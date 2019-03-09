MANH
Canisius beats Manhattan 69-65 in OT in MAAC tourney

  • Mar 09, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Jibreel Faulkner scored eight of his 20 points in overtime to help Canisius beat Manhattan 69-65 on Friday night in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinal.

Faulkner made a layup and hit consecutive 3-pointers as the Golden Griffins outscored Manhattan 12-8 in the extra period. Marcale Lotts blocked Manhattan's Warren Williams' shot at the end of regulation to force overtime.

Faulkner's 20 points matched his career best. He added eight rebounds. Jalanni White had 16 points for Canisius (15-16). Takal Molson added 15 points. Malik Johnson had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Williams scored a season-high 27 points for the Jaspers (11-21). Nehemiah Mack added 13 points. Tykei Greene had seven rebounds.

---

---

Key Players
N. Mack
M. Johnson
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
9.4 Pts. Per Game 9.4
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
38.8 Field Goal % 37.0
38.2 Three Point % 30.8
88.9 Free Throw % 73.6
+ 1 Malik Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Malik Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Ebube Ebube 1.0
+ 1 Nehemiah Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Nehemiah Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Shooting foul on Jonathan Sanks 3.0
+ 2 Malik Johnson made driving layup 8.0
+ 2 Warren Williams made dunk 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Warren Williams 40.0
  Tykei Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Manhattan 59.0
Team Stats
Points 65 69
Field Goals 22-56 (39.3%) 23-50 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 14-21 (66.7%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 29
Offensive 14 7
Defensive 16 19
Team 4 3
Assists 12 13
Steals 7 3
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 0
0
W. Williams F
27 PTS, 5 REB
22
J. Faulkner F
20 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12OTT
away team logo Manhattan 11-21 3225865
home team logo Canisius 15-16 25321269
CAN -4.5, O/U 124
Times Union Center Albany, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Manhattan 11-21 57.3 PPG 34.2 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Canisius 15-16 70.7 PPG 35.4 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
0
W. Williams F 9.2 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.5 APG 57.1 FG%
22
J. Faulkner F 7.8 PPG 2.8 RPG 0.8 APG 49.7 FG%
Top Scorers
0
W. Williams F 27 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
22
J. Faulkner F 20 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
39.3 FG% 46.0
30.4 3PT FG% 30.0
66.7 FT% 73.9
Bench
T. Greene
T. Capuano
S. Usilo
E. Ebube
E. Buchanan
I. Diallo
M. Maloney
E. Lasko
P. Paulicap
J. Boyce
M. Glassman
K. Salis
D. Schreier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Greene 6 7 0 2/8 0/4 2/6 1 32 0 0 4 2 5
T. Capuano 5 0 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0
S. Usilo 2 5 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 19 1 0 1 0 5
E. Ebube 0 5 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 5 16 0 0 2 3 2
E. Buchanan 0 1 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 0
I. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Maloney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lasko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Paulicap - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Glassman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Salis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Schreier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 30 12 22/56 7/23 14/21 22 225 7 1 14 14 16
Bench
J. Faulkner
J. Henderson
D. St. Louis
M. Lotts
G. Ford
I. Reese
S. Evans
S. Rautins
I. Hadzic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Faulkner 20 8 3 8/10 2/3 2/2 1 33 0 1 0 3 5
J. Henderson 2 1 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 1 0
D. St. Louis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 1 0 0 0
M. Lotts 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 1
G. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Rautins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hadzic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 26 13 23/50 6/20 17/23 19 225 3 4 13 7 19
NCAA BB Scores