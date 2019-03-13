Jackson lifts Grambling St. over Ark.-Pine Bluff 59-52
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) Devante Jackson had 12 points off the bench to lift Grambling State to a 59-52 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
Jackson made 8 of 10 foul shots. He added nine rebounds.
Ivy Smith Jr. had 10 points for Grambling State (17-15). Anthony Gaston added six rebounds.
Martaveous McKnight had 11 points for the Golden Lions (13-19). Shaun Doss added 11 points and seven rebounds.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|13.6
|Pts. Per Game
|13.6
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|41.0
|38.7
|Three Point %
|31.9
|70.9
|Free Throw %
|80.7
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Gaston
|10.0
|Martaveous McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Bad pass turnover on Nigel Ribeiro, stolen by Martaveous McKnight
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Gaston
|24.0
|Shaun Doss missed layup
|26.0
|+ 1
|Dallas Polk-Hilliard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Dallas Polk-Hilliard made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Shaun Doss
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Dallas Polk-Hilliard
|33.0
|Martaveous McKnight missed layup
|35.0
|Offensive rebound by Marquell Carter
|42.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|59
|Field Goals
|18-54 (33.3%)
|15-37 (40.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|11-20 (55.0%)
|25-35 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|38
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|21
|30
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|6
|5
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|24
|16
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Team Stats
|Ark.-Pine Bluff 13-19
|66.3 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Grambling 17-15
|71.7 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|S. Doss F
|12.7 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|1.7 APG
|46.3 FG%
|
25
|D. Jackson F
|8.1 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|1.1 APG
|42.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Doss F
|11 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|D. Jackson F
|12 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|40.5
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|55.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McKnight
|11
|5
|0
|4/15
|1/7
|2/3
|1
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|S. Doss
|11
|7
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|2/7
|4
|29
|2
|1
|3
|1
|6
|T. Banyard
|8
|4
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|4/5
|5
|20
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Carter
|8
|2
|2
|3/11
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|39
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|A. McDyess
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McKnight
|11
|5
|0
|4/15
|1/7
|2/3
|1
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|S. Doss
|11
|7
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|2/7
|4
|29
|2
|1
|3
|1
|6
|T. Banyard
|8
|4
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|4/5
|5
|20
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Carter
|8
|2
|2
|3/11
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|39
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|A. McDyess
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jackson
|5
|1
|0
|2/8
|1/5
|0/1
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Robertson
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Bassey
|4
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|10
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Q. Hardy
|1
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|15
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|M. Wallace
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. McNair
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Posey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Smith
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Davis Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Ridgell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|27
|6
|18/54
|5/20
|11/20
|24
|200
|6
|2
|10
|6
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Smith Jr.
|10
|3
|3
|3/9
|1/5
|3/4
|5
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Mpoyo
|9
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|26
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Z. Peart
|8
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Polk-Hilliard
|7
|5
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|2/4
|0
|32
|0
|2
|4
|0
|5
|N. Ribeiro
|3
|5
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Smith Jr.
|10
|3
|3
|3/9
|1/5
|3/4
|5
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Mpoyo
|9
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|26
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Z. Peart
|8
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Polk-Hilliard
|7
|5
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|2/4
|0
|32
|0
|2
|4
|0
|5
|N. Ribeiro
|3
|5
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jackson
|12
|9
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|8/10
|1
|26
|0
|1
|3
|1
|8
|A. Gaston
|5
|6
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|2/4
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|P. Moss
|3
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Bunch
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wilks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Athie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Head
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|33
|5
|15/37
|4/14
|25/35
|16
|200
|2
|5
|13
|3
|30
-
WAKE
MIAMI71
79
Final
-
ND
GATECH78
71
Final
-
SCST
UMES63
54
Final
-
NEAST
HOFSTRA82
74
Final
-
HARTFD
UMBC85
90
Final/2OT
-
NKY
WRIGHT77
66
Final
-
BING
UVM51
84
Final
-
FDU
SFTRPA85
76
Final
-
PITT
BC80
70
Final
-
ARKST
SALAB67
75
Final
-
APPST
LAMON80
89
Final
-
ALCORN
PVAM66
86
Final
-
ARKPB
GRAM52
59
Final
-
MORGAN
COPPST71
81
Final
-
STHRN
TEXSO70
80
Final
-
MARYCA
1GONZAG60
47
Final
-
NDAKST
NEBOM73
63
Final
-
ALST
JACKST58
49
Final