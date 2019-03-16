Bonnies rout Rhode Island to reach A-10 championship game
NEW YORK (AP) Kyle Lofton scored 23 points to lead St. Bonaventure to a 68-51 rout of Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals Saturday.
Fourth-seeded St. Bonaventure reached the championship game for the first time since 2012, when the Bonnies beat Xavier 67-56.
Dominick Welch and LaDarien Griffin each added 13 for the Bonnies (18-15). Osun Osunniyi added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Cyril Langevine led the Rams (19-15) with 15 points, and Jeff Downtin finished with 12.
Rhode Island led by two at halftime, 29-27, after opening the game with a 20-10 run spanning the first 10 minutes. With 4:08 left in the half, the Rams' lead grew to as much as 15 at 29-14 and they never trailed in the opening 20 minutes.
St. Bonaventure used a 13-0 run over the last 3:56 to cut the deficit to two at halftime.
''It was a microcosm of our whole year. We were down. We were struggling. But the kids, they believed,'' St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said. ''The last five minutes of the first half were crucial.''
Griffin's dunk and free throw gave St. Bonaventure a 48-42 lead, and Lofton's floater as the shot clock expired moments later made it 50-44. St. Bonaventure put the game away with a 16-1 run spanning 4:26 late in the second half.
''I told my teammates we just got to worry about defense,'' Lofton said. ''I knew at some point the shots would fall.''
The Rams missed nine straight shots, and 11 of 12, spanning a stretch of 7:43.
''They were tired today and to be honest, so was I,'' Rhode Island coach David Cox said. ''I didn't have the juice. There was a part of me that was frustrated that I couldn't provide the juice they needed.''
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.6
|Min. Per Game
|37.6
|14.9
|Pts. Per Game
|14.9
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|45.3
|35.4
|Three Point %
|33.6
|74.5
|Free Throw %
|83.9
|Lost ball turnover on Will Leviton, stolen by Dominick Welch
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|26.0
|Nelson Kaputo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|+ 2
|Ryan Preston made reverse layup, assist by Christion Thompson
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|1:07
|Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:09
|+ 2
|Ryan Preston made layup, assist by Christion Thompson
|1:42
|Traveling violation turnover on Courtney Stockard
|1:52
|Defensive rebound by LaDarien Griffin
|2:19
|Fatts Russell missed jump shot
|2:21
|Offensive rebound by Rhode Island
|2:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|68
|Field Goals
|19-54 (35.2%)
|21-53 (39.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|21-22 (95.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|37
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|18
|23
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|9
|9
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|11
|8
|Fouls
|17
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 18-15
|70.1 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|12.3 APG
|St. Bona. 18-15
|66.5 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|C. Langevine F
|14.7 PPG
|10.0 RPG
|0.9 APG
|56.9 FG%
|
0
|K. Lofton G
|14.4 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|3.7 APG
|45.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Langevine F
|15 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|K. Lofton G
|23 PTS
|1 REB
|5 AST
|
|35.2
|FG%
|39.6
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|95.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Langevine
|15
|9
|0
|5/10
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|36
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|J. Dowtin
|12
|1
|1
|5/13
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|T. Martin
|8
|10
|1
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|F. Russell
|6
|0
|3
|3/14
|0/7
|0/0
|4
|35
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Langevine
|15
|9
|0
|5/10
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|36
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|J. Dowtin
|12
|1
|1
|5/13
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|T. Martin
|8
|10
|1
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|F. Russell
|6
|0
|3
|3/14
|0/7
|0/0
|4
|35
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Preston
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Thompson
|3
|1
|3
|1/4
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|D. Tate
|2
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|W. Leviton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Tertsea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Silverio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|25
|9
|19/54
|5/19
|8/11
|17
|200
|4
|2
|11
|7
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|23
|1
|5
|7/15
|2/4
|7/7
|2
|39
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|L. Griffin
|13
|6
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|7/7
|3
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|D. Welch
|13
|9
|0
|5/9
|3/6
|0/0
|4
|40
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|O. Osunniyi
|10
|11
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|38
|0
|4
|2
|7
|4
|C. Stockard
|9
|6
|2
|1/11
|0/3
|7/8
|1
|40
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|23
|1
|5
|7/15
|2/4
|7/7
|2
|39
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|L. Griffin
|13
|6
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|7/7
|3
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|D. Welch
|13
|9
|0
|5/9
|3/6
|0/0
|4
|40
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|O. Osunniyi
|10
|11
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|38
|0
|4
|2
|7
|4
|C. Stockard
|9
|6
|2
|1/11
|0/3
|7/8
|1
|40
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kaputo
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Poyser
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Ikpeze
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Galatio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Planutis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ngalakulondi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Okoli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Moreaux
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|34
|9
|21/53
|5/15
|21/22
|13
|200
|4
|7
|8
|11
|23
-
8TENN
4UK80
78
2nd 4.0 ESPN
-
TEXST
GAST31
49
2nd 7:39 ESP+
-
UMBC
UVM49
66
Final
-
PENN
HARV58
66
Final
-
NCCU
NORFLK50
47
Final
-
19WISC
6MICHST55
67
Final
-
RI
STBON51
68
Final
-
FLA
22AUBURN62
65
Final
-
11HOU
MEMP61
58
Final
-
PRINCE
YALE77
83
Final
-
STLOU
DAVID67
44
Final
-
MINN
10MICH49
76
Final
-
WICHST
24CINCY0
0129.5 O/U
-5
5:30pm ESP2
-
IOWAST
17KANSAS0
0144 O/U
PK
6:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
UTAHST0
0135 O/U
-6
6:00pm CBS
-
TEXSO
PVAM0
0159.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
GASOU
TXARL0
0146.5 O/U
+4.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
SETON
25NOVA0
0135 O/U
-4.5
6:35pm FOX
-
BGREEN
18BUFF0
0156 O/U
-11
7:30pm ESP2
-
EWASH
MNTNA0
0141 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESPU
-
12FSU
5DUKE0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
WKY
ODU0
0123.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
NORL
ABIL0
0133 O/U
-5
9:30pm ESP2
-
GC
NMEXST0
0137 O/U
-4
10:00pm ESPU
-
OREG
WASH0
0119.5 O/U
+1.5
10:30pm ESPN
-
CSFULL
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-9
12:00am ESP2