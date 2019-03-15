GRAM
Patterson leads Prairie View by Grambling St. 81-71 in SWAC

  • Mar 15, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Devonte Patterson had 24 points as Prairie View beat Grambling State 81-71 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Friday.

Patterson converted all 12 of his free throws. He added eight rebounds.

Gary Blackston had 18 points for Prairie View (21-12). Darius Williams added 16 points and seven rebounds. Dennis Jones had 11 points for Prairie View.

Ivy Smith Jr. had 21 points and seven assists for the Tigers (17-16). Axel Mpoyo added 16 points and nine rebounds. Anthony Gaston had 10 points.

Key Players
I. Smith Jr.
G. Blackston
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
40.7 Field Goal % 42.4
32.0 Three Point % 33.3
81.6 Free Throw % 65.8
  Defensive rebound by Darius Williams 10.0
  Nigel Ribeiro missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Darius Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Darius Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Gaston 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Darius Williams 19.0
  Dallas Polk-Hilliard missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Gary Blackston made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
  Gary Blackston missed 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Ivy Smith Jr. 28.0
+ 1 Anthony Gaston made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
Team Stats
Points 71 81
Field Goals 23-60 (38.3%) 19-49 (38.8%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 18-22 (81.8%) 37-46 (80.4%)
Total Rebounds 35 39
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 25 28
Team 3 3
Assists 13 6
Steals 5 6
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 32 22
Technicals 0 0
1
I. Smith Jr. G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
23
D. Patterson F
24 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Grambling 17-16 244771
home team logo Prairie View 21-12 275481
Bill Harris Arena Birmingham, AL
Prairie View
Starters
D. Patterson
G. Blackston
D. Jones
G. Andrus
I. Ellis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Patterson 24 8 0 5/11 2/4 12/12 3 39 1 0 3 3 5
G. Blackston 18 5 2 4/8 1/1 9/14 1 26 0 0 0 0 5
D. Jones 11 4 4 2/8 0/3 7/10 5 37 2 0 5 1 3
G. Andrus 6 6 0 2/7 0/0 2/2 2 33 0 0 0 3 3
I. Ellis 3 3 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 3 20 1 0 0 0 3
NCAA BB Scores