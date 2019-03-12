ND
Irish defeat Georgia Tech 78-71 to break 7-game skid

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 12, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) John Mooney had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Notre Dame snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 78-71 win over Georgia Tech on Tuesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Dane Goodwin added 15 points for the Irish, who nearly squandered a 20-point halftime lead.

Nate Laszewski had 14 points for the Irish before leaving late in the first half with a lower back bruise after landing hard on the floor.

It was Notre Dame's first victory since defeating the Yellow Jackets 69-59 in South Bend, Indiana, on Feb. 10 and only their fourth win of the calendar year.

Moses Wright led Georgia Tech (14-18) with 25 points and James Banks III had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Irish (14-18) didn't play like the last place team in the ACC in the first half, shooting 58 percent from the field and 7 of 11 from 3-point range to build a 52-32 lead over the 10th-seeded Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech picked up the intensity with full-court pressure in the second half and cut the Irish lead to six with 1:56 remaining on a 3-pointer from the left wing by Jose Alvarado. After an Irish miss, Moore sank a 3 from the right corner and the lead was suddenly down to 72-69 with 1:06 remaining.

But Mooney didn't panic, calmly drilling a 15-footer as the shot clock was winding down. Prentiss Hubb then sank two free throws after a Georgia Tech miss to put the Irish safely up by seven with 32 seconds left.

Michael Devoe cut the lead to five on a layup, but Juwan Durham blocked Devoe on the next possession to help seal the win.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: Laszewski provided a big spark for the Irish early on. He was 4 of 6 from the field with three 3-pointers and had four rebounds before a collision with Georgia Tech's Brandon Alston under the basket. Laszewski remained on the court for several minutes before being helped to the locker room by trainers. X-rays on his back were negative, but he didn't return. If he can't play in the next round it could hinder the Irish.

Georgia Tech: It was a tough ending to a tough season for the Yellow Jackets, who won only six ACC games during the regular season. They played hard in the second half but the 20-point deficit was too much to overcome.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Moves on to face seventh-seeded Louisville on Wednesday night.

Georgia Tech: Season over.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Gibbs
J. Alvarado
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
34.5 Field Goal % 39.2
32.0 Three Point % 28.6
75.5 Free Throw % 74.3
  Defensive rebound by John Mooney 10.0
  Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Khalid Moore 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin 16.0
  Michael Devoe missed jump shot, blocked by Juwan Durham 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Moses Wright 25.0
  Prentiss Hubb missed free throw 25.0
  Personal foul on Michael Devoe 25.0
+ 2 Michael Devoe made driving layup 28.0
Team Stats
Points 78 71
Field Goals 27-57 (47.4%) 31-60 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 8-14 (57.1%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 16-23 (69.6%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Total Rebounds 38 28
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 23 20
Team 4 0
Assists 16 16
Steals 3 4
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 7 6
Fouls 10 18
Technicals 0 0
33
J. Mooney F
20 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
5
M. Wright F
25 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Notre Dame 14-18 522678
home team logo Georgia Tech 14-18 323971
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Notre Dame 14-18 68.9 PPG 39 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Georgia Tech 14-18 65.2 PPG 37.1 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
33
J. Mooney F 14.1 PPG 11.2 RPG 1.3 APG 46.6 FG%
5
M. Wright F 6.1 PPG 3.6 RPG 0.7 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
33
J. Mooney F 20 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
5
M. Wright F 25 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
47.4 FG% 51.7
57.1 3PT FG% 35.0
69.6 FT% 28.6
Notre Dame
Starters
J. Mooney
D. Goodwin
N. Laszewski
P. Hubb
T. Gibbs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Mooney 20 10 3 9/17 2/3 0/0 2 38 0 0 2 3 7
D. Goodwin 15 5 2 5/10 1/2 4/4 2 33 0 0 2 1 4
N. Laszewski 14 4 1 4/6 3/4 3/3 0 18 0 1 0 0 4
P. Hubb 9 6 6 2/8 1/3 4/5 2 40 1 0 2 1 5
T. Gibbs 6 3 4 1/8 1/2 3/5 1 40 1 0 1 2 1
Bench
J. Durham
C. Doherty
R. Pflueger
N. Djogo
D. Harvey
L. Nelligan
R. Carmody
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Durham 12 5 0 5/7 0/0 2/4 2 28 1 4 0 3 2
C. Doherty 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 1 3 0 0 0 1 0
R. Pflueger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Djogo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nelligan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Carmody - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 34 16 27/57 8/14 16/23 10 200 3 5 7 11 23
Georgia Tech
Starters
M. Wright
J. Banks III
K. Moore
M. Devoe
J. Alvarado
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Wright 25 7 3 12/18 0/0 1/2 1 35 1 2 1 2 5
J. Banks III 12 11 4 6/9 0/0 0/1 2 36 0 3 3 5 6
K. Moore 11 2 2 4/9 2/6 1/2 5 31 0 0 0 0 2
M. Devoe 10 2 1 4/8 2/4 0/0 2 40 2 0 1 0 2
J. Alvarado 3 3 5 1/8 1/6 0/2 4 39 1 0 1 0 3
Bench
K. Sjolund
A. Gueye
B. Alston
S. Ogbonda
S. Phillips
S. Medlock
E. Cole
C. Haywood II
E. Jester
M. Rice
A. Schafer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Sjolund 6 0 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
A. Gueye 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1
B. Alston 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 1
S. Ogbonda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Haywood II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 28 16 31/60 7/20 2/7 18 199 4 5 6 8 20
NCAA BB Scores