ARKPB
GRAM

No Text

Jackson lifts Grambling St. over Ark.-Pine Bluff 59-52

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 13, 2019

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) Devante Jackson had 12 points off the bench to lift Grambling State to a 59-52 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Jackson made 8 of 10 foul shots. He added nine rebounds.

Ivy Smith Jr. had 10 points for Grambling State (17-15). Anthony Gaston added six rebounds.

Martaveous McKnight had 11 points for the Golden Lions (13-19). Shaun Doss added 11 points and seven rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. McKnight
I. Smith Jr.
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
44.2 Field Goal % 41.0
38.7 Three Point % 31.9
70.9 Free Throw % 80.7
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Gaston 10.0
  Martaveous McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  Bad pass turnover on Nigel Ribeiro, stolen by Martaveous McKnight 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Gaston 24.0
  Shaun Doss missed layup 26.0
+ 1 Dallas Polk-Hilliard made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Dallas Polk-Hilliard made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Shaun Doss 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Dallas Polk-Hilliard 33.0
  Martaveous McKnight missed layup 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Marquell Carter 42.0
Team Stats
Points 52 59
Field Goals 18-54 (33.3%) 15-37 (40.5%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 11-20 (55.0%) 25-35 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 29 38
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 21 30
Team 2 5
Assists 6 5
Steals 6 2
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 24 16
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
23
M. McKnight G
11 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
25
D. Jackson F
12 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Ark.-Pine Bluff 13-19 252752
home team logo Grambling 17-15 362359
GRAM -5.5, O/U 135
Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center Grambling, LA
GRAM -5.5, O/U 135
Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center Grambling, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Ark.-Pine Bluff 13-19 66.3 PPG 36.9 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo Grambling 17-15 71.7 PPG 41.1 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
21
S. Doss F 12.7 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.7 APG 46.3 FG%
25
D. Jackson F 8.1 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.1 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
21
S. Doss F 11 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
25
D. Jackson F 12 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
33.3 FG% 40.5
25.0 3PT FG% 28.6
55.0 FT% 71.4
Ark.-Pine Bluff
Starters
M. McKnight
S. Doss
T. Banyard
M. Carter
A. McDyess
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McKnight 11 5 0 4/15 1/7 2/3 1 37 1 0 0 0 5
S. Doss 11 7 0 4/8 1/3 2/7 4 29 2 1 3 1 6
T. Banyard 8 4 1 2/3 0/0 4/5 5 20 2 0 1 1 3
M. Carter 8 2 2 3/11 2/4 0/0 1 39 0 0 0 2 0
A. McDyess 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 0 3
Starters
M. McKnight
S. Doss
T. Banyard
M. Carter
A. McDyess
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McKnight 11 5 0 4/15 1/7 2/3 1 37 1 0 0 0 5
S. Doss 11 7 0 4/8 1/3 2/7 4 29 2 1 3 1 6
T. Banyard 8 4 1 2/3 0/0 4/5 5 20 2 0 1 1 3
M. Carter 8 2 2 3/11 2/4 0/0 1 39 0 0 0 2 0
A. McDyess 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 0 3
Bench
C. Jackson
C. Robertson
I. Bassey
Q. Hardy
M. Wallace
J. McNair
C. Posey
C. Smith
D. Whitfield
K. Campbell
A. Davis Jr.
W. Ridgell
Z. Jackson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jackson 5 1 0 2/8 1/5 0/1 4 20 0 0 0 1 0
C. Robertson 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 0
I. Bassey 4 2 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 1 2 0 2
Q. Hardy 1 1 3 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 15 0 0 3 0 1
M. Wallace 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. McNair 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Posey 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Smith 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 1
D. Whitfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Ridgell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 27 6 18/54 5/20 11/20 24 200 6 2 10 6 21
Grambling
Starters
I. Smith Jr.
A. Mpoyo
Z. Peart
D. Polk-Hilliard
N. Ribeiro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Smith Jr. 10 3 3 3/9 1/5 3/4 5 30 1 0 2 0 3
A. Mpoyo 9 1 0 3/5 0/1 3/4 2 26 1 2 1 1 0
Z. Peart 8 2 0 2/4 0/0 4/6 3 18 0 0 0 1 1
D. Polk-Hilliard 7 5 0 2/3 1/2 2/4 0 32 0 2 4 0 5
N. Ribeiro 3 5 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 23 0 0 2 0 5
Starters
I. Smith Jr.
A. Mpoyo
Z. Peart
D. Polk-Hilliard
N. Ribeiro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Smith Jr. 10 3 3 3/9 1/5 3/4 5 30 1 0 2 0 3
A. Mpoyo 9 1 0 3/5 0/1 3/4 2 26 1 2 1 1 0
Z. Peart 8 2 0 2/4 0/0 4/6 3 18 0 0 0 1 1
D. Polk-Hilliard 7 5 0 2/3 1/2 2/4 0 32 0 2 4 0 5
N. Ribeiro 3 5 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 23 0 0 2 0 5
Bench
D. Jackson
A. Gaston
P. Moss
T. Bunch
L. Johnson
D. Wilks
S. Athie
B. Jackson
J. Head
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jackson 12 9 2 2/5 0/0 8/10 1 26 0 1 3 1 8
A. Gaston 5 6 0 1/4 1/3 2/4 2 25 0 0 0 0 6
P. Moss 3 1 0 0/2 0/0 3/3 1 12 0 0 1 0 1
T. Bunch 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
L. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Athie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Head - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 33 5 15/37 4/14 25/35 16 200 2 5 13 3 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores