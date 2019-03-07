Polite Jr. leads Radford by Presbyterian 84-76 in Big South
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) Ed Polite Jr. had 21 points as Radford topped Presbyterian 84-76 in the Big South Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.
Donald Hicks had 16 points for Radford (21-10). Carlik Jones added 14 points. Caleb Tanner had 12 points for the Highlanders.
Adam Flagler had 20 points for the Blue Hose (18-15). Francois Lewis added 19 points. Davon Bell had 11 points and eight assists.
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|16.1
|Pts. Per Game
|16.1
|6.1
|Ast. Per Game
|6.1
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|47.8
|27.1
|Three Point %
|24.1
|75.4
|Free Throw %
|75.4
|Offensive rebound by Presbyterian
|0.0
|Francois Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Carlik Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Ethan Kay
|5.0
|+ 3
|Adam Flagler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francois Lewis
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Francois Lewis
|13.0
|Donald Hicks missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Donald Hicks made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Davon Bell
|13.0
|+ 2
|Davon Bell made jump shot
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|84
|Field Goals
|26-61 (42.6%)
|30-56 (53.6%)
|3-Pointers
|13-35 (37.1%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-18 (61.1%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|35
|Offensive
|9
|4
|Defensive
|20
|28
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|17
|17
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|8
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Presbyterian 18-15
|78.9 PPG
|38 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Radford 21-10
|74.3 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|A. Flagler G
|15.6 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|1.2 APG
|44.3 FG%
|
24
|E. Polite Jr. F
|13.3 PPG
|9.8 RPG
|1.6 APG
|51.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Flagler G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|E. Polite Jr. F
|21 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|53.6
|
|
|37.1
|3PT FG%
|47.8
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Flagler
|20
|3
|0
|7/15
|4/10
|2/4
|0
|39
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|F. Lewis
|19
|6
|2
|4/7
|3/6
|8/9
|1
|30
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|D. Bell
|11
|3
|8
|5/10
|0/3
|1/3
|4
|38
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|C. Hightower
|8
|4
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|21
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|K. Shubert
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Younger
|6
|1
|2
|2/6
|2/6
|0/1
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Crouch
|6
|4
|1
|2/8
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|B. Drake
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|E. Kay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martin
|0
|6
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|A. TeTe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Catchings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Becker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|29
|17
|26/61
|13/35
|11/18
|16
|200
|3
|4
|7
|9
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Polite Jr.
|21
|9
|2
|8/12
|1/2
|4/5
|2
|33
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|D. Hicks
|16
|5
|3
|5/8
|3/5
|3/4
|4
|35
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|C. Jones
|14
|5
|3
|5/12
|0/3
|4/4
|2
|36
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|T. Fields Jr.
|8
|3
|7
|2/9
|2/6
|2/4
|1
|29
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Sallah
|4
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Tanner
|12
|2
|0
|4/5
|4/4
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Hutchinson
|7
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Holland
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|L. Butts IV
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Saunders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Djonkam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Greene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jeffers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|32
|17
|30/56
|11/23
|13/17
|13
|200
|4
|3
|8
|4
|28
-
PRESBY
RADFRD76
84
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR77
63
Final
-
STPETE
MARIST0
0
5:00pm ESP3
-
HAMP
CAMP0
0
6:00pm ESP3
-
ARMY
LEHIGH0
0
7:00pm
-
UNF
LIB0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
AMER0
0
7:00pm
-
HOLY
BUCK0
0
7:00pm
-
BU
COLG0
0
7:00pm
-
FAIR
MANH0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
20CINCY
25UCF0
0126.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP2
-
VALPO
INDST0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
21WISC0
0140 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
TEMPLE
UCONN0
0140.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SALAB
CSTCAR0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
APPST0
0153 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
BCU0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm
-
MOREHD
PEAY0
0
7:30pm ESP+
-
SAV
SCST0
0158.5 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
DELST
UMES0
0128.5 O/U
-4
7:30pm
-
NCCU
NCAT0
0132.5 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
LALAF
ARKLR0
0155.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm ESP+
-
COPPST
MORGAN0
0144.5 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
HOW
NORFLK0
0150.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
NJTECH
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
CALBPTST
TEXPA0
0
8:00pm
-
IND
ILL0
0141 O/U
-2
8:00pm FS1
-
LAMON
ARKST0
0151.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ALAM
JACKST0
0118.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
ALCORN
TEXSO0
0147.5 O/U
-16.5
8:30pm
-
STHRN
PVAM0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm
-
NCOLO
SUTAH0
0144 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
ALST
GRAM0
0137 O/U
-6
8:30pm
-
NIAGARA
MNMTH0
0
9:00pm ESP3
-
GC
UTVALL0
0145.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
UOP
PEPPER0
0
9:00pm
-
SMU
12HOU0
0136 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
IDAHO
WEBER0
0149.5 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm
-
UCLA
COLO0
0152.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
EWASH
IDST0
0147.5 O/U
+1
9:05pm
-
EVAN
ILLST0
0
9:30pm ESP+
-
TNMART
JAXST0
0
9:30pm ESP+
-
UCSB
CSN0
0149 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
USC
UTAH0
0150.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm FS1
-
CSBAK
SEATTLE0
0134 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
UCIRV
CPOLY0
0128 O/U
+12.5
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCDAV0
0132.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
PORTST0
0149.5 O/U
+5.5
10:05pm
-
MONST
SACST0
0151.5 O/U
-1.5
10:05pm
-
PORT
USD0
0
11:00pm
-
CAL
STNFRD0
0143 O/U
-11.5
11:00pm ESPU