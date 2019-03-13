MORGAN
Clayton scores 23 to lead CSU past Morgan St. 81-71

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Dejuan Clayton had 23 points as Coppin State topped Morgan State 81-71 in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.

Clayton hit 12 of 15 free throws.

Chad Andrews-Fulton had 12 points for Coppin State (8-24). Kent Auslander added 12 points and seven rebounds. Justin Steers had 11 points and three blocks for Coppin State.

Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. had 15 points for the Bears (9-21). Stanley Davis added 12 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Burke had 11 points.

Key Players
M. Cameron
D. Clayton
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
37.6 Field Goal % 40.5
38.8 Three Point % 24.4
59.0 Free Throw % 75.2
  Defensive rebound by Dejuan Clayton 22.0
  Isaiah Burke missed layup, blocked by Kent Auslander 24.0
+ 1 Dejuan Clayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Dejuan Clayton made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Steers 26.0
  Isaiah Burke missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
+ 2 Brendan Medley-Bacon made layup 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Brendan Medley-Bacon 29.0
  Justin Steers missed layup 31.0
+ 2 Isaiah Burke made layup 38.0
Team Stats
Points 71 81
Field Goals 25-74 (33.8%) 24-45 (53.3%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 24-36 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 34 47
Offensive 13 5
Defensive 17 38
Team 4 4
Assists 11 16
Steals 13 1
Blocks 0 7
Turnovers 5 21
Fouls 25 19
Technicals 1 1
S. Devonish-Prince Jr. G
15 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
D. Clayton G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
away team logo Morgan State 9-21 413071
home team logo Coppin State 8-24 334881
Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA
away team logo Morgan State 9-21 72.1 PPG 40.6 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Coppin State 8-24 63.2 PPG 39.5 RPG 9.5 APG
Key Players
5
S. Devonish-Prince Jr. G 10.7 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.2 APG 34.6 FG%
13
D. Clayton G 14.4 PPG 2.9 RPG 3.7 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
5
S. Devonish-Prince Jr. G 15 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
13
D. Clayton G 23 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
33.8 FG% 53.3
38.9 3PT FG% 42.9
70.0 FT% 66.7
Morgan State
Starters
S. Devonish-Prince Jr.
S. Davis
D. Syfax
A. Gillespie
M. Cameron
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Devonish-Prince Jr. 15 5 3 5/17 0/1 5/8 3 34 3 0 0 1 4
S. Davis 12 6 0 4/14 0/1 4/4 4 21 1 0 1 4 2
D. Syfax 10 4 0 3/5 2/4 2/2 3 20 2 0 2 1 3
A. Gillespie 6 1 1 2/5 2/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 1
M. Cameron 5 1 3 2/6 1/2 0/0 4 35 3 0 1 1 0
Bench
I. Burke
V. Curry
T. Streeter
L. McCray-Pace
K. Rawls
M. Miller
T. Oliver Jr.
J. Little
R. Bell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Burke 11 2 1 4/10 2/5 1/3 1 25 1 0 0 0 2
V. Curry 6 8 1 2/7 0/0 2/3 4 13 0 0 0 5 3
T. Streeter 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
L. McCray-Pace 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
K. Rawls 2 0 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 3 19 3 0 0 0 0
M. Miller 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 1 1
T. Oliver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Little - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 30 11 25/74 7/18 14/20 25 200 13 0 5 13 17
Coppin State
Starters
D. Clayton
C. Andrews-Fulton
L. Morgan
C. Council Jr.
T. Drummond
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Clayton 23 4 5 5/9 1/2 12/15 0 38 0 0 3 0 4
C. Andrews-Fulton 12 6 3 4/4 0/0 4/9 5 25 0 1 4 2 4
L. Morgan 11 8 1 3/7 3/7 2/2 0 37 1 1 2 0 8
C. Council Jr. 3 6 1 1/3 0/1 1/3 5 24 0 1 2 1 5
T. Drummond 0 4 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 4
Bench
K. Auslander
J. Steers
B. Medley-Bacon
I. Williams
L. Brownlee
J. Hardwick
G. Ring
N. Marshall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Auslander 12 7 0 4/10 4/9 0/0 2 27 0 1 3 0 7
J. Steers 11 3 1 5/7 0/0 1/1 2 14 0 3 2 1 2
B. Medley-Bacon 6 5 0 1/2 0/1 4/6 4 14 0 0 4 1 4
I. Williams 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
L. Brownlee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Ring - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 43 16 24/45 9/21 24/36 19 200 1 7 21 5 38
