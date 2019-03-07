VALPO
Valparaiso routs Indiana St. 77-55 in MVC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) Javon Freeman-Liberty had 17 points and seven rebounds and Markus Golder posted 18 points as Valparaiso rolled past Indiana State 77-55 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney first round on Thursday night.

Bakari Evelyn had 13 points for Valparaiso (15-17).

Indiana State scored 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Tyreke Key had 20 points for the Sycamores (15-16). Jordan Barnes added 10 points. Christian Williams had eight rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
D. Lavender
J. Barnes
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
50.5 Field Goal % 37.5
25.7 Three Point % 33.3
75.8 Free Throw % 86.6
  Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey 11.0
  De'Avion Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by De'Avion Washington 20.0
  Mileek McMillan missed 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Mileek McMillan made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Daniel Huenermann 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan 48.0
  Tyeshon Martin missed jump shot 50.0
+ 1 Bakari Evelyn made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
+ 1 Bakari Evelyn made 1st of 2 free throws 1:02
  Personal foul on Cooper Neese 1:02
Team Stats
Points 77 55
Field Goals 26-58 (44.8%) 21-58 (36.2%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 6-25 (24.0%)
Free Throws 22-27 (81.5%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 39 31
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 29 24
Team 3 1
Assists 9 7
Steals 8 3
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 6 13
Fouls 10 24
Technicals 0 0
5
M. Golder G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
11
T. Key G
20 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Valparaiso 14-17 364177
home team logo Indiana State 15-16 292655
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Valparaiso 14-17 66.9 PPG 36.2 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Indiana State 15-16 69.7 PPG 35.7 RPG 11.2 APG
Key Players
5
M. Golder G 9.1 PPG 3.6 RPG 0.9 APG 43.6 FG%
11
T. Key G 17.3 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.8 APG 52.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
M. Golder G 18 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
11
T. Key G 20 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
44.8 FG% 36.2
21.4 3PT FG% 24.0
81.5 FT% 87.5
Valparaiso
Starters
M. Golder
J. Freeman
D. Lavender
J. Sorolla
J. Kiser
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Golder 18 6 1 5/11 0/1 8/8 1 34 2 0 0 2 4
J. Freeman 17 7 2 6/10 2/5 3/4 2 33 3 0 0 1 6
D. Lavender 8 5 1 4/9 0/1 0/0 0 31 1 0 0 1 4
J. Sorolla 4 3 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 21 1 0 1 0 3
J. Kiser 3 3 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 15 1 0 3 0 3
Bench
B. Evelyn
D. Smits
D. Sackey
M. McMillan
L. Stalling
R. Fazekas
N. Robinson
E. Gordon
M. Bradford
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Evelyn 13 2 2 4/12 0/5 5/6 1 34 0 0 1 0 2
D. Smits 9 7 1 4/8 0/0 1/3 3 18 0 1 0 3 4
D. Sackey 4 2 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 10 0 0 1 0 2
M. McMillan 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
L. Stalling 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Fazekas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bradford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 36 9 26/58 3/14 22/27 10 200 8 1 6 7 29
Indiana State
Starters
T. Key
J. Barnes
E. Rickman
C. Neese
C. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 20 3 0 7/14 4/8 2/2 3 37 0 0 2 1 2
J. Barnes 10 4 2 4/14 1/7 1/1 4 30 1 0 4 1 3
E. Rickman 7 3 0 2/7 0/0 3/3 4 16 0 0 2 0 3
C. Neese 5 3 1 2/7 1/5 0/0 3 33 0 0 3 0 3
C. Williams 4 8 4 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 34 2 1 2 0 8
Bench
A. Holston
B. Kessinger
D. Huenermann
C. Hughes
T. Martin
D. Washington
C. Bacote
D. Thomas
B. Brinkmeyer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Holston 5 4 0 2/4 0/1 1/2 4 17 0 0 0 3 1
B. Kessinger 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 4 13 0 0 0 1 1
D. Huenermann 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Hughes 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 0 2
T. Martin 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Washington 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 30 7 21/58 6/25 7/8 24 200 3 2 13 6 24
NCAA BB Scores