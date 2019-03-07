Valparaiso routs Indiana St. 77-55 in MVC tourney
ST. LOUIS (AP) Javon Freeman-Liberty had 17 points and seven rebounds and Markus Golder posted 18 points as Valparaiso rolled past Indiana State 77-55 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney first round on Thursday night.
Bakari Evelyn had 13 points for Valparaiso (15-17).
Indiana State scored 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Tyreke Key had 20 points for the Sycamores (15-16). Jordan Barnes added 10 points. Christian Williams had eight rebounds.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|14.7
|Pts. Per Game
|14.7
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|50.5
|Field Goal %
|37.5
|25.7
|Three Point %
|33.3
|75.8
|Free Throw %
|86.6
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
|11.0
|De'Avion Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by De'Avion Washington
|20.0
|Mileek McMillan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Mileek McMillan made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Daniel Huenermann
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|48.0
|Tyeshon Martin missed jump shot
|50.0
|+ 1
|Bakari Evelyn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:02
|+ 1
|Bakari Evelyn made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:02
|Personal foul on Cooper Neese
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|55
|Field Goals
|26-58 (44.8%)
|21-58 (36.2%)
|3-Pointers
|3-14 (21.4%)
|6-25 (24.0%)
|Free Throws
|22-27 (81.5%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|31
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|29
|24
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|9
|7
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|13
|Fouls
|10
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Valparaiso 14-17
|66.9 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Indiana State 15-16
|69.7 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|11.2 APG
|
|44.8
|FG%
|36.2
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|24.0
|
|
|81.5
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Golder
|18
|6
|1
|5/11
|0/1
|8/8
|1
|34
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|J. Freeman
|17
|7
|2
|6/10
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|33
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|D. Lavender
|8
|5
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Sorolla
|4
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Kiser
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Golder
|18
|6
|1
|5/11
|0/1
|8/8
|1
|34
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|J. Freeman
|17
|7
|2
|6/10
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|33
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|D. Lavender
|8
|5
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Sorolla
|4
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Kiser
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Evelyn
|13
|2
|2
|4/12
|0/5
|5/6
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Smits
|9
|7
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|18
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|D. Sackey
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. McMillan
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Stalling
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Fazekas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bradford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|36
|9
|26/58
|3/14
|22/27
|10
|200
|8
|1
|6
|7
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|20
|3
|0
|7/14
|4/8
|2/2
|3
|37
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Barnes
|10
|4
|2
|4/14
|1/7
|1/1
|4
|30
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|E. Rickman
|7
|3
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Neese
|5
|3
|1
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|C. Williams
|4
|8
|4
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|34
|2
|1
|2
|0
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|20
|3
|0
|7/14
|4/8
|2/2
|3
|37
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Barnes
|10
|4
|2
|4/14
|1/7
|1/1
|4
|30
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|E. Rickman
|7
|3
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Neese
|5
|3
|1
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|C. Williams
|4
|8
|4
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|34
|2
|1
|2
|0
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Holston
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|B. Kessinger
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Huenermann
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Hughes
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|T. Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Washington
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Bacote
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brinkmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|30
|7
|21/58
|6/25
|7/8
|24
|200
|3
|2
|13
|6
|24
-
EVAN
ILLST47
46
2nd 7:08 ESP+
-
CSBAK
SEATTLE34
39
2nd 11:57
-
HAWAII
UCDAV49
46
2nd 12:05
-
USC
UTAH40
49
2nd 17:52 FS1
-
UCIRV
CPOLY82
48
2nd 11:51
-
UCSB
CSN56
44
2nd 14:10 ESP3
-
MNTNA
PORTST38
52
2nd 12:15
-
MONST
SACST40
45
2nd 12:16
-
NIAGARA
MNMTH45
45
2nd 14:31 ESP3
-
TNMART
JAXST51
56
2nd 11:51 ESP+
-
CAL
STNFRD19
5
1st 11:28 ESPU
-
PRESBY
RADFRD76
84
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR77
63
Final
-
STPETE
MARIST71
68
Final/OT
-
HAMP
CAMP77
86
Final
-
UNF
LIB63
71
Final
-
IOWA
21WISC45
65
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCONN78
71
Final
-
20CINCY
25UCF55
58
Final
-
TROY
APPST64
72
Final
-
SALAB
CSTCAR70
92
Final
-
VALPO
INDST77
55
Final
-
BU
COLG69
81
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH70
75
Final
-
NAVY
AMER60
56
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK65
77
Final
-
LALAF
ARKLR77
72
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY81
95
Final
-
FAIR
MANH53
57
Final
-
SAV
SCST90
87
Final
-
FAMU
BCU64
56
Final
-
DELST
UMES64
70
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT52
74
Final
-
CALBPTST
TEXPA82
79
Final/OT
-
NJTECH
LPSCMB55
78
Final
-
IND
ILL92
74
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK98
95
Final
-
LAMON
ARKST72
73
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB69
75
Final
-
NCOLO
SUTAH70
53
Final
-
ALST
GRAM66
93
Final
-
STHRN
PVAM55
73
Final
-
ALAM
JACKST47
66
Final
-
ALCORN
TEXSO72
99
Final
-
UCLA
COLO68
93
Final
-
IDAHO
WEBER59
93
Final
-
GC
UTVALL70
82
Final
-
UOP
PEPPER53
61
Final
-
SMU
12HOU79
90
Final
-
EWASH
IDST91
62
Final
-
COPPST
MORGAN83
69
Final
-
PORT
USD0
0
11:39pm