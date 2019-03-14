Marshall beats Rice 82-65 in Conference USA tourney opener
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Jon Elmore had 32 points as Marshall beat Rice 82-65 in the Conference USA Tournament first round on Wednesday night.
Elmore shot 10 for 13 from the floor, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc. He added six rebounds and six assists.
Taevion Kinsey had 12 points for Marshall (19-13). Rondale Watson added 11 points.
Robert Martin had 16 points for the Owls (13-19). Trey Murphy III added 14 points. Jack Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
---
---
|35.7
|Min. Per Game
|35.7
|19.9
|Pts. Per Game
|19.9
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|38.3
|Field Goal %
|39.8
|29.0
|Three Point %
|35.8
|62.2
|Free Throw %
|79.2
|+ 1
|Quentin Millora-Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Quentin Millora-Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Christian Thieneman
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Quentin Millora-Brown
|27.0
|Taevion Kinsey missed jump shot
|29.0
|+ 1
|Oliver Xu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Oliver Xu missed 1st of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Personal foul on Luke Thomas
|56.0
|Defensive rebound by Oliver Xu
|57.0
|Christian Thieneman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|59.0
|+ 2
|Trey Murphy III made jump shot, assist by Oliver Xu
|1:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|82
|Field Goals
|18-52 (34.6%)
|30-56 (53.6%)
|3-Pointers
|9-27 (33.3%)
|13-27 (48.1%)
|Free Throws
|20-27 (74.1%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|28
|Offensive
|14
|8
|Defensive
|18
|19
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|15
|20
|Steals
|8
|12
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|19
|14
|Fouls
|13
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|34.6
|FG%
|53.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|48.1
|
|
|74.1
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Elmore
|32
|6
|6
|10/13
|6/9
|6/6
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|J. Williams
|9
|3
|2
|4/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. George
|8
|3
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C. Burks
|5
|1
|1
|2/7
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|21
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. West
|0
|3
|5
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|27
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
