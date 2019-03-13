George Washington outlasts UMass in A-10 tournament
NEW YORK (AP) Terry Nolan Jr. scored 20 points, including six in overtime, to lead George Washington to a 68-64 win over UMass in the opening game of the Atlantic 10 tournament on Wednesday.
Maceo Jack added 19 for the No. 12 seed Colonials (9-23), which will play fifth-seeded George Mason in the second round Thursday. The Patriots swept the regular-season series against George Washington.
Keon Clergeot scored 25 points, Carl Pierre had 12 and Rashaan Holloway finished with 11 for No. 13 seed UMass (11-21).
Unlike the only regular season meeting - which the Colonials won 79-67 - what transpired Wednesday at the Barclays Center was taut throughout. Nolan opened the overtime with a 3 and George Washington a five-point lead with three minutes left after Justin Mazzulla made two free throws.
Massachusetts drew even at 63-all with 39 seconds to play after a Clergeot layup and a Sy Chatman putback on consecutive possessions.
Nolan's layup 12 seconds later gave the Colonials the lead for good. On the ensuing possession, Pierre made 1 of 2 free throws but Mazzulla knocked down two foul shots, and Nolan added another to seal the win.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|9.0
|Pts. Per Game
|9.0
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|34.7
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|28.1
|Three Point %
|26.4
|80.5
|Free Throw %
|68.7
|Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|3.0
|Terry Nolan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Terry Nolan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Carl Pierre
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Terry Nolan Jr.
|7.0
|Tre Wood missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Tre Wood missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Justin Williams
|7.0
|+ 1
|Justin Mazzulla made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Justin Mazzulla made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Tre Wood
|9.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|68
|Field Goals
|23-64 (35.9%)
|20-64 (31.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-28 (28.6%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-22 (45.5%)
|24-36 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|50
|Offensive
|14
|17
|Defensive
|29
|30
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|7
|10
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|6
|6
|Turnovers
|16
|11
|Fouls
|27
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 11-21
|70.9 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|14.9 APG
|George Wash. 9-23
|63.6 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|K. Clergeot G
|6.9 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|1.9 APG
|41.1 FG%
|
1
|T. Nolan Jr. G
|10.4 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|1.8 APG
|35.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Clergeot G
|25 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|T. Nolan Jr. G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.9
|FG%
|31.3
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|45.5
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clergeot
|25
|1
|1
|8/18
|5/10
|4/5
|1
|43
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Pierre
|12
|7
|1
|4/17
|3/14
|1/2
|3
|42
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|R. Holloway
|11
|12
|1
|4/10
|0/0
|3/6
|5
|24
|0
|1
|5
|7
|5
|S. Chatman
|5
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|28
|1
|2
|2
|1
|4
|U. McLean
|2
|6
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|25
|1
|1
|2
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clergeot
|25
|1
|1
|8/18
|5/10
|4/5
|1
|43
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Pierre
|12
|7
|1
|4/17
|3/14
|1/2
|3
|42
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|R. Holloway
|11
|12
|1
|4/10
|0/0
|3/6
|5
|24
|0
|1
|5
|7
|5
|S. Chatman
|5
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|28
|1
|2
|2
|1
|4
|U. McLean
|2
|6
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|25
|1
|1
|2
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Wood
|6
|2
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/4
|3
|29
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|J. Laurent
|3
|7
|1
|1/8
|0/3
|1/3
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|R. West
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Baptiste
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|K. Hayward
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Pipkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Turner-Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Byrne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|43
|7
|23/64
|8/28
|10/22
|27
|225
|2
|6
|16
|14
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jack
|19
|5
|2
|5/12
|2/7
|7/8
|1
|44
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|D. Williams
|7
|6
|0
|3/13
|0/3
|1/3
|4
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Mazzulla
|7
|9
|2
|1/10
|0/2
|5/6
|4
|36
|0
|1
|4
|6
|3
|A. Potter
|3
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Langarica
|3
|11
|1
|1/9
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|30
|1
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jack
|19
|5
|2
|5/12
|2/7
|7/8
|1
|44
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|D. Williams
|7
|6
|0
|3/13
|0/3
|1/3
|4
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Mazzulla
|7
|9
|2
|1/10
|0/2
|5/6
|4
|36
|0
|1
|4
|6
|3
|A. Potter
|3
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Langarica
|3
|11
|1
|1/9
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|30
|1
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Nolan Jr.
|20
|2
|1
|6/8
|2/3
|6/9
|2
|27
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J. Williams
|7
|8
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|26
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|M. Littles
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Mitola
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Sasser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Toro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Offurum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|47
|10
|20/64
|4/17
|24/36
|20
|225
|6
|6
|11
|17
|30
