Smith scores 28 to lead Vermont past Binghamton 84-51

  • Mar 12, 2019

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) Stef Smith had a career-high 28 points as Vermont romped past Binghamton 84-51 in the semifinals of the America East Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.

Smith hit 8 of 10 3-pointers.

Anthony Lamb had 18 points and seven assists for Vermont (26-6).

Caleb Stewart had 16 points for the Bearcats (10-23).

Sam Sessoms, who led the Bearcats in scoring coming into the contest with 18 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

Key Players
S. Sessoms
A. Lamb
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
21.2 Pts. Per Game 21.2
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
7.9 Reb. Per Game 7.9
44.8 Field Goal % 52.2
36.6 Three Point % 36.4
66.0 Free Throw % 76.9
+ 3 Everson Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 3 Bailey Patella made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Garrison 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Vermont 40.0
  Kevin Garrison missed layup, blocked by Everson Davis 45.0
  Lost ball turnover on Timmy Rose, stolen by Bailey Patella 45.0
+ 1 Ra Kpedi made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Ra Kpedi made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Shooting foul on Chancellor Barnard 1:00
  Offensive rebound by Ra Kpedi 1:00
  Ra Kpedi missed jump shot 1:02
+ 3 J.C. Show made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Everson Davis 1:28
Team Stats
Points 51 84
Field Goals 20-49 (40.8%) 32-55 (58.2%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 14-25 (56.0%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 33
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 14 23
Team 2 4
Assists 8 20
Steals 4 7
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 10 13
Technicals 0 0
20
Ca. Stewart F
16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
S. Smith G
28 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
Vermont
Starters
S. Smith
A. Lamb
Er. Duncan
B. Shungu
S. Dingba
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Smith 28 5 1 10/14 8/10 0/0 1 26 1 0 1 0 5
A. Lamb 18 3 7 9/12 0/0 0/0 0 28 2 1 0 0 3
Er. Duncan 8 3 4 3/6 2/5 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 3
B. Shungu 3 4 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 21 0 1 2 1 3
S. Dingba 2 5 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 2 3
Bench
Ev. Duncan
R. Kpedi
I. Moll
B. Patella
R. Davis
R. Duncan
K. Garrison
J. Speidel
S. Nash
J. Lorenzo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ev. Duncan 6 0 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 3 20 0 0 0 0 0
R. Kpedi 6 2 0 0/1 0/0 6/6 1 8 0 0 0 1 1
I. Moll 6 1 1 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 1
B. Patella 3 2 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 12 1 1 0 1 1
R. Davis 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 2 0 1
R. Duncan 2 3 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 3 19 2 0 1 1 2
K. Garrison 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Speidel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Nash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lorenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 29 20 32/55 14/25 6/6 13 200 7 3 7 6 23
