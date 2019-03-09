Canisius beats Manhattan 69-65 in OT in MAAC tourney
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Jibreel Faulkner scored eight of his 20 points in overtime to help Canisius beat Manhattan 69-65 on Friday night in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinal.
Faulkner made a layup and hit consecutive 3-pointers as the Golden Griffins outscored Manhattan 12-8 in the extra period. Marcale Lotts blocked Manhattan's Warren Williams' shot at the end of regulation to force overtime.
Faulkner's 20 points matched his career best. He added eight rebounds. Jalanni White had 16 points for Canisius (15-16). Takal Molson added 15 points. Malik Johnson had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Williams scored a season-high 27 points for the Jaspers (11-21). Nehemiah Mack added 13 points. Tykei Greene had seven rebounds.
---
---
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|9.4
|Pts. Per Game
|9.4
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|38.8
|Field Goal %
|37.0
|38.2
|Three Point %
|30.8
|88.9
|Free Throw %
|73.6
|+ 1
|Malik Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Malik Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Ebube Ebube
|1.0
|+ 1
|Nehemiah Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Nehemiah Mack made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Shooting foul on Jonathan Sanks
|3.0
|+ 2
|Malik Johnson made driving layup
|8.0
|+ 2
|Warren Williams made dunk
|39.0
|Offensive rebound by Warren Williams
|40.0
|Tykei Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Manhattan
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|69
|Field Goals
|22-56 (39.3%)
|23-50 (46.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-21 (66.7%)
|17-23 (73.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|29
|Offensive
|14
|7
|Defensive
|16
|19
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|22
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|W. Williams F
|9.2 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|0.5 APG
|57.1 FG%
|
22
|J. Faulkner F
|7.8 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|0.8 APG
|49.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Williams F
|27 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|J. Faulkner F
|20 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|46.0
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|73.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Williams
|27
|5
|0
|11/15
|0/0
|5/7
|4
|29
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|N. Mack
|13
|2
|3
|3/5
|3/4
|4/4
|0
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|S. Stewart
|8
|0
|1
|2/6
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|T. Reynolds
|3
|0
|2
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Hinckson
|1
|5
|3
|0/6
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|23
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Greene
|6
|7
|0
|2/8
|0/4
|2/6
|1
|32
|0
|0
|4
|2
|5
|T. Capuano
|5
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Usilo
|2
|5
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|E. Ebube
|0
|5
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|16
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|E. Buchanan
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Maloney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Lasko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Paulicap
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Glassman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Salis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Schreier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|30
|12
|22/56
|7/23
|14/21
|22
|225
|7
|1
|14
|14
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. White
|16
|4
|0
|7/7
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|33
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|T. Molson
|15
|3
|1
|3/9
|2/6
|7/10
|5
|35
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Johnson
|11
|6
|6
|3/9
|1/5
|4/4
|3
|43
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|J. Sanks
|3
|2
|1
|1/8
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|40
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|S. Hitchon
|2
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|11
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Faulkner
|20
|8
|3
|8/10
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|33
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|J. Henderson
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Lotts
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|G. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Rautins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hadzic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|26
|13
|23/50
|6/20
|17/23
|19
|225
|3
|4
|13
|7
|19
