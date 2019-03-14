COPPST
NC A&T beats Coppin State CSU 82-79 in OT in MEAC tourney

  • Mar 14, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Ronald Jackson had 21 points and 14 rebounds as North Carolina A&T edged past Coppin State 82-79 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Quavius Copeland had 14 points for NC A&T (19-12). Terry Harris added 14 points. Kameron Langley had 10 points and 12 assists for NC A&T.

Milik Gantz, the Aggies' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 9.0 points per game, shot only 8 percent in the game (1 of 12).

Lamar Morgan had 17 points for the Eagles (8-25). Kent Auslander added 16 points and seven rebounds. Dejuan Clayton had 16 points and nine assists.

Team Stats
Points 79 82
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 28-75 (37.3%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 12-25 (48.0%)
Free Throws 26-34 (76.5%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 43 43
Offensive 9 16
Defensive 27 21
Team 7 6
Assists 15 18
Steals 3 7
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 18 12
Fouls 15 24
Technicals 0 0
22
L. Morgan G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
21
R. Jackson F
21 PTS, 14 REB
12OTT
away team logo Coppin St. 8-25 3041879
home team logo NC A&T 19-12 38331182
Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Coppin St. 8-25 63.7 PPG 39.8 RPG 9.7 APG
home team logo NC A&T 19-12 69.9 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
22
L. Morgan G 11.2 PPG 4.2 RPG 0.5 APG 37.3 FG%
21
R. Jackson F 7.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 0.7 APG 54.2 FG%
Top Scorers
22
L. Morgan G 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
21
R. Jackson F 21 PTS 14 REB 0 AST
40.0 FG% 37.3
36.0 3PT FG% 48.0
76.5 FT% 73.7
NC A&T
Starters
T. Harris
Q. Copeland
K. Langley
M. Gantz
N. Nweke
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris 14 5 0 5/7 4/6 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 0 5
Q. Copeland 14 5 2 5/11 2/4 2/2 1 32 0 0 3 1 4
K. Langley 10 5 12 4/12 2/4 0/0 1 35 4 0 1 3 2
M. Gantz 6 2 1 1/12 0/1 4/4 4 31 2 1 2 0 2
N. Nweke 3 2 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 5 14 0 0 0 2 0
Starters
T. Harris
Q. Copeland
K. Langley
M. Gantz
N. Nweke
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris 14 5 0 5/7 4/6 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 0 5
Q. Copeland 14 5 2 5/11 2/4 2/2 1 32 0 0 3 1 4
K. Langley 10 5 12 4/12 2/4 0/0 1 35 4 0 1 3 2
M. Gantz 6 2 1 1/12 0/1 4/4 4 31 2 1 2 0 2
N. Nweke 3 2 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 5 14 0 0 0 2 0
Bench
R. Jackson
A. Hamilton
A. Edmead
I. Sylla
T. Lyons
A. Jackson
D. Johnson
E. Joyner
E. Ferguson
T. Mayo
W. Filmore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Jackson 21 14 0 7/12 1/2 6/9 2 35 1 0 2 10 4
A. Hamilton 6 1 1 2/7 2/4 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 1
A. Edmead 4 0 2 1/5 1/4 1/2 2 16 0 1 0 0 0
I. Sylla 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 15 0 1 1 0 1
T. Lyons 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 1 2 0 2
A. Jackson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Joyner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mayo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Filmore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 37 18 28/75 12/25 14/19 24 225 7 4 12 16 21
NCAA BB Scores