N. Iowa beats S. Illinois 61-58; Barry Hinson will step down
ST. LOUIS (AP) Wyatt Lohaus had 21 points as Northern Iowa narrowly beat Southern Illinois 61-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday night.
Southern Illinois coach Barry Hinson announced he would be stepping down after the loss. Hinson coached the Salukis since the 2012-13 season and spent nine years at Missouri State before that. Hinson never made an NCAA Tournament appearance in his 17 years as a Division I coach. He and the chancellor agreed last March that he would step down if the Salukis didn't make the NIT or NCAA tourney this year.
Trae Berhow had 11 points for Northern Iowa (15-17). Luke McDonnell added seven rebounds.
Kavion Pippen had 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Salukis (17-15). Armon Fletcher added 14 points and six rebounds.
---
---
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|10.6
|Pts. Per Game
|10.6
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|40.5
|Field Goal %
|39.6
|30.8
|Three Point %
|34.8
|86.2
|Free Throw %
|65.1
|Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|0.0
|Marcus Bartley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Spencer Haldeman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Spencer Haldeman made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Eric McGill
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|7.0
|Aaron Cook missed driving layup
|9.0
|+ 2
|AJ Green made jump shot
|14.0
|+ 3
|Aaron Cook made 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Armon Fletcher
|55.0
|AJ Green missed jump shot
|57.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|58
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|23-62 (37.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|4-16 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-9 (88.9%)
|8-10 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|37
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|27
|24
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|11
|9
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|17
|12
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Northern Iowa 15-17
|65.8 PPG
|35 RPG
|11.0 APG
|S. Illinois 17-15
|68.9 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|39.3
|FG%
|37.1
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Lohaus
|21
|5
|2
|8/18
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|T. Berhow
|11
|5
|0
|4/8
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|L. McDonnell
|9
|7
|1
|4/9
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|2
|1
|3
|3
|4
|A. Green
|6
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|I. Brown
|2
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Pippen
|22
|11
|0
|10/21
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|32
|0
|3
|2
|3
|8
|A. Fletcher
|14
|6
|3
|4/14
|1/4
|5/5
|0
|39
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3
|E. McGill
|7
|4
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|1/1
|5
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|5
|5
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|0/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|A. Cook
|5
|1
|3
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
