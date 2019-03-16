TEXSO
Prairie View beats Texas Southern 92-86 in SWAC title game

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Gary Blackston and Dennis Jones scored 17 points apiece to lead six Prairie View A&M players in double figures and the Panthers beat Texas Southern 92-86 on Saturday night in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game.

Prairie View earned its second NCAA Tournament berth and first since 1998.

Gerard Andrus had 12 points, Taishaun Johnson and Darius Williams scored 11 apiece and Devonte Patterson added 10 for the top-seeded Panthers (22-12), who have won 11 games in a row.

Patterson made 1 of 2 free throws and Jones added a layup to put Prairie View in front 83-81, the last of 15 lead changes, with 2:11 left. Trayvon Reed's layup with 38 seconds to go made it 85-all but the Panthers went 7 of 8 from the foul line, and TSU committed two turnovers, from there to seal it.

Jalyn Patterson led Texas Southern (21-13) with 24 points, including 18 in the second half. Devocio Butler scored 18, Tyrik Armstrong added 16 and Jeremy Combs had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Combs, the SWAC player of the year, fouled out on the offensive end with two minutes remaining.

TSU had won the last two, and four of the last five, SWAC Tournaments.

Armstrong had 12 points in the first four-plus minutes as the Tigers scored 15 of the first 19 points and a dunk by Reed gave them a 13-point lead but PVAMU answered with a 19-4 run over the next five minutes to take its first lead a 26-24.

The Panthers scored the first six second-half points to take their biggest lead at 51-41 with 18:20 left.

Key Players
J. Combs
1 F
G. Blackston
3 G
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
60.4 Field Goal % 42.8
25.0 Three Point % 32.6
59.8 Free Throw % 65.3
  Jalyn Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Dennis Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Dennis Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Tyrik Armstrong 8.0
  Bad pass turnover on Eden Ewing 12.0
+ 1 Dennis Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Dennis Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Tyrik Armstrong 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Gary Blackston 17.0
  Jalyn Patterson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Jalyn Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
Points 86 92
Field Goals 31-59 (52.5%) 32-59 (54.2%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 18-30 (60.0%) 20-32 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 42 26
Offensive 14 9
Defensive 20 12
Team 8 5
Assists 11 10
Steals 7 14
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 24 13
Fouls 25 27
Technicals 0 0
3
J. Patterson G
24 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
3
G. Blackston G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Texas So. 21-13 414586
home team logo Prairie View 22-12 454792
Bill Harris Arena Birmingham, AL
Bill Harris Arena Birmingham, AL
away team logo Texas So. 21-13 79.8 PPG 41.9 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Prairie View 22-12 74.5 PPG 36.7 RPG 12.7 APG
11
J. Patterson G 11.8 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.9 APG 34.9 FG%
11
D. Jones G 8.6 PPG 2.1 RPG 4.5 APG 38.7 FG%
3
J. Patterson G 24 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
11
D. Jones G 17 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
52.5 FG% 54.2
33.3 3PT FG% 42.1
60.0 FT% 62.5
Texas So.
Starters
J. Patterson
D. Butler
T. Armstrong
J. Combs
E. Ewing
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Patterson 24 3 5 8/15 2/7 6/9 3 36 3 0 5 2 1
D. Butler 18 1 1 6/9 2/4 4/6 3 35 0 0 3 0 1
T. Armstrong 16 4 5 7/12 2/4 0/2 4 34 2 0 3 2 2
J. Combs 13 10 0 4/6 0/0 5/7 5 34 1 0 0 4 6
E. Ewing 6 6 0 2/3 0/0 2/4 4 20 0 0 4 1 5
Bench
T. Reed
C. McClelland
D. Bruce
J. Hopkins
J. Jones
S. Olden II
C. Baldwin
K. Granger Jr.
D. Lumpkin
A. McClelland
M. Dobbins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Reed 8 8 0 4/8 0/0 0/0 4 21 0 0 5 4 4
C. McClelland 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Bruce 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 4 1 0
J. Hopkins 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 1
J. Jones 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 0
S. Olden II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baldwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Granger Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lumpkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McClelland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dobbins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 34 11 31/59 6/18 18/30 25 200 7 0 24 14 20
Prairie View
Starters
G. Blackston
D. Jones
G. Andrus
D. Patterson
I. Ellis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Blackston 17 4 1 7/13 0/3 3/6 2 34 6 0 0 0 4
D. Jones 17 2 4 5/9 2/4 5/6 4 31 3 0 5 0 2
G. Andrus 12 6 1 5/7 1/1 1/2 4 30 0 0 2 4 2
D. Patterson 10 6 1 3/8 0/2 4/8 4 24 0 0 0 3 3
I. Ellis 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 19 2 1 0 1 0
Bench
T. Johnson
D. Williams
C. Ellis
A. Lister
T. Singleton
J. Hood
E. Holifield
L. Sneed
F. Williams
T. Wallace
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Johnson 11 1 1 4/5 1/1 2/3 2 13 1 0 2 1 0
D. Williams 11 1 2 3/8 0/2 5/7 4 24 2 0 4 0 1
C. Ellis 8 0 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0
A. Lister 6 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 0
T. Singleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Holifield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Sneed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 21 10 32/59 8/19 20/32 27 200 14 1 13 9 12
NCAA BB Scores