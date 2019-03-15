Patterson leads Prairie View by Grambling St. 81-71 in SWAC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Devonte Patterson had 24 points as Prairie View beat Grambling State 81-71 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Friday.
Patterson converted all 12 of his free throws. He added eight rebounds.
Gary Blackston had 18 points for Prairie View (21-12). Darius Williams added 16 points and seven rebounds. Dennis Jones had 11 points for Prairie View.
Ivy Smith Jr. had 21 points and seven assists for the Tigers (17-16). Axel Mpoyo added 16 points and nine rebounds. Anthony Gaston had 10 points.
---
---
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|7.2
|Reb. Per Game
|7.2
|40.7
|Field Goal %
|42.4
|32.0
|Three Point %
|33.3
|81.6
|Free Throw %
|65.8
|Defensive rebound by Darius Williams
|10.0
|Nigel Ribeiro missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Darius Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Darius Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Gaston
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Darius Williams
|19.0
|Dallas Polk-Hilliard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 1
|Gary Blackston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Gary Blackston missed 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Ivy Smith Jr.
|28.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Gaston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|81
|Field Goals
|23-60 (38.3%)
|19-49 (38.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|18-22 (81.8%)
|37-46 (80.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|39
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|25
|28
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|13
|6
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|32
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Grambling 17-16
|71.3 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Prairie View 21-12
|74.3 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|I. Smith Jr. G
|13.5 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|4.7 APG
|41.0 FG%
|
23
|D. Patterson F
|13.1 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|1.2 APG
|49.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Smith Jr. G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|7 AST
|D. Patterson F
|24 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|38.3
|FG%
|38.8
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|80.4
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|16
|7
|0
|4/10
|2/6
|6/6
|4
|20
|2
|0
|3
|0
|7
|C. Ellis
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Lister
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Singleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Holifield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Sneed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|36
|6
|19/49
|6/17
|37/46
|22
|200
|6
|0
|12
|8
|28
