 (49.1%)
|29-60 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|10-31 (32.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-13 (92.3%)
|13-15 (86.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|29
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|20
|18
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|11
|20
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|19
|12
|Fouls
|17
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|49.1
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|32.3
|
|
|92.3
|FT%
|86.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCoy
|20
|2
|0
|6/11
|4/7
|4/4
|3
|32
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Mahoney
|18
|10
|3
|7/9
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|33
|2
|0
|5
|2
|8
|T. Scanlon
|11
|2
|3
|4/7
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|38
|3
|0
|6
|0
|2
|A. Vilarino
|11
|5
|2
|5/11
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|23
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|S. Mathon
|4
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCoy
|20
|2
|0
|6/11
|4/7
|4/4
|3
|32
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Mahoney
|18
|10
|3
|7/9
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|33
|2
|0
|5
|2
|8
|T. Scanlon
|11
|2
|3
|4/7
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|38
|3
|0
|6
|0
|2
|A. Vilarino
|11
|5
|2
|5/11
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|23
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|S. Mathon
|4
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Petcash
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|1/1
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hemphill
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Harper
|0
|2
|0
|0/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|G. Pascoe
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|K. Chambers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Whyte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Tynen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mikula
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Guest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|26
|11
|26/53
|5/15
|12/13
|17
|200
|7
|1
|19
|6
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Rayman
|26
|6
|2
|9/16
|6/11
|2/2
|3
|32
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|R. Ivanauskas
|18
|8
|1
|7/11
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|33
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|T. Richardson
|12
|5
|8
|3/8
|1/4
|5/5
|2
|34
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Burns
|10
|2
|7
|3/10
|2/9
|2/2
|1
|33
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Batt
|6
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|26
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Rayman
|26
|6
|2
|9/16
|6/11
|2/2
|3
|32
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|R. Ivanauskas
|18
|8
|1
|7/11
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|33
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|T. Richardson
|12
|5
|8
|3/8
|1/4
|5/5
|2
|34
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Burns
|10
|2
|7
|3/10
|2/9
|2/2
|1
|33
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Batt
|6
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|26
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Regisford
|6
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|J. Ferguson
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F. Amiel
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Lindgren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Cummings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Baxter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Maynard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|25
|20
|29/60
|10/31
|13/15
|14
|200
|10
|6
|12
|7
|18
-
UOP
PEPPER53
59
2nd 32.0
-
EVAN
ILLST43
44
2nd 9:11 ESP+
-
HAWAII
UCDAV35
42
2nd 14:57
-
CSBAK
SEATTLE30
37
2nd 15:55
-
UCSB
CSN54
44
2nd 15:07 ESP3
-
UCIRV
CPOLY74
37
2nd 16:03
-
MNTNA
PORTST27
46
2nd 16:18
-
MONST
SACST36
34
2nd 16:45
-
TNMART
JAXST49
44
2nd 15:23 ESP+
-
NIAGARA
MNMTH36
35
2nd 18:49 ESP3
-
CAL
STNFRD17
2
1st 14:28 ESPU
-
USC
UTAH36
42
1st 0.0 FS1
-
PORT
USD0
0
Delay
-
PRESBY
RADFRD76
84
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR77
63
Final
-
STPETE
MARIST71
68
Final/OT
-
HAMP
CAMP77
86
Final
-
UNF
LIB63
71
Final
-
IOWA
21WISC45
65
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCONN78
71
Final
-
20CINCY
25UCF55
58
Final
-
TROY
APPST64
72
Final
-
SALAB
CSTCAR70
92
Final
-
VALPO
INDST77
55
Final
-
BU
COLG69
81
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH70
75
Final
-
NAVY
AMER60
56
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK65
77
Final
-
LALAF
ARKLR77
72
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY81
95
Final
-
FAIR
MANH53
57
Final
-
SAV
SCST90
87
Final
-
FAMU
BCU64
56
Final
-
DELST
UMES64
70
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT52
74
Final
-
CALBPTST
TEXPA82
79
Final/OT
-
NJTECH
LPSCMB55
78
Final
-
IND
ILL92
74
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK98
95
Final
-
LAMON
ARKST72
73
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB69
75
Final
-
NCOLO
SUTAH70
53
Final
-
ALST
GRAM66
93
Final
-
STHRN
PVAM55
73
Final
-
ALAM
JACKST47
66
Final
-
ALCORN
TEXSO72
99
Final
-
IDAHO
WEBER59
93
Final
-
SMU
12HOU79
90
Final
-
UCLA
COLO68
93
Final
-
GC
UTVALL70
82
Final
-
EWASH
IDST91
62
Final
-
COPPST
MORGAN83
69
Final