IND
ILL

No Text

Morgan scores 20 to lead Indiana over Illinois 92-74

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2019

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Juwan Morgan scored 20 points and grabbed 9 rebounds as Indiana cruised to a 92-74 win over Illinois Thursday night.

The win could land Indiana (16-14, 7-12 Big Ten) a low-seed berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Rob Phinisee added 17 points and Justin Smith 15 points for the Hoosiers.

Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with 16 points, while Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Trent Frazier added 15 and 13 points, respectively.

The loss closed out the home season for Illinois (11-19, 7-12).

The Hoosiers were in control for most of the game, leading by as many as 22 points before Illinois went on a 6-0 run to close to within 13 points at 80-67 with 5:22 left. But Indiana took advantage of an obviously tired Illinois defense and iced the game.

Despite hitting 7 of 13 three-pointers in the first half, Illinois seemed out of synch and trailed 52-42 at the half.

THE BIG PICTURE

Thursday's game had conference tournament implications for both teams.

Indiana likely will have a first-round bye in the tournament, while Illinois could find iteslef playing next Wednesday.

Indiana's wins last week at home over Wisconsin and Michigan State have thrust the Hoosiers back into the NCAA Tournament conversation, but they would need to beat Rutgers at home to have a chance.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Ends the regular season hosting Rutgers on Sunday.

Illinois: Travels to Penn State Sunday to close its regular season.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Langford
A. Dosunmu
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
45.3 Field Goal % 44.0
26.7 Three Point % 35.9
71.7 Free Throw % 67.8
  Defensive rebound by Devonte Green 31.0
  Drew Cayce missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
+ 2 Rob Phinisee made reverse layup 54.0
+ 2 Andres Feliz made driving layup 1:28
+ 1 Justin Smith made free throw 1:33
  Shooting foul on Adonis De La Rosa 1:34
+ 2 Justin Smith made reverse layup, assist by Devonte Green 1:34
  Defensive rebound by Devonte Green 1:50
  Ayo Dosunmu missed 3rd of 3 free throws 1:50
+ 1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:50
  Ayo Dosunmu missed 1st of 3 free throws 1:50
Team Stats
Points 92 74
Field Goals 36-65 (55.4%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 12-22 (54.5%)
Total Rebounds 35 27
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 21 19
Team 4 3
Assists 17 15
Steals 6 2
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 6 10
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
13
J. Morgan F
20 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
11
A. Dosunmu G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Indiana 16-14 524092
home team logo Illinois 11-19 423274
ILL -2.5, O/U 141
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
ILL -2.5, O/U 141
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana 16-14 70.1 PPG 39.2 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo Illinois 11-19 73.5 PPG 36.2 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
13
J. Morgan F 14.6 PPG 8.4 RPG 2.1 APG 53.7 FG%
11
A. Dosunmu G 14.0 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.2 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
13
J. Morgan F 20 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
11
A. Dosunmu G 16 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
55.4 FG% 50.0
35.0 3PT FG% 47.6
72.2 FT% 54.5
Indiana
Starters
J. Morgan
R. Phinisee
J. Smith
R. Langford
A. Durham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Morgan 20 9 0 9/14 0/2 2/3 4 30 0 1 2 3 6
R. Phinisee 17 1 5 7/12 1/4 2/3 1 32 1 0 0 0 1
J. Smith 15 7 0 7/12 0/0 1/1 3 27 1 1 0 4 3
R. Langford 10 6 3 4/8 1/2 1/2 1 34 1 0 1 2 4
A. Durham 6 1 0 1/5 1/4 3/4 1 22 1 0 2 0 1
Starters
J. Morgan
R. Phinisee
J. Smith
R. Langford
A. Durham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Morgan 20 9 0 9/14 0/2 2/3 4 30 0 1 2 3 6
R. Phinisee 17 1 5 7/12 1/4 2/3 1 32 1 0 0 0 1
J. Smith 15 7 0 7/12 0/0 1/1 3 27 1 1 0 4 3
R. Langford 10 6 3 4/8 1/2 1/2 1 34 1 0 1 2 4
A. Durham 6 1 0 1/5 1/4 3/4 1 22 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
D. Green
D. Davis
E. Fitzner
R. Thompson
Z. McRoberts
D. Anderson
Q. Taylor
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
C. Moore
J. Forrester
J. Hunter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Green 11 4 6 4/6 3/5 0/0 2 25 2 0 0 0 4
D. Davis 9 2 3 3/5 0/0 3/3 4 15 0 1 1 0 2
E. Fitzner 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
R. Thompson 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Z. McRoberts 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 0
D. Anderson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jager - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forrester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 31 17 36/65 7/20 13/18 18 200 6 3 6 10 21
Illinois
Starters
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
T. Frazier
A. Jordan
D. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 16 5 3 5/10 3/5 3/6 0 33 0 1 2 0 5
G. Bezhanishvili 15 8 0 6/12 0/1 3/6 3 26 0 2 1 3 5
T. Frazier 13 0 2 5/7 3/4 0/0 3 32 1 0 3 0 0
A. Jordan 11 1 2 4/10 3/7 0/0 4 27 0 0 0 0 1
D. Williams 0 6 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 6
Starters
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
T. Frazier
A. Jordan
D. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 16 5 3 5/10 3/5 3/6 0 33 0 1 2 0 5
G. Bezhanishvili 15 8 0 6/12 0/1 3/6 3 26 0 2 1 3 5
T. Frazier 13 0 2 5/7 3/4 0/0 3 32 1 0 3 0 0
A. Jordan 11 1 2 4/10 3/7 0/0 4 27 0 0 0 0 1
D. Williams 0 6 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 6
Bench
A. Feliz
A. De La Rosa
K. Nichols
A. Griffin
D. Cayce
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
S. Kane
T. Jones
Z. Griffith
A. Higgs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Feliz 11 0 2 3/6 0/0 5/7 1 25 0 0 1 0 0
A. De La Rosa 3 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 3 9 0 0 1 0 1
K. Nichols 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/2 1 8 0 0 1 0 0
A. Griffin 2 3 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 2 1
D. Cayce 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Underwood 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Oladimeji 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Kane 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 1 0 1 0 0
T. Jones 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Higgs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 24 15 26/52 10/21 12/22 18 200 2 4 10 5 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores