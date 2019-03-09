VMI
No. 22 Wofford downs VMI 99-72 for 18th straight win

  Mar 09, 2019

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Nathan Hoover led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points, and Wofford extended its school-record winning streak to 18 games with a 99-72 victory over VMI in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Chevez Goodwin was one of six Wofford players in double digits in scoring, finishing with 14 points and five rebounds.

Fletcher Magee, the Southern Conference Player of the Year, was limited to 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting. He made two 3-pointers, moving to within 13 of breaking the NCAA Division I record of 504 career 3s held by Travis Bader of Oakland.

Cameron Jackson did most of his damage in the first half inside for Wofford and finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Storm Murphy also scored 11.

The Terriers jumped on VMI early, hitting 7 of 9 shots to open the game and build a 17-4 lead before the first media timeout. They extended the lead to 22 by the middle of the first half and were never seriously challenged.

Bubba Parham led the Keydets (11-21) with 22 points.

BIG PICTURE

VMI: The Keydets got a nice game out of center Tyler Creammer, who was tough inside the paint on offense but simply didn't have the offensive firepower - or the athleticism - to compete with the conference's best team.

Wofford: Southern Conference Coach of the Year Mike Young subbed liberally in the first half, wisely saving his starters for the rest of the tournament. The Terriers didn't lose anything when they went to their bench early, even extending the lead to 31-14 at one point.

UP NEXT

VMI: Season is over.

Wofford: Will face the winner of East Tennessee State/Chattanooga in the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Sunday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 72 99
Field Goals 28-66 (42.4%) 40-71 (56.3%)
3-Pointers 8-29 (27.6%) 12-31 (38.7%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 44
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 23 33
Team 4 2
Assists 11 20
Steals 6 6
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 13 16
Technicals 0 0
VMI
Starters
B. Parham
G. Gilkeson
S. Patel
M. Lewis
J. Stephens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Parham 22 6 4 8/20 4/14 2/3 0 32 2 0 0 1 5
G. Gilkeson 11 4 1 4/9 1/2 2/3 2 33 1 0 2 1 3
S. Patel 7 2 0 3/7 1/3 0/2 1 32 1 0 0 1 1
M. Lewis 6 3 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 22 1 0 4 0 3
J. Stephens 3 1 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
G. Parham
T. Creammer
W. Miller
T. Bond
C. Arnold
T. Fahl
A. Vereen
J. Ratliffe
R. Jenkins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Parham 9 3 4 4/9 1/5 0/0 0 25 1 0 1 0 3
T. Creammer 8 3 0 4/8 0/2 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 0 3
W. Miller 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 0 1 0 3
T. Bond 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
C. Arnold 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 5 0 0 1 0 1
T. Fahl 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Vereen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ratliffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 27 11 28/66 8/29 8/12 13 200 6 0 10 4 23
Wofford
Bench
C. Goodwin
T. Hollowell
T. Stumpe
D. Theme-Love
M. Pegram
M. Manning Jr.
D. Cottrell
A. Michael
R. Larson
I. Bigelow
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Goodwin 14 5 0 7/8 0/0 0/1 1 19 0 1 0 4 1
T. Hollowell 8 0 3 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 13 2 0 0 0 0
T. Stumpe 6 1 1 3/4 0/1 0/0 3 10 0 0 0 1 0
D. Theme-Love 5 5 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 15 1 0 3 0 5
M. Pegram 2 4 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 0 4
M. Manning Jr. 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Cottrell 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Michael 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 1 1
R. Larson 0 3 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 13 1 0 1 0 3
I. Bigelow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 42 20 40/71 12/31 7/12 16 200 6 6 10 9 33
