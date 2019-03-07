Taylor leads Austin Peay to 95-81 win in OVC tourney
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Terry Taylor had 28 points and 10 rebounds as Austin Peay topped Morehead State 95-81 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night. Chris Porter-Bunton added 27 points for the Governors.
Taylor made 11 of 12 from the free throw line. Porter-Bunton also had nine rebounds for the Governors.
Jabari McGhee had 14 points and 16 rebounds for Austin Peay (22-10). Zach Glotta added six assists.
Jordan Walker had 22 points for the Eagles (13-20). Malek Green added 18 points and seven rebounds. De'Von Cooper had 14 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|14.9
|Pts. Per Game
|14.9
|1.2
|Ast. Per Game
|1.2
|9.2
|Reb. Per Game
|9.2
|22.0
|Field Goal %
|46.4
|4.8
|Three Point %
|28.3
|56.4
|Free Throw %
|75.6
|Defensive rebound by Steve Harris
|14.0
|De'Von Cooper missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|+ 1
|Antwuan Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Antwuan Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on A.J. Hicks
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Ivan Cucak
|34.0
|De'Von Cooper missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|+ 1
|Terry Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Terry Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Personal foul on Malek Green
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|95
|Field Goals
|27-58 (46.6%)
|28-64 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-31 (35.5%)
|12-28 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|16-22 (72.7%)
|27-31 (87.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|46
|Offensive
|5
|17
|Defensive
|20
|28
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|15
|19
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|7
|7
|Fouls
|25
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Morehead State 13-20
|73.4 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Austin Peay 22-10
|82.3 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|46.6
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|35.5
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|87.1
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Henson
|2
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Riddle
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Sukhanov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stricklen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shabazz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|25
|15
|27/58
|11/31
|16/22
|25
|200
|3
|3
|7
|5
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Taylor
|28
|10
|3
|7/16
|3/8
|11/12
|3
|34
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7
|C. Porter-Bunton
|27
|9
|5
|10/16
|4/7
|3/4
|3
|35
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
|Z. Glotta
|9
|1
|6
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Harris
|9
|2
|2
|3/8
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|32
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|A. Butler
|5
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Taylor
|28
|10
|3
|7/16
|3/8
|11/12
|3
|34
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7
|C. Porter-Bunton
|27
|9
|5
|10/16
|4/7
|3/4
|3
|35
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
|Z. Glotta
|9
|1
|6
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Harris
|9
|2
|2
|3/8
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|32
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|A. Butler
|5
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McGhee
|14
|16
|3
|3/9
|0/0
|8/10
|1
|27
|0
|1
|0
|8
|8
|J. Givens
|3
|4
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|I. Cucak
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Hart
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Gumm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Abaev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Silveira
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Garrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|95
|45
|19
|28/64
|12/28
|27/31
|20
|200
|2
|5
|7
|17
|28
-
EVAN
ILLST52
57
2nd 3:19 ESP+
-
CSBAK
SEATTLE39
41
2nd 9:27
-
HAWAII
UCDAV56
52
2nd 7:22
-
USC
UTAH48
57
2nd 14:32 FS1
-
UCIRV
CPOLY92
49
2nd 9:31
-
UCSB
CSN58
50
2nd 11:07 ESP3
-
MNTNA
PORTST49
59
2nd 8:04
-
MONST
SACST49
50
2nd 9:05
-
NIAGARA
MNMTH50
53
2nd 11:20 ESP3
-
TNMART
JAXST55
60
2nd 7:53 ESP+
-
CAL
STNFRD24
8
1st 7:33 ESPU
-
PRESBY
RADFRD76
84
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR77
63
Final
-
STPETE
MARIST71
68
Final/OT
-
HAMP
CAMP77
86
Final
-
UNF
LIB63
71
Final
-
IOWA
21WISC45
65
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCONN78
71
Final
-
20CINCY
25UCF55
58
Final
-
TROY
APPST64
72
Final
-
SALAB
CSTCAR70
92
Final
-
VALPO
INDST77
55
Final
-
BU
COLG69
81
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH70
75
Final
-
NAVY
AMER60
56
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK65
77
Final
-
LALAF
ARKLR77
72
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY81
95
Final
-
FAIR
MANH53
57
Final
-
SAV
SCST90
87
Final
-
FAMU
BCU64
56
Final
-
DELST
UMES64
70
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT52
74
Final
-
CALBPTST
TEXPA82
79
Final/OT
-
NJTECH
LPSCMB55
78
Final
-
IND
ILL92
74
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK98
95
Final
-
LAMON
ARKST72
73
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB69
75
Final
-
NCOLO
SUTAH70
53
Final
-
ALST
GRAM66
93
Final
-
STHRN
PVAM55
73
Final
-
ALAM
JACKST47
66
Final
-
ALCORN
TEXSO72
99
Final
-
UCLA
COLO68
93
Final
-
IDAHO
WEBER59
93
Final
-
GC
UTVALL70
82
Final
-
UOP
PEPPER53
61
Final
-
SMU
12HOU79
90
Final
-
EWASH
IDST91
62
Final
-
COPPST
MORGAN83
69
Final
-
PORT
USD0
0
11:39pm