USC
UTAH

No Text

Van Dyke Hits 6 3s and scores 20 to lift Utah over USC

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Parker Van Dyke made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Utah to an 83-74 win over Southern California on Thursday night.

Timmy Allen scored 19 and Sedrick Barefield had 17 to help the Utes (16-13, 10-7 Pac-12) sweep USC (15-15, 8-9) this season.

Freshman Elijah Weaver scored a career-high 17 points and Bennie Boatright and Nick Rakocevic also had 17 apiece for the Trojans, who have lost their last three and six of eight.

Boatright has made 29 of 53 3-point attempts in his last five games but the Utes usually had a defender draped on him and limited his attempts.

Van Dyke's 3-pointer gave Utah a 76-61 lead with 3:42 remaining but the Utes, who have struggled with the press at times this season, had a couple turnovers that allowed the Trojans to draw within single digits. It might have been even tighter but the officials withdrew an offensive foul on Novak Topalovic after video review with 2:09 left.

Utah led 55-48 before going on an 11-2 run that was capped with an alley-oop and dunk from Tillman to Allen. The Utes led 66-50 with 10:06 to play as the crowd roared.

Jayce Johnson, Utah's usual starting center, was out with an ankle issue but the Utes dominated in the paint and outrebounded the Trojans 32-23.

The Utes only trailed in the first minute and outscored the Trojans 12-0 in second-chance points and a 9-0 in fastbreak points in the first half.

USC's Jonah Mathews was carried off the court after suffering a leg injury near the end of the first half but returned to play in the second half and finished with 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans are limping to the finish. They had been betrayed by horrid free-throw shooting in their prior two outings but this one came down to being a step slow to loose balls and rebounds as they shot 55.6 percent from the field and 70 percent from the line.

Utah: The Utes made a strong play for a top-four finish and a bye in the Pac-12 tournament with one game left. The Utes looked as fluid on offense as they have for several games and limited their scoring droughts with good shooting.

UP NEXT

USC: Plays its final regular-season game at Colorado on Saturday.

Utah: Caps the regular season with UCLA at home on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Boatwright
S. Barefield
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
1.9 Reb. Per Game 1.9
48.1 Field Goal % 41.1
43.8 Three Point % 39.7
70.4 Free Throw % 82.9
  Defensive rebound by Both Gach 26.0
  Elijah Weaver missed jump shot 28.0
+ 1 Both Gach made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Both Gach made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Elijah Weaver 32.0
+ 3 Bennie Boatwright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Weaver 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Shaqquan Aaron 48.0
  Sedrick Barefield missed 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Sedrick Barefield made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic 48.0
+ 2 Nick Rakocevic made dunk, assist by Elijah Weaver 52.0
Team Stats
Points 74 83
Field Goals 30-54 (55.6%) 31-59 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 23 32
Offensive 2 7
Defensive 19 19
Team 2 6
Assists 14 18
Steals 6 8
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
25
B. Boatwright F
17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
P. Van Dyke G
20 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo USC 15-15 363874
home team logo Utah 16-13 424183
UTAH -4, O/U 150
Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City, UT
UTAH -4, O/U 150
Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo USC 15-15 76.7 PPG 39.4 RPG 16.8 APG
home team logo Utah 16-13 75.5 PPG 38.6 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
3
E. Weaver G 4.7 PPG 1.7 RPG 2.3 APG 41.0 FG%
5
P. Van Dyke G 8.1 PPG 1.4 RPG 1.6 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
E. Weaver G 17 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
5
P. Van Dyke G 20 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
55.6 FG% 52.5
41.2 3PT FG% 40.7
70.0 FT% 76.9
USC
Starters
B. Boatwright
N. Rakocevic
E. Weaver
J. Mathews
S. Aaron
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Boatwright 17 4 2 6/12 3/7 2/3 2 37 2 2 3 0 4
N. Rakocevic 17 8 4 7/8 0/0 3/4 4 34 1 2 1 1 7
E. Weaver 17 2 5 7/10 1/3 2/3 1 34 1 0 2 0 2
J. Mathews 10 2 2 4/6 2/4 0/0 4 30 1 0 3 0 2
S. Aaron 4 4 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 28 0 0 1 0 4
Starters
B. Boatwright
N. Rakocevic
E. Weaver
J. Mathews
S. Aaron
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Boatwright 17 4 2 6/12 3/7 2/3 2 37 2 2 3 0 4
N. Rakocevic 17 8 4 7/8 0/0 3/4 4 34 1 2 1 1 7
E. Weaver 17 2 5 7/10 1/3 2/3 1 34 1 0 2 0 2
J. Mathews 10 2 2 4/6 2/4 0/0 4 30 1 0 3 0 2
S. Aaron 4 4 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 28 0 0 1 0 4
Bench
D. Thornton
J. Brooks
V. Uyaelunmo
M. Anderson
D. Fleming
C. O'Bannon Jr.
K. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Thornton 6 0 0 3/10 0/1 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 0 0
J. Brooks 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 0
V. Uyaelunmo 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 1 0
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 21 14 30/54 7/17 7/10 16 200 6 5 11 2 19
Utah
Starters
P. Van Dyke
T. Allen
S. Barefield
D. Tillman
N. Topalovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Van Dyke 20 1 2 7/12 6/9 0/0 1 32 0 0 2 0 1
T. Allen 19 5 5 7/13 0/1 5/7 4 29 3 1 2 5 0
S. Barefield 17 7 5 6/14 4/9 1/2 2 38 1 0 3 0 7
D. Tillman 10 3 3 4/7 0/2 2/2 0 31 2 0 2 0 3
N. Topalovic 4 7 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 33 1 2 1 2 5
Starters
P. Van Dyke
T. Allen
S. Barefield
D. Tillman
N. Topalovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Van Dyke 20 1 2 7/12 6/9 0/0 1 32 0 0 2 0 1
T. Allen 19 5 5 7/13 0/1 5/7 4 29 3 1 2 5 0
S. Barefield 17 7 5 6/14 4/9 1/2 2 38 1 0 3 0 7
D. Tillman 10 3 3 4/7 0/2 2/2 0 31 2 0 2 0 3
N. Topalovic 4 7 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 33 1 2 1 2 5
Bench
B. Gach
C. Jones Jr.
R. Battin
J. Johnson
M. Reininger
B. Rydalch
B. King
N. Gaskin
L. Thioune
K. Kremer
B. Morley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Gach 10 2 3 4/8 0/3 2/2 2 23 0 0 0 0 2
C. Jones Jr. 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 0
R. Battin 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rydalch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Gaskin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thioune - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kremer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Morley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 26 18 31/59 11/27 10/13 13 200 8 3 10 7 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores