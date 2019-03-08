PEAY
BELMONT

No Text

Windler's double-double helps Belmont beat Austin Peay 83-67

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Dylan Windler had 32 points and 21 rebounds as Belmont beat Austin Peay 83-67 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Kevin McClain had 20 points for Belmont (26-4). Nick Muszynski added 11 points. Grayson Murphy had 8 points and 11 assists for the home team.

Belmont headed to halftime trailing narrowly, 43-40, but the Bruins were able to outscore the Governors 43-24 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Governors' 24 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Chris Porter-Bunton had 18 points for the Governors (22-11). Steve Harris added 14 points. Zach Glotta had 14 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Taylor
G. Murphy
29.1 Min. Per Game 29.1
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
46.3 Field Goal % 45.0
28.0 Three Point % 30.0
72.9 Free Throw % 58.8
  Defensive rebound by Dylan Windler 29.0
  Jarrett Givens missed 3-pt. jump shot 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor 36.0
  Dylan Windler missed 3-pt. jump shot 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Seth Adelsperger 1:06
  Jarrett Givens missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
+ 1 Kevin McClain made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:13
+ 1 Kevin McClain made 1st of 2 free throws 1:13
  Personal foul on Jarrett Givens 1:13
  Bad pass turnover on Antwuan Butler, stolen by Dylan Windler 1:28
  Defensive rebound by Austin Peay 1:41
Team Stats
Points 67 83
Field Goals 26-64 (40.6%) 31-63 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 12-30 (40.0%)
Free Throws 8-17 (47.1%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 46
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 16 32
Team 4 5
Assists 8 18
Steals 6 4
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 6 11
Fouls 11 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
C. Porter-Bunton F
18 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
3
D. Windler G
32 PTS, 21 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Austin Peay 22-11 432467
home team logo Belmont 26-4 404383
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Austin Peay 22-11 82.7 PPG 39.7 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Belmont 26-4 88.3 PPG 41.4 RPG 20.1 APG
Key Players
3
C. Porter-Bunton F 13.4 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.1 APG 48.4 FG%
3
D. Windler G 21.1 PPG 10.3 RPG 2.5 APG 54.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Porter-Bunton F 18 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
3
D. Windler G 32 PTS 21 REB 2 AST
40.6 FG% 49.2
33.3 3PT FG% 40.0
47.1 FT% 90.0
Austin Peay
Starters
C. Porter-Bunton
Z. Glotta
S. Harris
T. Taylor
A. Butler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Porter-Bunton 18 1 0 7/10 2/3 2/4 3 29 1 0 2 0 1
Z. Glotta 14 1 1 5/11 3/5 1/2 2 33 2 0 0 0 1
S. Harris 14 4 0 6/12 1/1 1/3 0 29 0 0 1 2 2
T. Taylor 8 11 2 3/7 1/4 1/3 2 36 0 3 1 2 9
A. Butler 6 1 4 2/6 0/2 2/2 1 22 0 0 2 1 0
Starters
C. Porter-Bunton
Z. Glotta
S. Harris
T. Taylor
A. Butler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Porter-Bunton 18 1 0 7/10 2/3 2/4 3 29 1 0 2 0 1
Z. Glotta 14 1 1 5/11 3/5 1/2 2 33 2 0 0 0 1
S. Harris 14 4 0 6/12 1/1 1/3 0 29 0 0 1 2 2
T. Taylor 8 11 2 3/7 1/4 1/3 2 36 0 3 1 2 9
A. Butler 6 1 4 2/6 0/2 2/2 1 22 0 0 2 1 0
Bench
J. McGhee
I. Hart
J. Givens
I. Cucak
D. Gumm
R. Henderson
E. Abaev
M. Silveira
J. Garrison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McGhee 6 8 0 3/11 0/0 0/1 1 23 1 0 0 5 3
I. Hart 1 0 1 0/4 0/3 1/2 1 23 2 0 0 0 0
J. Givens 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
I. Cucak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gumm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Abaev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Silveira - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Garrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 26 8 26/64 7/21 8/17 11 200 6 3 6 10 16
Belmont
Starters
D. Windler
K. McClain
N. Muszynski
G. Murphy
M. Benkert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Windler 32 21 2 12/19 8/15 0/0 1 39 2 0 1 3 18
K. McClain 20 5 1 6/15 3/8 5/6 1 36 0 0 2 1 4
N. Muszynski 11 4 2 4/8 0/0 3/3 3 20 0 1 3 0 4
G. Murphy 8 5 11 4/11 0/1 0/0 3 34 2 1 4 1 4
M. Benkert 3 2 1 1/4 0/3 1/1 2 35 0 0 1 1 1
Starters
D. Windler
K. McClain
N. Muszynski
G. Murphy
M. Benkert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Windler 32 21 2 12/19 8/15 0/0 1 39 2 0 1 3 18
K. McClain 20 5 1 6/15 3/8 5/6 1 36 0 0 2 1 4
N. Muszynski 11 4 2 4/8 0/0 3/3 3 20 0 1 3 0 4
G. Murphy 8 5 11 4/11 0/1 0/0 3 34 2 1 4 1 4
M. Benkert 3 2 1 1/4 0/3 1/1 2 35 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
S. Adelsperger
A. Kunkel
T. Pierson
N. Hopkins
C. Hollander
M. Mayernick
M. Listau
G. Suedekum
D. Sabin
R. Epley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Adelsperger 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 2 1
A. Kunkel 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
T. Pierson 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
N. Hopkins 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
C. Hollander 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Mayernick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Listau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Suedekum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sabin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Epley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 41 18 31/63 12/30 9/10 13 200 4 2 11 9 32
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores