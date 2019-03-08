STPETE
Iona defeats St. Peter's 73-71 in MAAC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) E.J. Crawford and Tajuan Agee scored 26 points apiece as Iona narrowly beat St. Peter's 73-71 in the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday night.

Rickey McGill had 18 points for Iona (15-15).

Davauhnte Turner had 23 points for the Peacocks (10-22). KC Ndefo added 12 points and four blocks. Samuel Idowu had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

---

Key Players
D. Turner
R. McGill
37.2 Min. Per Game 37.2
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
40.7 Field Goal % 47.1
33.3 Three Point % 27.7
78.8 Free Throw % 74.6
  30-second timeout called 1.0
+ 1 E.J. Crawford made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
  E.J. Crawford missed 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on KC Ndefo 1.0
  Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford 2.0
  Davauhnte Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Tajuan Agee 2.0
  Personal foul on Tajuan Agee 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Samuel Idowu 6.0
  E.J. Crawford missed driving layup 8.0
+ 3 Davauhnte Turner made 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
Team Stats
Points 71 73
Field Goals 26-46 (56.5%) 24-54 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 19-24 (79.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 19
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 25 9
Team 0 4
Assists 9 8
Steals 4 8
Blocks 8 1
Turnovers 15 5
Fouls 21 17
Technicals 0 0
1
D. Turner G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
2
E. Crawford G
26 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo St. Peter's 10-22 393271
home team logo Iona 15-15 383573
Times Union Center Albany, NY
Team Stats
away team logo St. Peter's 10-22 62.6 PPG 35.8 RPG 9.4 APG
home team logo Iona 15-15 77.0 PPG 38.3 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
1
D. Turner G 16.6 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.5 APG 40.6 FG%
12
T. Agee F 13.0 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.2 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Turner G 23 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
12
T. Agee F 26 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
56.5 FG% 44.4
43.8 3PT FG% 33.3
80.0 FT% 79.2
St. Peter's
Starters
D. Turner
K. Ndefo
S. Idowu
D. Watson
Q. Taylor
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Turner 23 4 1 9/16 4/8 1/2 2 39 1 1 1 1 3
K. Ndefo 12 4 1 3/4 1/1 5/5 5 33 1 4 4 0 4
S. Idowu 10 9 0 4/8 0/1 2/2 4 30 1 3 0 1 8
D. Watson 9 2 5 3/7 1/4 2/2 1 37 1 0 6 0 2
Q. Taylor 5 8 1 2/4 0/0 1/2 3 22 0 0 2 3 5
Bench
M. Dixon
D. Woods
K. Brown
C. Jones
N. Bostick
M. Johnson
A. Hicks
M. Majak
C. Underwood
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Dixon 9 2 1 4/5 1/1 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 1 1
D. Woods 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 3 9 0 0 1 1 1
K. Brown 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bostick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Majak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 32 9 26/46 7/16 12/15 21 200 4 8 15 7 25
Iona
Starters
E. Crawford
T. Agee
R. McGill
A. Gist
B. Perez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Crawford 26 4 1 8/15 3/5 7/8 1 40 1 0 0 1 3
T. Agee 26 6 0 9/17 1/3 7/8 5 35 2 1 2 3 3
R. McGill 18 2 2 7/12 2/4 2/3 2 40 2 0 2 1 1
A. Gist 2 1 4 0/4 0/2 2/3 3 30 0 0 0 0 1
B. Perez 1 0 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 2 24 2 0 1 0 0
Bench
A. Ristanovic
P. Hudson
J. Maxwell
I. Still
I. Ross
N. Nikolic
M. Rhem
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Ristanovic 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 1 1
P. Hudson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
J. Maxwell 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0
I. Still - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Nikolic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rhem - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 15 8 24/54 6/18 19/24 17 200 8 1 5 6 9
