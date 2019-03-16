RI
Bonnies rout Rhode Island to reach A-10 championship game

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Kyle Lofton scored 23 points to lead St. Bonaventure to a 68-51 rout of Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals Saturday.

Fourth-seeded St. Bonaventure reached the championship game for the first time since 2012, when the Bonnies beat Xavier 67-56.

Dominick Welch and LaDarien Griffin each added 13 for the Bonnies (18-15). Osun Osunniyi added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Cyril Langevine led the Rams (19-15) with 15 points, and Jeff Downtin finished with 12.

Rhode Island led by two at halftime, 29-27, after opening the game with a 20-10 run spanning the first 10 minutes. With 4:08 left in the half, the Rams' lead grew to as much as 15 at 29-14 and they never trailed in the opening 20 minutes.

St. Bonaventure used a 13-0 run over the last 3:56 to cut the deficit to two at halftime.

''It was a microcosm of our whole year. We were down. We were struggling. But the kids, they believed,'' St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said. ''The last five minutes of the first half were crucial.''

Griffin's dunk and free throw gave St. Bonaventure a 48-42 lead, and Lofton's floater as the shot clock expired moments later made it 50-44. St. Bonaventure put the game away with a 16-1 run spanning 4:26 late in the second half.

''I told my teammates we just got to worry about defense,'' Lofton said. ''I knew at some point the shots would fall.''

The Rams missed nine straight shots, and 11 of 12, spanning a stretch of 7:43.

''They were tired today and to be honest, so was I,'' Rhode Island coach David Cox said. ''I didn't have the juice. There was a part of me that was frustrated that I couldn't provide the juice they needed.''

Key Players
J. Dowtin
K. Lofton
37.6 Min. Per Game 37.6
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
47.5 Field Goal % 45.3
35.4 Three Point % 33.6
74.5 Free Throw % 83.9
  Lost ball turnover on Will Leviton, stolen by Dominick Welch 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine 26.0
  Nelson Kaputo missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
+ 2 Ryan Preston made reverse layup, assist by Christion Thompson 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine 1:07
  Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:09
+ 2 Ryan Preston made layup, assist by Christion Thompson 1:42
  Traveling violation turnover on Courtney Stockard 1:52
  Defensive rebound by LaDarien Griffin 2:19
  Fatts Russell missed jump shot 2:21
  Offensive rebound by Rhode Island 2:23
Team Stats
Points 51 68
Field Goals 19-54 (35.2%) 21-53 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 21-22 (95.5%)
Total Rebounds 31 37
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 18 23
Team 6 3
Assists 9 9
Steals 4 4
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 17 13
Technicals 0 0
10
C. Langevine F
15 PTS, 9 REB
0
K. Lofton G
23 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
away team logo Rhode Island 18-15 292251
home team logo St. Bona. 18-15 274168
Team Stats
away team logo Rhode Island 18-15 70.1 PPG 39.6 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo St. Bona. 18-15 66.5 PPG 37.2 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
10
C. Langevine F 14.7 PPG 10.0 RPG 0.9 APG 56.9 FG%
0
K. Lofton G 14.4 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.7 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
10
C. Langevine F 15 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
0
K. Lofton G 23 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
35.2 FG% 39.6
26.3 3PT FG% 33.3
72.7 FT% 95.5
Rhode Island
Starters
C. Langevine
J. Dowtin
T. Martin
F. Russell
J. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Langevine 15 9 0 5/10 0/0 5/6 3 36 0 0 4 1 8
J. Dowtin 12 1 1 5/13 2/5 0/0 2 35 1 0 1 1 0
T. Martin 8 10 1 3/8 2/5 0/0 3 35 1 0 3 3 7
F. Russell 6 0 3 3/14 0/7 0/0 4 35 1 1 1 0 0
J. Harris 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
R. Preston
C. Thompson
D. Tate
W. Leviton
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
O. Silverio
J. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Preston 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 8 0 0 1 0 1
C. Thompson 3 1 3 1/4 1/2 0/1 0 26 1 1 0 0 1
D. Tate 2 2 1 0/3 0/0 2/2 1 14 0 0 0 2 0
W. Leviton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Silverio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 25 9 19/54 5/19 8/11 17 200 4 2 11 7 18
St. Bona.
Starters
K. Lofton
L. Griffin
D. Welch
O. Osunniyi
C. Stockard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lofton 23 1 5 7/15 2/4 7/7 2 39 0 0 1 1 0
L. Griffin 13 6 0 3/9 0/0 7/7 3 37 1 0 3 0 6
D. Welch 13 9 0 5/9 3/6 0/0 4 40 1 3 0 2 7
O. Osunniyi 10 11 2 5/7 0/0 0/0 3 38 0 4 2 7 4
C. Stockard 9 6 2 1/11 0/3 7/8 1 40 2 0 2 1 5
Bench
N. Kaputo
J. Poyser
A. Ikpeze
J. Galatio
B. Planutis
T. Ngalakulondi
J. Lee
A. Okoli
M. Moreaux
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kaputo 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Poyser 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
A. Ikpeze 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Planutis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ngalakulondi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Okoli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Moreaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 34 9 21/53 5/15 21/22 13 200 4 7 8 11 23
NCAA BB Scores