Windler's double-double helps Belmont beat Austin Peay 83-67
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Dylan Windler had 32 points and 21 rebounds as Belmont beat Austin Peay 83-67 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.
Kevin McClain had 20 points for Belmont (26-4). Nick Muszynski added 11 points. Grayson Murphy had 8 points and 11 assists for the home team.
Belmont headed to halftime trailing narrowly, 43-40, but the Bruins were able to outscore the Governors 43-24 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Governors' 24 second-half points marked a season low for the team.
Chris Porter-Bunton had 18 points for the Governors (22-11). Steve Harris added 14 points. Zach Glotta had 14 points.
|29.1
|Min. Per Game
|29.1
|10.9
|Pts. Per Game
|10.9
|6.8
|Ast. Per Game
|6.8
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|46.3
|Field Goal %
|45.0
|28.0
|Three Point %
|30.0
|72.9
|Free Throw %
|58.8
|Defensive rebound by Dylan Windler
|29.0
|Jarrett Givens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor
|36.0
|Dylan Windler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Seth Adelsperger
|1:06
|Jarrett Givens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:08
|+ 1
|Kevin McClain made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:13
|+ 1
|Kevin McClain made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:13
|Personal foul on Jarrett Givens
|1:13
|Bad pass turnover on Antwuan Butler, stolen by Dylan Windler
|1:28
|Defensive rebound by Austin Peay
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|83
|Field Goals
|26-64 (40.6%)
|31-63 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|12-30 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-17 (47.1%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|46
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|16
|32
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|8
|18
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|11
|Fouls
|11
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Austin Peay 22-11
|82.7 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Belmont 26-4
|88.3 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|20.1 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Porter-Bunton F
|13.4 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|2.1 APG
|48.4 FG%
|
3
|D. Windler G
|21.1 PPG
|10.3 RPG
|2.5 APG
|54.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Porter-Bunton F
|18 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|D. Windler G
|32 PTS
|21 REB
|2 AST
|
|40.6
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|47.1
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Porter-Bunton
|18
|1
|0
|7/10
|2/3
|2/4
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Z. Glotta
|14
|1
|1
|5/11
|3/5
|1/2
|2
|33
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Harris
|14
|4
|0
|6/12
|1/1
|1/3
|0
|29
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|T. Taylor
|8
|11
|2
|3/7
|1/4
|1/3
|2
|36
|0
|3
|1
|2
|9
|A. Butler
|6
|1
|4
|2/6
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McGhee
|6
|8
|0
|3/11
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|23
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|I. Hart
|1
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|23
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Givens
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Cucak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gumm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Abaev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Silveira
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Garrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|26
|8
|26/64
|7/21
|8/17
|11
|200
|6
|3
|6
|10
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Windler
|32
|21
|2
|12/19
|8/15
|0/0
|1
|39
|2
|0
|1
|3
|18
|K. McClain
|20
|5
|1
|6/15
|3/8
|5/6
|1
|36
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|N. Muszynski
|11
|4
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|20
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|G. Murphy
|8
|5
|11
|4/11
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|34
|2
|1
|4
|1
|4
|M. Benkert
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Adelsperger
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|A. Kunkel
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Pierson
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|N. Hopkins
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Hollander
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Mayernick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Listau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Suedekum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sabin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Epley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|41
|18
|31/63
|12/30
|9/10
|13
|200
|4
|2
|11
|9
|32
-
USD
SNCLRA62
45
2nd 0.0
-
VALPO
LOYCHI54
67
Final
-
BRAD
MOST61
58
Final
-
BROWN
PRINCE67
63
Final
-
WCAR
VMI83
96
Final
-
CHARSO
RADFRD54
63
Final
-
BGREEN
19BUFF73
84
Final
-
AKRON
KENTST65
68
Final
-
MIAMI
15VATECH70
84
Final
-
CMICH
WMICH82
75
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE62
78
Final
-
STPETE
IONA71
73
Final
-
HARV
CORN59
72
Final
-
DART
CLMB66
70
Final
-
MINN
24MD60
69
Final
-
NILL
BALLST64
57
Final
-
MIAOH
OHIO57
66
Final
-
YALE
PENN66
77
Final
-
EMICH
TOLEDO58
64
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD71
100
Final
-
PEAY
BELMONT67
83
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP79
74
Final
-
STJOES
VCU63
75
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY68
65
Final
-
NIOWA
SILL61
58
Final
-
MANH
CAN65
69
Final/OT
-
JAXST
MURYST74
76
Final