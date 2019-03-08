Iona defeats St. Peter's 73-71 in MAAC tourney
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) E.J. Crawford and Tajuan Agee scored 26 points apiece as Iona narrowly beat St. Peter's 73-71 in the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday night.
Rickey McGill had 18 points for Iona (15-15).
Davauhnte Turner had 23 points for the Peacocks (10-22). KC Ndefo added 12 points and four blocks. Samuel Idowu had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.2
|Min. Per Game
|37.2
|14.9
|Pts. Per Game
|14.9
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|40.7
|Field Goal %
|47.1
|33.3
|Three Point %
|27.7
|78.8
|Free Throw %
|74.6
|30-second timeout called
|1.0
|+ 1
|E.J. Crawford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|E.J. Crawford missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on KC Ndefo
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford
|2.0
|Davauhnte Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Tajuan Agee
|2.0
|Personal foul on Tajuan Agee
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Samuel Idowu
|6.0
|E.J. Crawford missed driving layup
|8.0
|+ 3
|Davauhnte Turner made 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|73
|Field Goals
|26-46 (56.5%)
|24-54 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|19-24 (79.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|19
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|25
|9
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|9
|8
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|8
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|5
|Fouls
|21
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Peter's 10-22
|62.6 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|9.4 APG
|Iona 15-15
|77.0 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|13.4 APG
|
|56.5
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|79.2
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dixon
|9
|2
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Woods
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Bostick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Majak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Underwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|32
|9
|26/46
|7/16
|12/15
|21
|200
|4
|8
|15
|7
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Crawford
|26
|4
|1
|8/15
|3/5
|7/8
|1
|40
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Agee
|26
|6
|0
|9/17
|1/3
|7/8
|5
|35
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|R. McGill
|18
|2
|2
|7/12
|2/4
|2/3
|2
|40
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Gist
|2
|1
|4
|0/4
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Perez
|1
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|24
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Crawford
|26
|4
|1
|8/15
|3/5
|7/8
|1
|40
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Agee
|26
|6
|0
|9/17
|1/3
|7/8
|5
|35
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|R. McGill
|18
|2
|2
|7/12
|2/4
|2/3
|2
|40
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Gist
|2
|1
|4
|0/4
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Perez
|1
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|24
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Ristanovic
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|P. Hudson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Maxwell
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Still
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Nikolic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rhem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|15
|8
|24/54
|6/18
|19/24
|17
|200
|8
|1
|5
|6
|9
-
VALPO
LOYCHI54
67
Final
-
BRAD
MOST61
58
Final
-
BROWN
PRINCE67
63
Final
-
WCAR
VMI83
96
Final
-
CHARSO
RADFRD54
63
Final
-
BGREEN
19BUFF73
84
Final
-
AKRON
KENTST65
68
Final
-
MIAMI
15VATECH70
84
Final
-
CMICH
WMICH82
75
Final
-
STPETE
IONA71
73
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE62
78
Final
-
MINN
24MD60
69
Final
-
HARV
CORN59
72
Final
-
EMICH
TOLEDO58
64
Final
-
NILL
BALLST64
57
Final
-
DART
CLMB66
70
Final
-
YALE
PENN66
77
Final
-
MIAOH
OHIO57
66
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD71
100
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP79
74
Final
-
PEAY
BELMONT67
83
Final
-
STJOES
VCU63
75
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY68
65
Final
-
MANH
CAN65
69
Final/OT
-
NIOWA
SILL61
58
Final
-
JAXST
MURYST74
76
Final
-
USD
SNCLRA62
45
Final