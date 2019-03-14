RICE
Marshall beats Rice 82-65 in Conference USA tourney opener

  • Mar 14, 2019

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Jon Elmore had 32 points as Marshall beat Rice 82-65 in the Conference USA Tournament first round on Wednesday night.

Elmore shot 10 for 13 from the floor, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc. He added six rebounds and six assists.

Taevion Kinsey had 12 points for Marshall (19-13). Rondale Watson added 11 points.

Robert Martin had 16 points for the Owls (13-19). Trey Murphy III added 14 points. Jack Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

---

Key Players
J. Williams
J. Elmore
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
38.3 Field Goal % 39.8
29.0 Three Point % 35.8
62.2 Free Throw % 79.2
+ 1 Quentin Millora-Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
  Quentin Millora-Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Christian Thieneman 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Quentin Millora-Brown 27.0
  Taevion Kinsey missed jump shot 29.0
+ 1 Oliver Xu made 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
  Oliver Xu missed 1st of 2 free throws 56.0
  Personal foul on Luke Thomas 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Oliver Xu 57.0
  Christian Thieneman missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
+ 2 Trey Murphy III made jump shot, assist by Oliver Xu 1:21
Team Stats
Points 65 82
Field Goals 18-52 (34.6%) 30-56 (53.6%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 13-27 (48.1%)
Free Throws 20-27 (74.1%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 28
Offensive 14 8
Defensive 18 19
Team 3 1
Assists 15 20
Steals 8 12
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 19 14
Fouls 13 22
Technicals 0 0
10
R. Martin F
16 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
33
J. Elmore G
32 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Rice 13-19 234265
home team logo Marshall 19-13 414182
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
away team logo Rice 13-19 74.3 PPG 41.4 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Marshall 19-13 80.4 PPG 36.3 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
10
R. Martin F 12.0 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.6 APG 46.3 FG%
33
J. Elmore G 19.9 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.9 APG 38.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
R. Martin F 16 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
33
J. Elmore G 32 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
34.6 FG% 53.6
33.3 3PT FG% 48.1
74.1 FT% 75.0
Rice
Starters
J. Williams
J. Parrish
Q. Millora-Brown
C. Mullins
A. Adams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Williams 14 10 2 4/12 2/5 4/4 2 25 3 0 2 5 5
J. Parrish 6 1 0 1/2 0/1 4/5 0 12 1 0 2 0 1
Q. Millora-Brown 3 7 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 24 0 0 4 5 2
C. Mullins 2 3 3 1/6 0/1 0/0 1 28 0 0 4 1 2
A. Adams 0 1 3 0/7 0/7 0/0 0 28 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
R. Martin
T. Murphy III
D. Jones
D. Peterson
P. Moore
O. Xu
A. Owen
T. Harrison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Martin 16 2 2 5/8 3/4 3/5 3 23 2 0 1 0 2
T. Murphy III 14 3 1 4/6 3/5 3/5 2 26 0 0 1 1 2
D. Jones 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 6 1 0 0 0 1
D. Peterson 3 1 1 1/5 1/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 2 1 0
P. Moore 2 2 2 0/3 0/2 2/2 2 11 0 0 2 1 1
O. Xu 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
A. Owen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 32 15 18/52 9/27 20/27 13 200 8 0 19 14 18
Marshall
Starters
J. Elmore
J. Williams
D. George
C. Burks
J. West
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Elmore 32 6 6 10/13 6/9 6/6 2 28 0 0 3 0 6
J. Williams 9 3 2 4/6 1/3 0/0 2 24 2 0 0 0 3
D. George 8 3 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 3 14 1 0 0 1 2
C. Burks 5 1 1 2/7 1/1 0/0 3 21 2 0 3 0 1
J. West 0 3 5 0/4 0/3 0/0 3 27 2 0 1 0 3
Bench
T. Kinsey
R. Watson
C. Thieneman
I. Bennett
L. Thomas
A. Sustic
M. Beyers
D. Murphy
C. Brooks-Harris
J. Dillon
W. Von Arndt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Kinsey 12 5 1 6/8 0/1 0/0 1 30 2 0 5 3 2
R. Watson 11 1 2 3/4 2/3 3/4 0 22 1 0 0 1 0
C. Thieneman 3 3 0 1/2 1/2 0/1 1 7 1 0 0 2 1
I. Bennett 2 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 9 0 0 1 1 0
L. Thomas 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
A. Sustic 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/1 1 5 1 0 0 0 1
M. Beyers 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
D. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brooks-Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dillon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Von Arndt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 27 20 30/56 13/27 9/12 22 200 12 0 14 8 19
