Taylor leads Austin Peay to 95-81 win in OVC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Terry Taylor had 28 points and 10 rebounds as Austin Peay topped Morehead State 95-81 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night. Chris Porter-Bunton added 27 points for the Governors.

Taylor made 11 of 12 from the free throw line. Porter-Bunton also had nine rebounds for the Governors.

Jabari McGhee had 14 points and 16 rebounds for Austin Peay (22-10). Zach Glotta added six assists.

Jordan Walker had 22 points for the Eagles (13-20). Malek Green added 18 points and seven rebounds. De'Von Cooper had 14 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
A. Hicks
T. Taylor
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
1.2 Ast. Per Game 1.2
9.2 Reb. Per Game 9.2
22.0 Field Goal % 46.4
4.8 Three Point % 28.3
56.4 Free Throw % 75.6
Team Stats
Points 81 95
Field Goals 27-58 (46.6%) 28-64 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 12-28 (42.9%)
Free Throws 16-22 (72.7%) 27-31 (87.1%)
Total Rebounds 26 46
Offensive 5 17
Defensive 20 28
Team 1 1
Assists 15 19
Steals 3 2
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 25 20
Technicals 0 0
2
J. Walker G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
21
T. Taylor G
28 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Morehead State 13-20 295281
home team logo Austin Peay 22-10 494695
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Morehead State 13-20 73.4 PPG 39.1 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Austin Peay 22-10 82.3 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
2
J. Walker G 15.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.5 APG 41.7 FG%
21
T. Taylor G 20.6 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.7 APG 53.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Walker G 22 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
21
T. Taylor G 28 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
46.6 FG% 43.8
35.5 3PT FG% 42.9
72.7 FT% 87.1
Morehead State
Starters
J. Walker
M. Green
D. Cooper
A. Hicks
J. Baker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Walker 22 4 4 8/15 4/9 2/2 3 38 1 0 0 0 4
M. Green 18 7 0 6/8 1/2 5/7 5 33 2 0 0 3 4
D. Cooper 14 2 1 5/10 4/9 0/0 3 23 0 0 1 0 2
A. Hicks 13 6 9 2/9 0/2 9/13 4 37 0 1 4 2 4
J. Baker 12 3 0 5/9 2/5 0/0 5 29 0 1 0 0 3
Bench
D. Henson
M. Riddle
J. Wilson
L. Harris
J. Thomas
S. Sukhanov
T. Stricklen
M. Shabazz
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Henson 2 2 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 3 25 0 0 1 0 2
M. Riddle 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 1 1 0 1
J. Wilson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
L. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Sukhanov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stricklen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shabazz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 25 15 27/58 11/31 16/22 25 200 3 3 7 5 20
Austin Peay
Starters
T. Taylor
C. Porter-Bunton
Z. Glotta
S. Harris
A. Butler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Taylor 28 10 3 7/16 3/8 11/12 3 34 0 1 1 3 7
C. Porter-Bunton 27 9 5 10/16 4/7 3/4 3 35 2 0 2 3 6
Z. Glotta 9 1 6 3/6 3/5 0/0 2 38 0 0 1 0 1
S. Harris 9 2 2 3/8 0/0 3/3 4 32 0 2 1 1 1
A. Butler 5 2 0 1/4 1/3 2/2 2 14 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
J. McGhee
J. Givens
I. Cucak
I. Hart
D. Gumm
R. Henderson
E. Abaev
M. Silveira
J. Garrison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McGhee 14 16 3 3/9 0/0 8/10 1 27 0 1 0 8 8
J. Givens 3 4 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 2 13 0 1 1 1 3
I. Cucak 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
I. Hart 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 6 0 0 0 0 0
D. Gumm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Abaev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Silveira - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Garrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 45 19 28/64 12/28 27/31 20 200 2 5 7 17 28
