Clayton scores 23 to lead CSU past Morgan St. 81-71
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Dejuan Clayton had 23 points as Coppin State topped Morgan State 81-71 in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.
Clayton hit 12 of 15 free throws.
Chad Andrews-Fulton had 12 points for Coppin State (8-24). Kent Auslander added 12 points and seven rebounds. Justin Steers had 11 points and three blocks for Coppin State.
Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. had 15 points for the Bears (9-21). Stanley Davis added 12 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Burke had 11 points.
---
---
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|37.6
|Field Goal %
|40.5
|38.8
|Three Point %
|24.4
|59.0
|Free Throw %
|75.2
|Defensive rebound by Dejuan Clayton
|22.0
|Isaiah Burke missed layup, blocked by Kent Auslander
|24.0
|+ 1
|Dejuan Clayton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Dejuan Clayton made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr.
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Justin Steers
|26.0
|Isaiah Burke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|+ 2
|Brendan Medley-Bacon made layup
|28.0
|Offensive rebound by Brendan Medley-Bacon
|29.0
|Justin Steers missed layup
|31.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Burke made layup
|38.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|81
|Field Goals
|25-74 (33.8%)
|24-45 (53.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|14-20 (70.0%)
|24-36 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|47
|Offensive
|13
|5
|Defensive
|17
|38
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|11
|16
|Steals
|13
|1
|Blocks
|0
|7
|Turnovers
|5
|21
|Fouls
|25
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Morgan State 9-21
|72.1 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Coppin State 8-24
|63.2 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|9.5 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|S. Devonish-Prince Jr. G
|10.7 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|2.2 APG
|34.6 FG%
|
13
|D. Clayton G
|14.4 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|3.7 APG
|40.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Devonish-Prince Jr. G
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|D. Clayton G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|
|33.8
|FG%
|53.3
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Devonish-Prince Jr.
|15
|5
|3
|5/17
|0/1
|5/8
|3
|34
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|S. Davis
|12
|6
|0
|4/14
|0/1
|4/4
|4
|21
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|D. Syfax
|10
|4
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|20
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|A. Gillespie
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Cameron
|5
|1
|3
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|35
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Clayton
|23
|4
|5
|5/9
|1/2
|12/15
|0
|38
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|C. Andrews-Fulton
|12
|6
|3
|4/4
|0/0
|4/9
|5
|25
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4
|L. Morgan
|11
|8
|1
|3/7
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|37
|1
|1
|2
|0
|8
|C. Council Jr.
|3
|6
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/3
|5
|24
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|T. Drummond
|0
|4
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Clayton
|23
|4
|5
|5/9
|1/2
|12/15
|0
|38
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|C. Andrews-Fulton
|12
|6
|3
|4/4
|0/0
|4/9
|5
|25
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4
|L. Morgan
|11
|8
|1
|3/7
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|37
|1
|1
|2
|0
|8
|C. Council Jr.
|3
|6
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/3
|5
|24
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|T. Drummond
|0
|4
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Auslander
|12
|7
|0
|4/10
|4/9
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|1
|3
|0
|7
|J. Steers
|11
|3
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|14
|0
|3
|2
|1
|2
|B. Medley-Bacon
|6
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|4/6
|4
|14
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|I. Williams
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Brownlee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardwick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Ring
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|43
|16
|24/45
|9/21
|24/36
|19
|200
|1
|7
|21
|5
|38
