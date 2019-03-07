PRESBY
Polite Jr. leads Radford by Presbyterian 84-76 in Big South

  • Mar 07, 2019

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) Ed Polite Jr. had 21 points as Radford topped Presbyterian 84-76 in the Big South Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

Donald Hicks had 16 points for Radford (21-10). Carlik Jones added 14 points. Caleb Tanner had 12 points for the Highlanders.

Adam Flagler had 20 points for the Blue Hose (18-15). Francois Lewis added 19 points. Davon Bell had 11 points and eight assists.

---

Key Players
D. Bell
C. Jones
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
44.4 Field Goal % 47.8
27.1 Three Point % 24.1
75.4 Free Throw % 75.4
  Offensive rebound by Presbyterian 0.0
  Francois Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Carlik Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Ethan Kay 5.0
+ 3 Adam Flagler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francois Lewis 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Francois Lewis 13.0
  Donald Hicks missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Donald Hicks made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Davon Bell 13.0
+ 2 Davon Bell made jump shot 25.0
Team Stats
Points 76 84
Field Goals 26-61 (42.6%) 30-56 (53.6%)
3-Pointers 13-35 (37.1%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 33 35
Offensive 9 4
Defensive 20 28
Team 4 3
Assists 17 17
Steals 3 4
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
A. Flagler G
20 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
24
E. Polite Jr. F
21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Presbyterian 18-15 373976
home team logo Radford 21-10 345084
John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center Buies Creek, NC
John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center Buies Creek, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Presbyterian 18-15 78.9 PPG 38 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo Radford 21-10 74.3 PPG 37.9 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
10
A. Flagler G 15.6 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.2 APG 44.3 FG%
24
E. Polite Jr. F 13.3 PPG 9.8 RPG 1.6 APG 51.8 FG%
Top Scorers
10
A. Flagler G 20 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
24
E. Polite Jr. F 21 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
42.6 FG% 53.6
37.1 3PT FG% 47.8
61.1 FT% 76.5
Presbyterian
Starters
A. Flagler
F. Lewis
D. Bell
C. Hightower
K. Shubert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Flagler 20 3 0 7/15 4/10 2/4 0 39 1 1 3 2 1
F. Lewis 19 6 2 4/7 3/6 8/9 1 30 2 0 0 0 6
D. Bell 11 3 8 5/10 0/3 1/3 4 38 0 0 2 2 1
C. Hightower 8 4 1 4/7 0/0 0/1 4 21 0 2 0 2 2
K. Shubert 6 1 1 2/5 2/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Younger
R. Crouch
B. Drake
E. Kay
C. Martin
A. TeTe
J. Baker
M. Catchings
J. Gibson
T. Becker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Younger 6 1 2 2/6 2/6 0/1 1 17 0 0 1 0 1
R. Crouch 6 4 1 2/8 2/6 0/0 3 28 0 0 0 2 2
B. Drake 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 1 0 1 0
E. Kay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Martin 0 6 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 6
A. TeTe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Catchings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Becker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 29 17 26/61 13/35 11/18 16 200 3 4 7 9 20
Radford
Starters
E. Polite Jr.
D. Hicks
C. Jones
T. Fields Jr.
M. Sallah
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Polite Jr. 21 9 2 8/12 1/2 4/5 2 33 2 2 0 0 9
D. Hicks 16 5 3 5/8 3/5 3/4 4 35 0 0 1 2 3
C. Jones 14 5 3 5/12 0/3 4/4 2 36 0 0 4 0 5
T. Fields Jr. 8 3 7 2/9 2/6 2/4 1 29 2 0 1 0 3
M. Sallah 4 2 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 18 0 1 0 2 0
Bench
C. Tanner
D. Hutchinson
D. Holland
L. Butts IV
J. Caldwell
T. Owens
A. Saunders
L. Djonkam
C. Greene
J. Jeffers
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Tanner 12 2 0 4/5 4/4 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 2
D. Hutchinson 7 1 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
D. Holland 2 4 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 19 0 0 2 0 4
L. Butts IV 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Djonkam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jeffers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 32 17 30/56 11/23 13/17 13 200 4 3 8 4 28
NCAA BB Scores