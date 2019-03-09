NIOWA
N. Iowa beats S. Illinois 61-58; Barry Hinson will step down

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) Wyatt Lohaus had 21 points as Northern Iowa narrowly beat Southern Illinois 61-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday night.

Southern Illinois coach Barry Hinson announced he would be stepping down after the loss. Hinson coached the Salukis since the 2012-13 season and spent nine years at Missouri State before that. Hinson never made an NCAA Tournament appearance in his 17 years as a Division I coach. He and the chancellor agreed last March that he would step down if the Salukis didn't make the NIT or NCAA tourney this year.

Trae Berhow had 11 points for Northern Iowa (15-17). Luke McDonnell added seven rebounds.

Kavion Pippen had 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Salukis (17-15). Armon Fletcher added 14 points and six rebounds.

Key Players
A. Green
A. Cook
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
10.6 Pts. Per Game 10.6
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
40.5 Field Goal % 39.6
30.8 Three Point % 34.8
86.2 Free Throw % 65.1
  Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois 0.0
  Marcus Bartley missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Spencer Haldeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Spencer Haldeman made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Eric McGill 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman 7.0
  Aaron Cook missed driving layup 9.0
+ 2 AJ Green made jump shot 14.0
+ 3 Aaron Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Armon Fletcher 55.0
  AJ Green missed jump shot 57.0
Team Stats
Points 61 58
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 23-62 (37.1%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 37
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 27 24
Team 2 2
Assists 11 9
Steals 5 5
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 17 12
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
22
W. Lohaus G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
33
K. Pippen C
22 PTS, 11 REB
12T
away team logo Northern Iowa 15-17 342761
home team logo S. Illinois 17-15 263258
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Northern Iowa 15-17 65.8 PPG 35 RPG 11.0 APG
home team logo S. Illinois 17-15 68.9 PPG 36.6 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
22
W. Lohaus G 9.6 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.5 APG 40.9 FG%
33
K. Pippen C 12.5 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.6 APG 56.6 FG%
Top Scorers
22
W. Lohaus G 21 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
33
K. Pippen C 22 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
39.3 FG% 37.1
29.4 3PT FG% 25.0
88.9 FT% 80.0
Northern Iowa
Starters
W. Lohaus
T. Berhow
L. McDonnell
A. Green
I. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Lohaus 21 5 2 8/18 1/4 4/4 1 38 1 0 0 0 5
T. Berhow 11 5 0 4/8 3/4 0/0 3 34 0 0 0 1 4
L. McDonnell 9 7 1 4/9 1/2 0/0 2 20 2 1 3 3 4
A. Green 6 1 2 3/8 0/2 0/0 4 20 0 0 3 0 1
I. Brown 2 4 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 4 29 1 0 2 0 4
Bench
J. Dahl
S. Haldeman
T. Pickford
L. Conrey
S. Goldman
A. Phyfe
M. Wentzien
T. Croft
M. Haynes
D. Holterhaus
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dahl 8 7 0 3/6 0/0 2/3 1 20 0 2 0 2 5
S. Haldeman 4 3 2 1/8 0/4 2/2 0 21 1 0 0 1 2
T. Pickford 0 3 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 1 2
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Goldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Phyfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wentzien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Croft - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Haynes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Holterhaus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 35 11 24/61 5/17 8/9 17 200 5 3 9 8 27
S. Illinois
Starters
K. Pippen
A. Fletcher
E. McGill
S. Lloyd Jr.
A. Cook
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Pippen 22 11 0 10/21 0/0 2/2 2 32 0 3 2 3 8
A. Fletcher 14 6 3 4/14 1/4 5/5 0 39 3 0 1 3 3
E. McGill 7 4 2 3/6 0/1 1/1 5 28 1 0 1 1 3
S. Lloyd Jr. 5 5 1 2/6 1/4 0/2 2 35 1 0 2 1 4
A. Cook 5 1 3 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 29 0 0 3 0 1
Bench
D. Beane
T. Bol
M. Bartley
R. Stradnieks
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Beane 3 5 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 0 17 0 1 0 3 2
T. Bol 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2
M. Bartley 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 1
R. Stradnieks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Gooch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 35 9 23/62 4/16 8/10 12 200 5 4 9 11 24
NCAA BB Scores