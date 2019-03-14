NC A&T beats Coppin State CSU 82-79 in OT in MEAC tourney
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Ronald Jackson had 21 points and 14 rebounds as North Carolina A&T edged past Coppin State 82-79 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.
Quavius Copeland had 14 points for NC A&T (19-12). Terry Harris added 14 points. Kameron Langley had 10 points and 12 assists for NC A&T.
Milik Gantz, the Aggies' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 9.0 points per game, shot only 8 percent in the game (1 of 12).
Lamar Morgan had 17 points for the Eagles (8-25). Kent Auslander added 16 points and seven rebounds. Dejuan Clayton had 16 points and nine assists.
---
---
|27.1
|Min. Per Game
|27.1
|6.4
|Pts. Per Game
|6.4
|6.4
|Ast. Per Game
|6.4
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|39.9
|Field Goal %
|45.9
|24.0
|Three Point %
|26.1
|74.9
|Free Throw %
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Ronald Jackson
|1.0
|Dejuan Clayton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Aaren Edmead made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Aaren Edmead missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Justin Steers
|8.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Dejuan Clayton
|10.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tyrone Lyons
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyrone Lyons
|12.0
|Chad Andrews-Fulton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Chad Andrews-Fulton made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Milik Gantz
|12.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|82
|Field Goals
|22-55 (40.0%)
|28-75 (37.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|12-25 (48.0%)
|Free Throws
|26-34 (76.5%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|43
|Offensive
|9
|16
|Defensive
|27
|21
|Team
|7
|6
|Assists
|15
|18
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|12
|Fouls
|15
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Coppin St. 8-25
|63.7 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|9.7 APG
|NC A&T 19-12
|69.9 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|L. Morgan G
|11.2 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|0.5 APG
|37.3 FG%
|
21
|R. Jackson F
|7.2 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|0.7 APG
|54.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Morgan G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|R. Jackson F
|21 PTS
|14 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|37.3
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|48.0
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Morgan
|17
|3
|2
|5/13
|5/12
|2/2
|1
|43
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2
|D. Clayton
|16
|3
|9
|3/13
|0/2
|10/14
|0
|43
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|C. Council Jr.
|9
|5
|0
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|C. Andrews-Fulton
|8
|7
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|39
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|T. Drummond
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Morgan
|17
|3
|2
|5/13
|5/12
|2/2
|1
|43
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2
|D. Clayton
|16
|3
|9
|3/13
|0/2
|10/14
|0
|43
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|C. Council Jr.
|9
|5
|0
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|C. Andrews-Fulton
|8
|7
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|39
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|T. Drummond
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Auslander
|16
|7
|1
|3/7
|3/7
|7/8
|4
|32
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|J. Steers
|13
|9
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|5/6
|4
|21
|1
|3
|3
|3
|6
|I. Williams
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Medley-Bacon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|L. Brownlee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardwick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Ring
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|36
|15
|22/55
|9/25
|26/34
|15
|225
|3
|6
|18
|9
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|14
|5
|0
|5/7
|4/6
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Q. Copeland
|14
|5
|2
|5/11
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|32
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|K. Langley
|10
|5
|12
|4/12
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|35
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|M. Gantz
|6
|2
|1
|1/12
|0/1
|4/4
|4
|31
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|N. Nweke
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|14
|5
|0
|5/7
|4/6
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Q. Copeland
|14
|5
|2
|5/11
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|32
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|K. Langley
|10
|5
|12
|4/12
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|35
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|M. Gantz
|6
|2
|1
|1/12
|0/1
|4/4
|4
|31
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|N. Nweke
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Jackson
|21
|14
|0
|7/12
|1/2
|6/9
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|10
|4
|A. Hamilton
|6
|1
|1
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Edmead
|4
|0
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I. Sylla
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|T. Lyons
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|A. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Joyner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Mayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Filmore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|37
|18
|28/75
|12/25
|14/19
|24
|225
|7
|4
|12
|16
|21
