Quinn lifts Monmouth past Canisius 73-59 in MAAC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Diago Quinn recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to lift Monmouth to a 73-59 win over Canisius in the semifinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Sunday night.

Deion Hammond had 19 points for Monmouth (14-20). Marcus McClary added 10 points. Mustapha Traore had eight rebounds for Monmouth.

Ray Salnave, who led the Hawks in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8).

Takal Molson had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Griffins (15-17). Jalanni White added 11 points. Malik Johnson had 10 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
R. Salnave
M. Johnson
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
9.4 Pts. Per Game 9.4
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
41.3 Field Goal % 37.1
27.3 Three Point % 30.2
76.9 Free Throw % 73.4
  Defensive rebound by Mustapha Traore 13.0
  Takal Molson missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Ray Salnave made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Ray Salnave made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Malik Johnson 20.0
  Marcus McClary missed 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Marcus McClary made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Flagrant foul on Takal Molson 23.0
  Bad pass turnover on Malik Johnson, stolen by Nick Rutherford 27.0
+ 1 Melik Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
  Melik Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
Team Stats
Points 73 59
Field Goals 24-51 (47.1%) 22-58 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 3-20 (15.0%)
Free Throws 21-29 (72.4%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 39 28
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 29 20
Team 2 3
Assists 8 10
Steals 5 8
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 16 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
D. Hammond G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
15
T. Molson G
17 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Monmouth 14-20 353873
home team logo Canisius 15-17 263359
CAN PK, O/U 137
Times Union Center Albany, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Monmouth 14-20 65.2 PPG 34.9 RPG 11.0 APG
home team logo Canisius 15-17 70.7 PPG 35.4 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
3
D. Hammond G 11.7 PPG 2.1 RPG 0.9 APG 37.0 FG%
15
T. Molson G 16.9 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.0 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Hammond G 19 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
15
T. Molson G 17 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
47.1 FG% 37.9
44.4 3PT FG% 15.0
72.4 FT% 70.6
Monmouth
Starters
D. Hammond
D. Quinn
M. McClary
M. Traore
R. Salnave
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hammond 19 3 1 8/11 1/2 2/3 2 31 1 0 1 0 3
D. Quinn 14 10 0 5/7 0/0 4/5 3 21 0 2 1 3 7
M. McClary 10 2 2 3/7 1/1 3/7 2 26 0 0 2 2 0
M. Traore 8 8 0 2/6 0/0 4/4 0 30 1 0 1 2 6
R. Salnave 5 7 2 1/8 0/1 3/4 2 30 1 0 0 0 7
Bench
L. Pillari
S. Chaput
M. Martin
N. Rutherford
S. Ibiezugbe
T. Gross Jr.
G. Papas
N. Rutty
D. Calloway Jr.
M. James Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Pillari 6 1 1 2/7 2/4 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 0 1
S. Chaput 6 3 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 11 1 0 2 0 3
M. Martin 3 3 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 24 0 0 1 1 2
N. Rutherford 2 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 3 6 1 1 2 0 0
S. Ibiezugbe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 1 1 0 0
T. Gross Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Papas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rutty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Calloway Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. James Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 37 8 24/51 4/9 21/29 16 200 5 4 12 8 29
Canisius
Starters
T. Molson
J. White
M. Johnson
S. Hitchon
J. Sanks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Molson 17 7 1 6/18 0/4 5/6 3 35 3 0 2 1 6
J. White 11 6 1 4/5 1/1 2/4 4 35 1 0 0 2 4
M. Johnson 10 4 5 4/10 0/2 2/3 3 39 3 0 4 1 3
S. Hitchon 8 2 0 4/9 0/2 0/0 2 19 0 2 2 0 2
J. Sanks 6 1 1 1/7 1/7 3/4 4 28 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Faulkner
J. Henderson
D. St. Louis
M. Lotts
G. Ford
I. Reese
S. Evans
S. Rautins
I. Hadzic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Faulkner 5 1 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 1
J. Henderson 2 3 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 21 0 2 0 0 3
D. St. Louis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 1 1 0 0
M. Lotts 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 1 0
G. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Rautins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hadzic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 25 10 22/58 3/20 12/17 22 200 8 5 11 5 20
NCAA BB Scores