Crawley lifts Georgia Southern over Louisiana-Monroe 81-67
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Isaiah Crawley had a season-high 21 points as Georgia Southern beat Louisiana-Monroe 81-67 in the Sun Belt Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday night.
Crawley shot 9 for 12 from the field.
David-Lee Jones Jr. had 17 points for Georgia Southern (21-11). Quan Jackson added 14 points. Tookie Brown had 10 points and six rebounds for Georgia Southern.
Michael Ertel had 16 points for the Warhawks (18-15). Daishon Smith added 16 points. Travis Munnings had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|17.7
|Pts. Per Game
|17.7
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|45.4
|Field Goal %
|50.5
|37.9
|Three Point %
|34.7
|74.3
|Free Throw %
|73.0
|+ 2
|Travis Munnings made layup
|16.0
|Offensive rebound by Travis Munnings
|17.0
|Daishon Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Daishon Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Elijah McCadden
|17.0
|Lost ball turnover on Trey Dawkins, stolen by Daishon Smith
|21.0
|+ 1
|Travis Munnings made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|+ 1
|Travis Munnings made 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Personal foul on Trey Dawkins
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Louisiana-Monroe
|38.0
|Calvin Wishart missed layup
|40.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|81
|Field Goals
|19-51 (37.3%)
|33-66 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-23 (47.8%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|18-21 (85.7%)
|7-10 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|35
|Offensive
|12
|14
|Defensive
|18
|21
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|14
|8
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|17
|10
|Fouls
|12
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|UL-Monroe 18-15
|78.7 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Ga. Southern 21-11
|83.5 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|M. Ertel G
|15.3 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|2.8 APG
|43.4 FG%
|
53
|I. Crawley F
|11.5 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|0.7 APG
|55.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Ertel G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|I. Crawley F
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|37.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|47.8
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Smith
|16
|3
|2
|4/12
|3/8
|5/7
|2
|37
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|M. Ertel
|16
|3
|3
|4/11
|4/6
|4/4
|0
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Munnings
|14
|9
|7
|3/7
|1/3
|7/8
|2
|33
|0
|0
|6
|6
|3
|J. Williams
|7
|5
|0
|2/11
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|26
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|A. Washington
|6
|8
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|32
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Crawley
|21
|5
|0
|9/12
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Q. Jackson
|14
|4
|1
|6/13
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|25
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|T. Brown
|10
|6
|2
|4/9
|2/6
|0/2
|1
|31
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|M. Glenn
|6
|11
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|2
|3
|7
|4
|C. Wishart
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|17
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
