Crawley lifts Georgia Southern over Louisiana-Monroe 81-67

  • Mar 15, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Isaiah Crawley had a season-high 21 points as Georgia Southern beat Louisiana-Monroe 81-67 in the Sun Belt Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday night.

Crawley shot 9 for 12 from the field.

David-Lee Jones Jr. had 17 points for Georgia Southern (21-11). Quan Jackson added 14 points. Tookie Brown had 10 points and six rebounds for Georgia Southern.

Michael Ertel had 16 points for the Warhawks (18-15). Daishon Smith added 16 points. Travis Munnings had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Points 67 81
Field Goals 19-51 (37.3%) 33-66 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 11-23 (47.8%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 35
Offensive 12 14
Defensive 18 21
Team 1 0
Assists 14 8
Steals 5 8
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 17 10
Fouls 12 19
Technicals 1 1
D. Smith G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
I. Crawley F
21 PTS, 5 REB
away team logo UL-Monroe 18-15 78.7 PPG 36.4 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Ga. Southern 21-11 83.5 PPG 38.8 RPG 12.4 APG
M. Ertel G 15.3 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.8 APG 43.4 FG%
I. Crawley F 11.5 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.7 APG 55.1 FG%
M. Ertel G 16 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
I. Crawley F 21 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Smith 16 3 2 4/12 3/8 5/7 2 37 2 0 3 1 2
M. Ertel 16 3 3 4/11 4/6 4/4 0 38 2 0 1 0 3
T. Munnings 14 9 7 3/7 1/3 7/8 2 33 0 0 6 6 3
J. Williams 7 5 0 2/11 1/3 2/2 0 26 1 0 4 1 4
A. Washington 6 8 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 4 32 0 0 1 4 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. White 5 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 3 23 0 2 2 0 1
B. Newman 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
W. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hodge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Shelby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 30 14 19/51 11/23 18/21 12 200 5 2 17 12 18
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Crawley 21 5 0 9/12 1/3 2/2 3 29 0 0 2 3 2
Q. Jackson 14 4 1 6/13 0/3 2/2 2 25 3 1 1 0 4
T. Brown 10 6 2 4/9 2/6 0/2 1 31 1 1 0 1 5
M. Glenn 6 11 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 2 3 7 4
C. Wishart 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 4 17 2 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jones Jr. 17 1 3 6/9 4/5 1/2 2 25 2 0 0 0 1
S. Carter 6 5 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 19 0 2 0 1 4
E. McCadden 4 1 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 4 30 0 0 3 0 1
T. Dawkins 3 1 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 1 0
T. Crawford 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0
E. Yuminami 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Viti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Dillard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 35 8 33/66 8/25 7/10 19 200 8 6 10 14 21
