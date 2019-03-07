Morgan scores 20 to lead Indiana over Illinois 92-74
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Juwan Morgan scored 20 points and grabbed 9 rebounds as Indiana cruised to a 92-74 win over Illinois Thursday night.
The win could land Indiana (16-14, 7-12 Big Ten) a low-seed berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Rob Phinisee added 17 points and Justin Smith 15 points for the Hoosiers.
Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with 16 points, while Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Trent Frazier added 15 and 13 points, respectively.
The loss closed out the home season for Illinois (11-19, 7-12).
The Hoosiers were in control for most of the game, leading by as many as 22 points before Illinois went on a 6-0 run to close to within 13 points at 80-67 with 5:22 left. But Indiana took advantage of an obviously tired Illinois defense and iced the game.
Despite hitting 7 of 13 three-pointers in the first half, Illinois seemed out of synch and trailed 52-42 at the half.
THE BIG PICTURE
Thursday's game had conference tournament implications for both teams.
Indiana likely will have a first-round bye in the tournament, while Illinois could find iteslef playing next Wednesday.
Indiana's wins last week at home over Wisconsin and Michigan State have thrust the Hoosiers back into the NCAA Tournament conversation, but they would need to beat Rutgers at home to have a chance.
UP NEXT
Indiana: Ends the regular season hosting Rutgers on Sunday.
Illinois: Travels to Penn State Sunday to close its regular season.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|45.3
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|26.7
|Three Point %
|35.9
|71.7
|Free Throw %
|67.8
|Defensive rebound by Devonte Green
|31.0
|Drew Cayce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|+ 2
|Rob Phinisee made reverse layup
|54.0
|+ 2
|Andres Feliz made driving layup
|1:28
|+ 1
|Justin Smith made free throw
|1:33
|Shooting foul on Adonis De La Rosa
|1:34
|+ 2
|Justin Smith made reverse layup, assist by Devonte Green
|1:34
|Defensive rebound by Devonte Green
|1:50
|Ayo Dosunmu missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|1:50
|+ 1
|Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 3 free throws
|1:50
|Ayo Dosunmu missed 1st of 3 free throws
|1:50
|Team Stats
|Points
|92
|74
|Field Goals
|36-65 (55.4%)
|26-52 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|10-21 (47.6%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|12-22 (54.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|27
|Offensive
|10
|5
|Defensive
|21
|19
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|17
|15
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|6
|10
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
13
|J. Morgan F
|14.6 PPG
|8.4 RPG
|2.1 APG
|53.7 FG%
|
11
|A. Dosunmu G
|14.0 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|3.2 APG
|43.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Morgan F
|20 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|A. Dosunmu G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|55.4
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|47.6
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|54.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morgan
|20
|9
|0
|9/14
|0/2
|2/3
|4
|30
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|R. Phinisee
|17
|1
|5
|7/12
|1/4
|2/3
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Smith
|15
|7
|0
|7/12
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|27
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|R. Langford
|10
|6
|3
|4/8
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|A. Durham
|6
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|3/4
|1
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morgan
|20
|9
|0
|9/14
|0/2
|2/3
|4
|30
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|R. Phinisee
|17
|1
|5
|7/12
|1/4
|2/3
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Smith
|15
|7
|0
|7/12
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|27
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|R. Langford
|10
|6
|3
|4/8
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|A. Durham
|6
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|3/4
|1
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Green
|11
|4
|6
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|D. Davis
|9
|2
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|E. Fitzner
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. McRoberts
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Blackmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Forrester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|31
|17
|36/65
|7/20
|13/18
|18
|200
|6
|3
|6
|10
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dosunmu
|16
|5
|3
|5/10
|3/5
|3/6
|0
|33
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|G. Bezhanishvili
|15
|8
|0
|6/12
|0/1
|3/6
|3
|26
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|T. Frazier
|13
|0
|2
|5/7
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|A. Jordan
|11
|1
|2
|4/10
|3/7
|0/0
|4
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Williams
|0
|6
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dosunmu
|16
|5
|3
|5/10
|3/5
|3/6
|0
|33
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|G. Bezhanishvili
|15
|8
|0
|6/12
|0/1
|3/6
|3
|26
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|T. Frazier
|13
|0
|2
|5/7
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|A. Jordan
|11
|1
|2
|4/10
|3/7
|0/0
|4
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Williams
|0
|6
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Feliz
|11
|0
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. De La Rosa
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Nichols
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Griffin
|2
|3
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|D. Cayce
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Underwood
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Oladimeji
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Kane
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Griffith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Higgs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|24
|15
|26/52
|10/21
|12/22
|18
|200
|2
|4
|10
|5
|19
-
EVAN
ILLST47
52
2nd 4:52 ESP+
-
CSBAK
SEATTLE39
41
2nd 9:27
-
HAWAII
UCDAV51
48
2nd 10:03
-
USC
UTAH46
55
2nd 15:55 FS1
-
UCIRV
CPOLY86
48
2nd 10:48
-
UCSB
CSN58
50
2nd 11:07 ESP3
-
MNTNA
PORTST43
54
2nd 10:00
-
MONST
SACST43
48
2nd 10:34
-
NIAGARA
MNMTH47
48
2nd 12:38 ESP3
-
TNMART
JAXST53
59
2nd 9:45 ESP+
-
CAL
STNFRD24
8
1st 8:36 ESPU
-
PRESBY
RADFRD76
84
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR77
63
Final
-
STPETE
MARIST71
68
Final/OT
-
HAMP
CAMP77
86
Final
-
UNF
LIB63
71
Final
-
IOWA
21WISC45
65
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCONN78
71
Final
-
20CINCY
25UCF55
58
Final
-
TROY
APPST64
72
Final
-
SALAB
CSTCAR70
92
Final
-
VALPO
INDST77
55
Final
-
BU
COLG69
81
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH70
75
Final
-
NAVY
AMER60
56
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK65
77
Final
-
LALAF
ARKLR77
72
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY81
95
Final
-
FAIR
MANH53
57
Final
-
SAV
SCST90
87
Final
-
FAMU
BCU64
56
Final
-
DELST
UMES64
70
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT52
74
Final
-
CALBPTST
TEXPA82
79
Final/OT
-
NJTECH
LPSCMB55
78
Final
-
IND
ILL92
74
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK98
95
Final
-
LAMON
ARKST72
73
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB69
75
Final
-
NCOLO
SUTAH70
53
Final
-
ALST
GRAM66
93
Final
-
STHRN
PVAM55
73
Final
-
ALAM
JACKST47
66
Final
-
ALCORN
TEXSO72
99
Final
-
UCLA
COLO68
93
Final
-
IDAHO
WEBER59
93
Final
-
GC
UTVALL70
82
Final
-
UOP
PEPPER53
61
Final
-
SMU
12HOU79
90
Final
-
EWASH
IDST91
62
Final
-
COPPST
MORGAN83
69
Final
-
PORT
USD0
0
11:39pm