Bradley beats Missouri St. 61-58 in MVC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) Darrell Brown had 20 points as Bradley edged Missouri State 61-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday.

Brown, who converted all 10 of his foul shots, made two free throws with 8.3 seconds left for a four-point edge. Josh Webster scored to cut the lead to two with 2.1 seconds remaining but Elijah Childs added a free throw for Bradley then missed the second and the Bears could only heave the ball the length of the court as time ran out.

Elijah Childs had 12 points and seven rebounds for Bradley (18-14). Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye added 11 points.

Jarred Dixon had 17 points for the Bears (16-16). Josh Webster added 12 points. Ryan Kreklow had 12 points.

Tulio Da Silva, the Bears' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Key Players
D. Brown
J. Webster
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
7.6 Pts. Per Game 7.6
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
40.1 Field Goal % 41.5
45.0 Three Point % 25.5
74.1 Free Throw % 77.4
  Defensive rebound by Jarred Dixon 1.0
  Elijah Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Josh Webster 1.0
+ 2 Josh Webster made jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Jarred Dixon 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown 12.0
  Ryan Kreklow missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Bad pass turnover on Luuk van Bree, stolen by Ryan Kreklow 14.0
Team Stats
Points 61 58
Field Goals 20-43 (46.5%) 21-52 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 21
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 22 16
Team 4 0
Assists 10 5
Steals 1 4
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 11 5
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
5
D. Brown G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
11
J. Dixon G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Bradley 18-14 223961
home team logo Missouri State 16-16 292958
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Bradley 18-14 67.5 PPG 36.5 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Missouri State 16-16 69.3 PPG 33.8 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
5
D. Brown G 15.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.1 APG 40.3 FG%
11
J. Dixon G 13.0 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.4 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
5
D. Brown G 20 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
11
J. Dixon G 17 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
46.5 FG% 40.4
35.7 3PT FG% 31.8
84.2 FT% 64.3
Bradley
Starters
D. Brown
E. Childs
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
L. Lundy
L. van Bree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brown 20 2 5 5/14 0/4 10/10 2 34 0 0 3 1 1
E. Childs 12 7 1 4/8 1/1 3/4 3 24 0 1 2 2 5
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 11 3 1 3/4 3/3 2/2 3 37 0 0 1 0 3
L. Lundy 6 3 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 28 0 0 1 0 3
L. van Bree 0 7 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 26 0 2 1 1 6
Bench
J. Henry
N. Kennell
K. Bar
P. Hanley
A. Pittman
J. Hodgson
A. Boya
A. Brummett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Henry 8 2 1 4/7 0/1 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 1 1
N. Kennell 4 1 0 1/4 1/3 1/3 3 20 0 0 2 0 1
K. Bar 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 2
P. Hanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pittman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hodgson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brummett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 27 10 20/43 5/14 16/19 16 200 1 3 11 5 22
Missouri State
Starters
J. Dixon
R. Kreklow
J. Webster
K. Cook
T. Da Silva
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dixon 17 3 1 6/14 3/6 2/4 4 35 0 0 0 1 2
R. Kreklow 12 1 0 4/8 2/4 2/3 4 33 1 1 2 0 1
J. Webster 12 1 2 5/9 1/3 1/1 4 29 0 0 1 0 1
K. Cook 9 7 1 3/10 0/5 3/4 0 32 0 1 1 2 5
T. Da Silva 3 4 1 1/6 0/1 1/2 3 36 2 1 1 0 4
Bench
J. Ridder
D. Scott
K. Mohammed
J. Hall
T. Dixon
R. Owens
J. Wojcik
S. Wojcik
S. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ridder 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 0 1
D. Scott 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Mohammed 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 15 1 0 0 2 2
J. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 21 5 21/52 7/22 9/14 16 200 4 3 5 5 16
