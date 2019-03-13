UMASS
GWASH

No Text

George Washington outlasts UMass in A-10 tournament

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 13, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Terry Nolan Jr. scored 20 points, including six in overtime, to lead George Washington to a 68-64 win over UMass in the opening game of the Atlantic 10 tournament on Wednesday.

Maceo Jack added 19 for the No. 12 seed Colonials (9-23), which will play fifth-seeded George Mason in the second round Thursday. The Patriots swept the regular-season series against George Washington.

Keon Clergeot scored 25 points, Carl Pierre had 12 and Rashaan Holloway finished with 11 for No. 13 seed UMass (11-21).

Unlike the only regular season meeting - which the Colonials won 79-67 - what transpired Wednesday at the Barclays Center was taut throughout. Nolan opened the overtime with a 3 and George Washington a five-point lead with three minutes left after Justin Mazzulla made two free throws.

Massachusetts drew even at 63-all with 39 seconds to play after a Clergeot layup and a Sy Chatman putback on consecutive possessions.

Nolan's layup 12 seconds later gave the Colonials the lead for good. On the ensuing possession, Pierre made 1 of 2 free throws but Mazzulla knocked down two foul shots, and Nolan added another to seal the win.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Pipkins
2 G
J. Mazzulla
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
34.7 Field Goal % 40.0
28.1 Three Point % 26.4
80.5 Free Throw % 68.7
  Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste 3.0
  Terry Nolan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Terry Nolan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Carl Pierre 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Terry Nolan Jr. 7.0
  Tre Wood missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
  Tre Wood missed 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Justin Williams 7.0
+ 1 Justin Mazzulla made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Justin Mazzulla made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Tre Wood 9.0
Team Stats
Points 64 68
Field Goals 23-64 (35.9%) 20-64 (31.3%)
3-Pointers 8-28 (28.6%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 10-22 (45.5%) 24-36 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 45 50
Offensive 14 17
Defensive 29 30
Team 2 3
Assists 7 10
Steals 2 6
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 27 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
K. Clergeot G
25 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
T. Nolan Jr. G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo Massachusetts 11-21 3026864
home team logo George Wash. 9-23 29271268
GWASH 4, O/U 139.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
GWASH 4, O/U 139.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Massachusetts 11-21 70.9 PPG 37.3 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo George Wash. 9-23 63.6 PPG 35.8 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
20
K. Clergeot G 6.9 PPG 1.9 RPG 1.9 APG 41.1 FG%
1
T. Nolan Jr. G 10.4 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.8 APG 35.0 FG%
Top Scorers
20
K. Clergeot G 25 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
1
T. Nolan Jr. G 20 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
35.9 FG% 31.3
28.6 3PT FG% 23.5
45.5 FT% 66.7
Massachusetts
Starters
K. Clergeot
C. Pierre
R. Holloway
S. Chatman
U. McLean
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Clergeot 25 1 1 8/18 5/10 4/5 1 43 0 0 2 0 1
C. Pierre 12 7 1 4/17 3/14 1/2 3 42 0 1 0 0 7
R. Holloway 11 12 1 4/10 0/0 3/6 5 24 0 1 5 7 5
S. Chatman 5 5 0 2/3 0/1 1/2 3 28 1 2 2 1 4
U. McLean 2 6 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 25 1 1 2 0 6
Starters
K. Clergeot
C. Pierre
R. Holloway
S. Chatman
U. McLean
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Clergeot 25 1 1 8/18 5/10 4/5 1 43 0 0 2 0 1
C. Pierre 12 7 1 4/17 3/14 1/2 3 42 0 1 0 0 7
R. Holloway 11 12 1 4/10 0/0 3/6 5 24 0 1 5 7 5
S. Chatman 5 5 0 2/3 0/1 1/2 3 28 1 2 2 1 4
U. McLean 2 6 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 25 1 1 2 0 6
Bench
T. Wood
J. Laurent
R. West
D. Baptiste
K. Hayward
C. Cobb
L. Pipkins
J. Franklin
K. Turner-Morris
S. Diallo
A. Byrne
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Wood 6 2 0 3/3 0/0 0/4 3 29 0 1 3 2 0
J. Laurent 3 7 1 1/8 0/3 1/3 4 20 0 0 0 4 3
R. West 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Baptiste 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 2 0 3
K. Hayward 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Cobb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Pipkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Turner-Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Byrne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 43 7 23/64 8/28 10/22 27 225 2 6 16 14 29
George Wash.
Starters
M. Jack
D. Williams
J. Mazzulla
A. Potter
J. Langarica
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jack 19 5 2 5/12 2/7 7/8 1 44 3 1 1 0 5
D. Williams 7 6 0 3/13 0/3 1/3 4 26 0 0 1 1 5
J. Mazzulla 7 9 2 1/10 0/2 5/6 4 36 0 1 4 6 3
A. Potter 3 4 2 1/4 0/0 1/4 2 21 0 0 1 0 4
J. Langarica 3 11 1 1/9 0/1 1/2 4 30 1 3 3 4 7
Starters
M. Jack
D. Williams
J. Mazzulla
A. Potter
J. Langarica
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jack 19 5 2 5/12 2/7 7/8 1 44 3 1 1 0 5
D. Williams 7 6 0 3/13 0/3 1/3 4 26 0 0 1 1 5
J. Mazzulla 7 9 2 1/10 0/2 5/6 4 36 0 1 4 6 3
A. Potter 3 4 2 1/4 0/0 1/4 2 21 0 0 1 0 4
J. Langarica 3 11 1 1/9 0/1 1/2 4 30 1 3 3 4 7
Bench
T. Nolan Jr.
J. Williams
M. Littles
A. Mitola
S. Brown
L. Sasser
A. Toro
M. Offurum
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Nolan Jr. 20 2 1 6/8 2/3 6/9 2 27 1 1 0 1 1
J. Williams 7 8 1 2/6 0/1 3/4 1 26 1 0 0 5 3
M. Littles 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 2
A. Mitola 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Toro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Offurum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 47 10 20/64 4/17 24/36 20 225 6 6 11 17 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores