No. 22 Wofford downs VMI 99-72 for 18th straight win
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Nathan Hoover led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points, and Wofford extended its school-record winning streak to 18 games with a 99-72 victory over VMI in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Chevez Goodwin was one of six Wofford players in double digits in scoring, finishing with 14 points and five rebounds.
Fletcher Magee, the Southern Conference Player of the Year, was limited to 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting. He made two 3-pointers, moving to within 13 of breaking the NCAA Division I record of 504 career 3s held by Travis Bader of Oakland.
Cameron Jackson did most of his damage in the first half inside for Wofford and finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Storm Murphy also scored 11.
The Terriers jumped on VMI early, hitting 7 of 9 shots to open the game and build a 17-4 lead before the first media timeout. They extended the lead to 22 by the middle of the first half and were never seriously challenged.
Bubba Parham led the Keydets (11-21) with 22 points.
BIG PICTURE
VMI: The Keydets got a nice game out of center Tyler Creammer, who was tough inside the paint on offense but simply didn't have the offensive firepower - or the athleticism - to compete with the conference's best team.
Wofford: Southern Conference Coach of the Year Mike Young subbed liberally in the first half, wisely saving his starters for the rest of the tournament. The Terriers didn't lose anything when they went to their bench early, even extending the lead to 31-14 at one point.
UP NEXT
VMI: Season is over.
Wofford: Will face the winner of East Tennessee State/Chattanooga in the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Sunday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|29.9
|Min. Per Game
|29.9
|19.0
|Pts. Per Game
|19.0
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|41.8
|38.9
|Three Point %
|39.4
|76.5
|Free Throw %
|91.5
|Defensive rebound by Alex Michael
|19.0
|Greg Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 2
|Michael Manning Jr. made layup, assist by Alex Michael
|28.0
|Offensive rebound by Alex Michael
|32.0
|Drew Cottrell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|+ 1
|Ta'Vonne Bond made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Ta'Vonne Bond made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Personal foul on Drew Cottrell
|48.0
|Offensive rebound by Ta'Vonne Bond
|48.0
|Tragen Fahl missed floating jump shot
|50.0
|+ 2
|Trevor Stumpe made jump shot
|55.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|99
|Field Goals
|28-66 (42.4%)
|40-71 (56.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-29 (27.6%)
|12-31 (38.7%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|44
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|23
|33
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|11
|20
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|0
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|13
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|42.4
|FG%
|56.3
|
|
|27.6
|3PT FG%
|38.7
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Parham
|22
|6
|4
|8/20
|4/14
|2/3
|0
|32
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|G. Gilkeson
|11
|4
|1
|4/9
|1/2
|2/3
|2
|33
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|S. Patel
|7
|2
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|0/2
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Lewis
|6
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|J. Stephens
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Parham
|9
|3
|4
|4/9
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Creammer
|8
|3
|0
|4/8
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|W. Miller
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Bond
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Arnold
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Fahl
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Vereen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ratliffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|27
|11
|28/66
|8/29
|8/12
|13
|200
|6
|0
|10
|4
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Hoover
|17
|3
|0
|6/11
|4/7
|1/1
|1
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Aluma
|12
|5
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|22
|1
|3
|3
|1
|4
|C. Jackson
|11
|8
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|F. Magee
|11
|3
|3
|4/11
|2/8
|1/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Murphy
|11
|3
|4
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Goodwin
|14
|5
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|19
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1
|T. Hollowell
|8
|0
|3
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Stumpe
|6
|1
|1
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Theme-Love
|5
|5
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|M. Pegram
|2
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|M. Manning Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Cottrell
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Michael
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Larson
|0
|3
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|I. Bigelow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|99
|42
|20
|40/71
|12/31
|7/12
|16
|200
|6
|6
|10
|9
|33
