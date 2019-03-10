JMAD
James Madison
Dukes
14-19
away team logo
67
TF 13
FINAL
End
2nd
Sun Mar. 10
12:00pm
BONUS
76
TF 5
home team logo
HOFSTRA
Hofstra
Pride
26-6
JMAD
HOFSTRA

No Text

Wright-Foreman carries Hofstra past James Madison

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Justin Wright-Foreman had 17 points to lead five Hofstra players in double figures as the Pride topped James Madison 76-67 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday.

Jacquil Taylor added 16 points for the Pride. Jalen Ray chipped in 13, Eli Pemberton scored 13 and Desure Buie had 10. Taylor also had 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Pride.

Matt Lewis had 23 points for the Dukes (14-19). Darius Banks added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Dwight Wilson had eight rebounds.

---

---

Key Players
M. Lewis
J. Wright-Foreman
37.8 Min. Per Game 37.8
25.7 Pts. Per Game 25.7
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
42.6 Field Goal % 47.7
50.0 Three Point % 37.7
68.4 Free Throw % 85.5
  Defensive rebound by Jacquil Taylor 5.0
  Matt Lewis missed layup 7.0
+ 1 Justin Wright-Foreman made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Justin Wright-Foreman made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Deshon Parker 12.0
+ 3 Matt Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Justin Wright-Foreman made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Justin Wright-Foreman made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Darius Banks 19.0
  Bad pass turnover on Matt Lewis 23.0
+ 1 Eli Pemberton made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
Team Stats
Points 67 76
Field Goals 28-61 (45.9%) 27-54 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-11 (54.5%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 34 31
Offensive 12 12
Defensive 19 17
Team 3 2
Assists 13 12
Steals 7 8
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 19 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
M. Lewis G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
3
J. Wright-Foreman G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo James Madison 14-19 303767
home team logo Hofstra 26-6 373976
Team Stats
away team logo James Madison 14-19 70.5 PPG 36.3 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Hofstra 26-6 84.3 PPG 35.1 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
1
M. Lewis G 16.2 PPG 4.2 RPG 3.0 APG 37.9 FG%
3
J. Wright-Foreman G 26.8 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.9 APG 52.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. Lewis G 23 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
3
J. Wright-Foreman G 17 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
45.9 FG% 50.0
54.5 3PT FG% 33.3
62.5 FT% 72.7
James Madison
Starters
M. Lewis
S. Mosley
D. Wilson
D. Parker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Lewis 23 3 4 9/17 2/3 3/4 4 40 0 1 2 1 2
S. Mosley 9 3 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 2 27 1 0 4 0 3
D. Wilson 6 8 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 33 0 0 2 3 5
D. Parker 2 2 3 1/10 0/2 0/0 1 37 2 0 1 0 2
Bench
D. Banks
M. Urbach
G. Jones
Z. Jacobs
D. Phillips
A. Pinkard
A. Schulz
D. Flowers
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Banks 15 12 3 6/15 1/2 2/4 5 40 3 0 3 6 6
M. Urbach 6 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 1 0
G. Jones 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 0
Z. Jacobs 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 0 0 1 1
D. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pinkard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schulz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Flowers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 31 13 28/61 6/11 5/8 19 200 7 1 13 12 19
Hofstra
Starters
J. Wright-Foreman
J. Taylor
E. Pemberton
D. Buie
T. Coburn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wright-Foreman 17 2 4 5/16 1/5 6/6 0 38 0 0 4 0 2
J. Taylor 16 11 1 7/7 0/0 2/3 2 35 2 5 0 6 5
E. Pemberton 13 3 2 4/9 0/2 5/8 3 27 0 0 2 2 1
D. Buie 10 3 3 4/7 0/2 2/2 1 29 3 0 4 1 2
T. Coburn 7 5 0 3/7 1/3 0/0 3 30 1 1 0 1 4
Bench
J. Ray
D. Dwyer
S. Trueheart
K. Wormley
C. Klementowicz
I. Kante
M. Radovic
K. Schutte
H. Hughes
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ray 13 2 2 4/8 4/6 1/3 2 28 2 1 0 1 1
D. Dwyer 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 1 0
S. Trueheart 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2
K. Wormley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Klementowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Kante - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Radovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Schutte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 29 12 27/54 6/18 16/22 11 200 8 8 10 12 17
NCAA BB Scores