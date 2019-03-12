Smith scores 28 to lead Vermont past Binghamton 84-51
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) Stef Smith had a career-high 28 points as Vermont romped past Binghamton 84-51 in the semifinals of the America East Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.
Smith hit 8 of 10 3-pointers.
Anthony Lamb had 18 points and seven assists for Vermont (26-6).
Caleb Stewart had 16 points for the Bearcats (10-23).
Sam Sessoms, who led the Bearcats in scoring coming into the contest with 18 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
|31.2
|Min. Per Game
|31.2
|21.2
|Pts. Per Game
|21.2
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|7.9
|Reb. Per Game
|7.9
|44.8
|Field Goal %
|52.2
|36.6
|Three Point %
|36.4
|66.0
|Free Throw %
|76.9
|+ 3
|Everson Davis made 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 3
|Bailey Patella made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Garrison
|19.0
|Offensive rebound by Vermont
|40.0
|Kevin Garrison missed layup, blocked by Everson Davis
|45.0
|Lost ball turnover on Timmy Rose, stolen by Bailey Patella
|45.0
|+ 1
|Ra Kpedi made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:00
|+ 1
|Ra Kpedi made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:00
|Shooting foul on Chancellor Barnard
|1:00
|Offensive rebound by Ra Kpedi
|1:00
|Ra Kpedi missed jump shot
|1:02
|+ 3
|J.C. Show made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Everson Davis
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|84
|Field Goals
|20-49 (40.8%)
|32-55 (58.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-24 (37.5%)
|14-25 (56.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-3 (66.7%)
|6-6 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|33
|Offensive
|4
|6
|Defensive
|14
|23
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|8
|20
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|7
|Fouls
|10
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Binghamton 10-23
|65.7 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|9.9 APG
|Vermont 26-6
|73.8 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|Ca. Stewart F
|11.6 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|0.8 APG
|42.0 FG%
|
0
|S. Smith G
|11.6 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|38.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Ca. Stewart F
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|S. Smith G
|28 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.8
|FG%
|58.2
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|56.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Smith
|28
|5
|1
|10/14
|8/10
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|A. Lamb
|18
|3
|7
|9/12
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|28
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Er. Duncan
|8
|3
|4
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Shungu
|3
|4
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|S. Dingba
|2
|5
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Smith
|28
|5
|1
|10/14
|8/10
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|A. Lamb
|18
|3
|7
|9/12
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|28
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Er. Duncan
|8
|3
|4
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Shungu
|3
|4
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|S. Dingba
|2
|5
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ev. Duncan
|6
|0
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Kpedi
|6
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|6/6
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|I. Moll
|6
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Patella
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|R. Davis
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Duncan
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|19
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Garrison
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Speidel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Nash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lorenzo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|29
|20
|32/55
|14/25
|6/6
|13
|200
|7
|3
|7
|6
|23
