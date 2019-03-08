Mostella, Gregory lift Jacksonville State past UT Martin
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Detrick Mostella scored 21 points and Jamall Gregory made several clutch free throws down the stretch to lead Jacksonville State past UT Martin 88-81 in an Ohio Valley Conference tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.
Mostella and Gregory's efforts helped the Gamecocks (24-8) overcome a 35-point game by Quintin Dove of the Skyhawks (12-19).
UT Martin, looking for its second upset of the tournament, led 43-33 at halftime before Jacksonville State went on a 26-8 run to open the second half. However, the Gamecocks' 59-51 lead would be their largest of the game until there were two minutes remaining. Gregory made seven consecutive free throws in a three-minute span as the Gamecocks turned a 68-65 lead into an 82-73 advantage with 1:26 remaining.
Third-seeded Jacksonville State moves on to play No. 2 Murray State in the semifinals on Friday night. Top-seeded Belmont plays No. 4 Austin Peay in the other semifinal.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.4
|Min. Per Game
|29.4
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|8.4
|Reb. Per Game
|8.4
|32.1
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|23.5
|Three Point %
|39.1
|87.5
|Free Throw %
|86.3
|Offensive rebound by Detrick Mostella
|7.0
|Detrick Mostella missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Detrick Mostella made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on DelFincko Bogan
|7.0
|+ 3
|Craig Randall II made 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Kevin Little
|19.0
|Craig Randall II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Craig Randall II
|25.0
|Marlon Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Marlon Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on DelFincko Bogan
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|88
|Field Goals
|25-54 (46.3%)
|30-58 (51.7%)
|3-Pointers
|10-26 (38.5%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|21-25 (84.0%)
|20-25 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|36
|Offensive
|9
|12
|Defensive
|18
|22
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|13
|20
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|23
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UT Martin 12-19
|75.8 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Jax. State 24-8
|77.8 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|Q. Dove F
|12.5 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|0.4 APG
|59.1 FG%
|
2
|D. Mostella G
|8.6 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|1.4 APG
|36.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Q. Dove F
|35 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|D. Mostella G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|
|46.3
|FG%
|51.7
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|84.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Dove
|35
|8
|1
|11/16
|4/4
|9/11
|4
|39
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|D. Bogan
|16
|5
|5
|5/12
|2/8
|4/6
|5
|35
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|C. Randall II
|15
|4
|2
|4/11
|3/7
|4/4
|1
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|K. Little
|4
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Gill
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Dove
|35
|8
|1
|11/16
|4/4
|9/11
|4
|39
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|D. Bogan
|16
|5
|5
|5/12
|2/8
|4/6
|5
|35
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|C. Randall II
|15
|4
|2
|4/11
|3/7
|4/4
|1
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|K. Little
|4
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Gill
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Parks
|8
|4
|3
|2/4
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|29
|1
|0
|6
|1
|3
|D. Hawthorne, Jr.
|3
|3
|0
|1/7
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. Sanoe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hewitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Joyner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|27
|13
|25/54
|10/26
|21/25
|23
|200
|7
|2
|14
|9
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Burnell
|19
|8
|5
|8/14
|0/2
|3/3
|2
|30
|3
|1
|2
|3
|5
|M. Hunter
|16
|3
|2
|7/13
|0/2
|2/4
|3
|36
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Gregory
|10
|4
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|7/8
|3
|19
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|T. Hudson
|7
|2
|4
|2/6
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|33
|1
|0
|6
|0
|2
|C. Cunningham
|6
|7
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Burnell
|19
|8
|5
|8/14
|0/2
|3/3
|2
|30
|3
|1
|2
|3
|5
|M. Hunter
|16
|3
|2
|7/13
|0/2
|2/4
|3
|36
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Gregory
|10
|4
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|7/8
|3
|19
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|T. Hudson
|7
|2
|4
|2/6
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|33
|1
|0
|6
|0
|2
|C. Cunningham
|6
|7
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Mostella
|21
|5
|6
|7/13
|6/11
|1/2
|1
|31
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|D. Ware
|5
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Cross
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Dunlap
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Zeliznak
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. St. Hilaire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hyde
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|34
|20
|30/58
|8/22
|20/25
|22
|200
|5
|2
|15
|12
|22
-
PRESBY
RADFRD76
84
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR77
63
Final
-
STPETE
MARIST71
68
Final/OT
-
HAMP
CAMP77
86
Final
-
UNF
LIB63
71
Final
-
NAVY
AMER60
56
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK65
77
Final
-
VALPO
INDST77
55
Final
-
BU
COLG69
81
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH70
75
Final
-
20CINCY
25UCF55
58
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCONN78
71
Final
-
SALAB
CSTCAR70
92
Final
-
IOWA
21WISC45
65
Final
-
TROY
APPST64
72
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY81
95
Final
-
LALAF
ARKLR77
72
Final
-
FAIR
MANH53
57
Final
-
SAV
SCST90
87
Final
-
FAMU
BCU64
56
Final
-
DELST
UMES64
70
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT52
74
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK98
95
Final
-
NJTECH
LPSCMB55
78
Final
-
CALBPTST
TEXPA82
79
Final/OT
-
LAMON
ARKST72
73
Final
-
IND
ILL92
74
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB69
75
Final
-
STHRN
PVAM55
73
Final
-
ALST
GRAM66
93
Final
-
NCOLO
SUTAH70
53
Final
-
ALAM
JACKST47
66
Final
-
ALCORN
TEXSO72
99
Final
-
UOP
PEPPER53
61
Final
-
GC
UTVALL70
82
Final
-
UCLA
COLO68
93
Final
-
SMU
12HOU79
90
Final
-
IDAHO
WEBER59
93
Final
-
EWASH
IDST91
62
Final
-
COPPST
MORGAN83
69
Final
-
EVAN
ILLST60
65
Final
-
UCSB
CSN76
74
Final
-
USC
UTAH74
83
Final
-
UCIRV
CPOLY110
72
Final
-
CSBAK
SEATTLE57
63
Final/OT
-
HAWAII
UCDAV76
69
Final
-
MNTNA
PORTST69
81
Final
-
MONST
SACST67
70
Final
-
NIAGARA
MNMTH72
76
Final
-
TNMART
JAXST81
88
Final
-
CAL
STNFRD64
59
Final
-
PORT
USD47
67
Final