TNMART
JAXST

No Text

Mostella, Gregory lift Jacksonville State past UT Martin

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Detrick Mostella scored 21 points and Jamall Gregory made several clutch free throws down the stretch to lead Jacksonville State past UT Martin 88-81 in an Ohio Valley Conference tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Mostella and Gregory's efforts helped the Gamecocks (24-8) overcome a 35-point game by Quintin Dove of the Skyhawks (12-19).

UT Martin, looking for its second upset of the tournament, led 43-33 at halftime before Jacksonville State went on a 26-8 run to open the second half. However, the Gamecocks' 59-51 lead would be their largest of the game until there were two minutes remaining. Gregory made seven consecutive free throws in a three-minute span as the Gamecocks turned a 68-65 lead into an 82-73 advantage with 1:26 remaining.

Third-seeded Jacksonville State moves on to play No. 2 Murray State in the semifinals on Friday night. Top-seeded Belmont plays No. 4 Austin Peay in the other semifinal.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Randall II
J. Burnell
29.4 Min. Per Game 29.4
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
32.1 Field Goal % 50.0
23.5 Three Point % 39.1
87.5 Free Throw % 86.3
  Offensive rebound by Detrick Mostella 7.0
  Detrick Mostella missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Detrick Mostella made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on DelFincko Bogan 7.0
+ 3 Craig Randall II made 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Kevin Little 19.0
  Craig Randall II missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Craig Randall II 25.0
  Marlon Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Marlon Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on DelFincko Bogan 25.0
Team Stats
Points 81 88
Field Goals 25-54 (46.3%) 30-58 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 21-25 (84.0%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 36
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 18 22
Team 0 2
Assists 13 20
Steals 7 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 23 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
Q. Dove F
35 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
D. Mostella G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo UT Martin 12-19 433881
home team logo Jax. State 24-8 335588
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logo UT Martin 12-19 75.8 PPG 37.5 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Jax. State 24-8 77.8 PPG 43.5 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
22
Q. Dove F 12.5 PPG 5.1 RPG 0.4 APG 59.1 FG%
2
D. Mostella G 8.6 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.4 APG 36.5 FG%
Top Scorers
22
Q. Dove F 35 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
2
D. Mostella G 21 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
46.3 FG% 51.7
38.5 3PT FG% 36.4
84.0 FT% 80.0
UT Martin
Starters
Q. Dove
D. Bogan
C. Randall II
K. Little
J. Gill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Dove 35 8 1 11/16 4/4 9/11 4 39 3 0 0 4 4
D. Bogan 16 5 5 5/12 2/8 4/6 5 35 3 0 2 1 4
C. Randall II 15 4 2 4/11 3/7 4/4 1 37 0 0 2 0 4
K. Little 4 1 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 1 0
J. Gill 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 5 22 0 2 2 0 2
Starters
Q. Dove
D. Bogan
C. Randall II
K. Little
J. Gill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Dove 35 8 1 11/16 4/4 9/11 4 39 3 0 0 4 4
D. Bogan 16 5 5 5/12 2/8 4/6 5 35 3 0 2 1 4
C. Randall II 15 4 2 4/11 3/7 4/4 1 37 0 0 2 0 4
K. Little 4 1 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 1 0
J. Gill 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 5 22 0 2 2 0 2
Bench
P. Parks
D. Hawthorne, Jr.
M. Sanoe
F. Lewis
P. Stewart
P. Hewitt
J. Joyner
T. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Parks 8 4 3 2/4 0/2 4/4 2 29 1 0 6 1 3
D. Hawthorne, Jr. 3 3 0 1/7 1/3 0/0 5 22 0 0 1 2 1
M. Sanoe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
F. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hewitt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Joyner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 27 13 25/54 10/26 21/25 23 200 7 2 14 9 18
Jax. State
Starters
J. Burnell
M. Hunter
J. Gregory
T. Hudson
C. Cunningham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Burnell 19 8 5 8/14 0/2 3/3 2 30 3 1 2 3 5
M. Hunter 16 3 2 7/13 0/2 2/4 3 36 0 0 1 2 1
J. Gregory 10 4 2 1/3 1/2 7/8 3 19 1 0 3 1 3
T. Hudson 7 2 4 2/6 1/2 2/2 4 33 1 0 6 0 2
C. Cunningham 6 7 0 2/2 0/0 2/3 4 22 0 0 2 2 5
Starters
J. Burnell
M. Hunter
J. Gregory
T. Hudson
C. Cunningham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Burnell 19 8 5 8/14 0/2 3/3 2 30 3 1 2 3 5
M. Hunter 16 3 2 7/13 0/2 2/4 3 36 0 0 1 2 1
J. Gregory 10 4 2 1/3 1/2 7/8 3 19 1 0 3 1 3
T. Hudson 7 2 4 2/6 1/2 2/2 4 33 1 0 6 0 2
C. Cunningham 6 7 0 2/2 0/0 2/3 4 22 0 0 2 2 5
Bench
D. Mostella
D. Ware
J. Cross
M. Dunlap
M. Zeliznak
D. St. Hilaire
C. Jones
J. Hyde
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mostella 21 5 6 7/13 6/11 1/2 1 31 0 1 0 2 3
D. Ware 5 2 0 1/4 0/3 3/3 0 9 0 0 0 0 2
J. Cross 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 1 1
M. Dunlap 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
M. Zeliznak 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 1 0
D. St. Hilaire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hyde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 34 20 30/58 8/22 20/25 22 200 5 2 15 12 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores