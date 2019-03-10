NIOWA
BRAD

No Text

Bradley rallies big, beats Northern Iowa for MVC title

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) Bradley rallied from an 18-point deficit in the second half and earned its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2006, beating Northern Iowa 57-54 Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game.

Elijah Childs scored 16 points and Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye added 13 for fifth-seeded Bradley (20-14). The Braves advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time overall - in their last appearance, as a 13th seed, they beat Kansas and Pittsburgh before losing to Memphis.

Bradley trailed 35-17 with 17 minutes left to play. The Braves used a 12-0 run to get close, then scored six straight points to go up 55-50 on a layup by Childs with 1:41 left. Lautier-Ogunleye had four free throws during the late surge.

Luqman Lundy had 11 points as Bradley won the MVC Tournament title for the first time 1988.

AJ Green led sixth-seeded Northern Iowa (16-18) with 23 points.

The Panthers rushed to a 14-2 lead. Bradley had separate stretches of nearly nine minutes and more than six minutes where it didn't score in the first half, then hit 15 of 26 shots after the break.

ON TARGET

Northern Iowa went 8 of 20 from 3-point range and has made at least one 3-pointer in 628 successive games, the longest streak among MVC teams.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Green
4 G
D. Brown
5 G
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
39.9 Field Goal % 39.3
31.9 Three Point % 43.9
87.1 Free Throw % 74.1
  Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa 0.0
  Wyatt Lohaus missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Trae Berhow 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Bradley 4.0
  AJ Green missed jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa 22.0
  Elijah Childs missed fade-away jump shot 24.0
+ 2 AJ Green made jump shot 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Luke McDonnell 59.0
Team Stats
Points 54 57
Field Goals 21-59 (35.6%) 21-53 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 38 34
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 22 24
Team 9 7
Assists 8 9
Steals 5 0
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 14 11
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
4
A. Green G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
10
E. Childs F
16 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Northern Iowa 16-18 272754
home team logo Bradley 20-14 154257
BRAD -2, O/U 120
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
BRAD -2, O/U 120
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Northern Iowa 16-18 65.5 PPG 35.1 RPG 11.0 APG
home team logo Bradley 20-14 66.9 PPG 36.8 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
4
A. Green G 14.7 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.2 APG 41.0 FG%
10
E. Childs F 12.1 PPG 7.9 RPG 1.0 APG 46.5 FG%
Top Scorers
4
A. Green G 23 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
10
E. Childs F 16 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
35.6 FG% 39.6
40.0 3PT FG% 29.4
80.0 FT% 83.3
Northern Iowa
Starters
A. Green
T. Berhow
L. McDonnell
W. Lohaus
I. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Green 23 3 5 8/20 3/6 4/4 2 35 1 0 1 0 3
T. Berhow 9 3 0 3/7 3/7 0/0 1 33 1 0 0 0 3
L. McDonnell 8 5 1 4/6 0/1 0/1 4 25 1 1 3 2 3
W. Lohaus 6 0 2 3/12 0/2 0/0 0 34 0 0 1 0 0
I. Brown 5 4 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 3 24 0 0 2 0 4
Starters
A. Green
T. Berhow
L. McDonnell
W. Lohaus
I. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Green 23 3 5 8/20 3/6 4/4 2 35 1 0 1 0 3
T. Berhow 9 3 0 3/7 3/7 0/0 1 33 1 0 0 0 3
L. McDonnell 8 5 1 4/6 0/1 0/1 4 25 1 1 3 2 3
W. Lohaus 6 0 2 3/12 0/2 0/0 0 34 0 0 1 0 0
I. Brown 5 4 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 3 24 0 0 2 0 4
Bench
T. Pickford
J. Dahl
S. Haldeman
L. Conrey
S. Goldman
A. Phyfe
M. Wentzien
T. Croft
M. Haynes
D. Holterhaus
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Pickford 3 6 0 1/4 1/1 0/0 0 19 0 1 0 1 5
J. Dahl 0 7 0 0/5 0/0 0/0 4 15 2 1 2 4 3
S. Haldeman 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 1
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Goldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Phyfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wentzien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Croft - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Haynes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Holterhaus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 29 8 21/59 8/20 4/5 14 198 5 3 8 7 22
Bradley
Starters
E. Childs
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
L. Lundy
D. Brown
L. van Bree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Childs 16 5 1 7/16 0/1 2/2 1 34 0 3 0 0 5
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 13 6 3 2/9 1/4 8/8 1 35 0 0 0 2 4
L. Lundy 11 8 1 5/5 1/1 0/0 0 31 0 0 2 1 7
D. Brown 7 0 2 3/10 1/5 0/0 1 35 0 0 3 0 0
L. van Bree 4 2 0 2/6 0/3 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 2
Starters
E. Childs
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
L. Lundy
D. Brown
L. van Bree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Childs 16 5 1 7/16 0/1 2/2 1 34 0 3 0 0 5
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 13 6 3 2/9 1/4 8/8 1 35 0 0 0 2 4
L. Lundy 11 8 1 5/5 1/1 0/0 0 31 0 0 2 1 7
D. Brown 7 0 2 3/10 1/5 0/0 1 35 0 0 3 0 0
L. van Bree 4 2 0 2/6 0/3 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
N. Kennell
K. Bar
J. Henry
P. Hanley
A. Pittman
J. Hodgson
A. Boya
A. Brummett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kennell 6 2 2 2/6 2/3 0/0 2 33 0 0 2 0 2
K. Bar 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
J. Henry 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 8 0 0 1 0 3
P. Hanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pittman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hodgson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brummett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 27 9 21/53 5/17 10/12 11 200 0 3 8 3 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores