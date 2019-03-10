Quinn lifts Monmouth past Canisius 73-59 in MAAC tourney
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Diago Quinn recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to lift Monmouth to a 73-59 win over Canisius in the semifinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Sunday night.
Deion Hammond had 19 points for Monmouth (14-20). Marcus McClary added 10 points. Mustapha Traore had eight rebounds for Monmouth.
Ray Salnave, who led the Hawks in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8).
Takal Molson had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Griffins (15-17). Jalanni White added 11 points. Malik Johnson had 10 points.
---
---
|35.6
|Min. Per Game
|35.6
|9.4
|Pts. Per Game
|9.4
|4.6
|Ast. Per Game
|4.6
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|41.3
|Field Goal %
|37.1
|27.3
|Three Point %
|30.2
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|73.4
|Defensive rebound by Mustapha Traore
|13.0
|Takal Molson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Ray Salnave made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Ray Salnave made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Malik Johnson
|20.0
|Marcus McClary missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Marcus McClary made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Flagrant foul on Takal Molson
|23.0
|Bad pass turnover on Malik Johnson, stolen by Nick Rutherford
|27.0
|+ 1
|Melik Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Melik Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|59
|Field Goals
|24-51 (47.1%)
|22-58 (37.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-9 (44.4%)
|3-20 (15.0%)
|Free Throws
|21-29 (72.4%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|28
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|29
|20
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|16
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|D. Hammond G
|11.7 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|0.9 APG
|37.0 FG%
|
15
|T. Molson G
|16.9 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|2.0 APG
|42.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Hammond G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|T. Molson G
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.1
|FG%
|37.9
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|15.0
|
|
|72.4
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hammond
|19
|3
|1
|8/11
|1/2
|2/3
|2
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Quinn
|14
|10
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|21
|0
|2
|1
|3
|7
|M. McClary
|10
|2
|2
|3/7
|1/1
|3/7
|2
|26
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|M. Traore
|8
|8
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|R. Salnave
|5
|7
|2
|1/8
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pillari
|6
|1
|1
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Chaput
|6
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Martin
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|N. Rutherford
|2
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|S. Ibiezugbe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T. Gross Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Papas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Rutty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Calloway Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. James Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|37
|8
|24/51
|4/9
|21/29
|16
|200
|5
|4
|12
|8
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Molson
|17
|7
|1
|6/18
|0/4
|5/6
|3
|35
|3
|0
|2
|1
|6
|J. White
|11
|6
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|2/4
|4
|35
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|M. Johnson
|10
|4
|5
|4/10
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|39
|3
|0
|4
|1
|3
|S. Hitchon
|8
|2
|0
|4/9
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|J. Sanks
|6
|1
|1
|1/7
|1/7
|3/4
|4
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Faulkner
|5
|1
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Henderson
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|D. St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M. Lotts
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|G. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Rautins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hadzic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|25
|10
|22/58
|3/20
|12/17
|22
|200
|8
|5
|11
|5
|20
