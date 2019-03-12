Irish defeat Georgia Tech 78-71 to break 7-game skid
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) John Mooney had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Notre Dame snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 78-71 win over Georgia Tech on Tuesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament.
Dane Goodwin added 15 points for the Irish, who nearly squandered a 20-point halftime lead.
Nate Laszewski had 14 points for the Irish before leaving late in the first half with a lower back bruise after landing hard on the floor.
It was Notre Dame's first victory since defeating the Yellow Jackets 69-59 in South Bend, Indiana, on Feb. 10 and only their fourth win of the calendar year.
Moses Wright led Georgia Tech (14-18) with 25 points and James Banks III had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Irish (14-18) didn't play like the last place team in the ACC in the first half, shooting 58 percent from the field and 7 of 11 from 3-point range to build a 52-32 lead over the 10th-seeded Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech picked up the intensity with full-court pressure in the second half and cut the Irish lead to six with 1:56 remaining on a 3-pointer from the left wing by Jose Alvarado. After an Irish miss, Moore sank a 3 from the right corner and the lead was suddenly down to 72-69 with 1:06 remaining.
But Mooney didn't panic, calmly drilling a 15-footer as the shot clock was winding down. Prentiss Hubb then sank two free throws after a Georgia Tech miss to put the Irish safely up by seven with 32 seconds left.
Michael Devoe cut the lead to five on a layup, but Juwan Durham blocked Devoe on the next possession to help seal the win.
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: Laszewski provided a big spark for the Irish early on. He was 4 of 6 from the field with three 3-pointers and had four rebounds before a collision with Georgia Tech's Brandon Alston under the basket. Laszewski remained on the court for several minutes before being helped to the locker room by trainers. X-rays on his back were negative, but he didn't return. If he can't play in the next round it could hinder the Irish.
Georgia Tech: It was a tough ending to a tough season for the Yellow Jackets, who won only six ACC games during the regular season. They played hard in the second half but the 20-point deficit was too much to overcome.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: Moves on to face seventh-seeded Louisville on Wednesday night.
Georgia Tech: Season over.
---
|34.1
|Min. Per Game
|34.1
|12.8
|Pts. Per Game
|12.8
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|34.5
|Field Goal %
|39.2
|32.0
|Three Point %
|28.6
|75.5
|Free Throw %
|74.3
|Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|10.0
|Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Khalid Moore
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin
|16.0
|Michael Devoe missed jump shot, blocked by Juwan Durham
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Moses Wright
|25.0
|Prentiss Hubb missed free throw
|25.0
|Personal foul on Michael Devoe
|25.0
|+ 2
|Michael Devoe made driving layup
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|71
|Field Goals
|27-57 (47.4%)
|31-60 (51.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-14 (57.1%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|16-23 (69.6%)
|2-7 (28.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|28
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|23
|20
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|16
|16
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|7
|6
|Fouls
|10
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 14-18
|68.9 PPG
|39 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Georgia Tech 14-18
|65.2 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|13.5 APG
|
|47.4
|FG%
|51.7
|
|
|57.1
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|69.6
|FT%
|28.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|20
|10
|3
|9/17
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|38
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|D. Goodwin
|15
|5
|2
|5/10
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|N. Laszewski
|14
|4
|1
|4/6
|3/4
|3/3
|0
|18
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|P. Hubb
|9
|6
|6
|2/8
|1/3
|4/5
|2
|40
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|T. Gibbs
|6
|3
|4
|1/8
|1/2
|3/5
|1
|40
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|20
|10
|3
|9/17
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|38
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|D. Goodwin
|15
|5
|2
|5/10
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|N. Laszewski
|14
|4
|1
|4/6
|3/4
|3/3
|0
|18
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|P. Hubb
|9
|6
|6
|2/8
|1/3
|4/5
|2
|40
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|T. Gibbs
|6
|3
|4
|1/8
|1/2
|3/5
|1
|40
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Durham
|12
|5
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|28
|1
|4
|0
|3
|2
|C. Doherty
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Pflueger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Djogo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nelligan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Carmody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|34
|16
|27/57
|8/14
|16/23
|10
|200
|3
|5
|7
|11
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright
|25
|7
|3
|12/18
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|35
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5
|J. Banks III
|12
|11
|4
|6/9
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|36
|0
|3
|3
|5
|6
|K. Moore
|11
|2
|2
|4/9
|2/6
|1/2
|5
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Devoe
|10
|2
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|40
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Alvarado
|3
|3
|5
|1/8
|1/6
|0/2
|4
|39
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright
|25
|7
|3
|12/18
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|35
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5
|J. Banks III
|12
|11
|4
|6/9
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|36
|0
|3
|3
|5
|6
|K. Moore
|11
|2
|2
|4/9
|2/6
|1/2
|5
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Devoe
|10
|2
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|40
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Alvarado
|3
|3
|5
|1/8
|1/6
|0/2
|4
|39
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Sjolund
|6
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Gueye
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Alston
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S. Ogbonda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Medlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Haywood II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Jester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Schafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|28
|16
|31/60
|7/20
|2/7
|18
|199
|4
|5
|6
|8
|20
