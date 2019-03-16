Prairie View beats Texas Southern 92-86 in SWAC title game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Gary Blackston and Dennis Jones scored 17 points apiece to lead six Prairie View A&M players in double figures and the Panthers beat Texas Southern 92-86 on Saturday night in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game.
Prairie View earned its second NCAA Tournament berth and first since 1998.
Gerard Andrus had 12 points, Taishaun Johnson and Darius Williams scored 11 apiece and Devonte Patterson added 10 for the top-seeded Panthers (22-12), who have won 11 games in a row.
Patterson made 1 of 2 free throws and Jones added a layup to put Prairie View in front 83-81, the last of 15 lead changes, with 2:11 left. Trayvon Reed's layup with 38 seconds to go made it 85-all but the Panthers went 7 of 8 from the foul line, and TSU committed two turnovers, from there to seal it.
Jalyn Patterson led Texas Southern (21-13) with 24 points, including 18 in the second half. Devocio Butler scored 18, Tyrik Armstrong added 16 and Jeremy Combs had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Combs, the SWAC player of the year, fouled out on the offensive end with two minutes remaining.
TSU had won the last two, and four of the last five, SWAC Tournaments.
Armstrong had 12 points in the first four-plus minutes as the Tigers scored 15 of the first 19 points and a dunk by Reed gave them a 13-point lead but PVAMU answered with a 19-4 run over the next five minutes to take its first lead a 26-24.
The Panthers scored the first six second-half points to take their biggest lead at 51-41 with 18:20 left.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|15.2
|Pts. Per Game
|15.2
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|60.4
|Field Goal %
|42.8
|25.0
|Three Point %
|32.6
|59.8
|Free Throw %
|65.3
|Jalyn Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Dennis Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Dennis Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Tyrik Armstrong
|8.0
|Bad pass turnover on Eden Ewing
|12.0
|+ 1
|Dennis Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Dennis Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Tyrik Armstrong
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Gary Blackston
|17.0
|Jalyn Patterson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Jalyn Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|92
|Field Goals
|31-59 (52.5%)
|32-59 (54.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|18-30 (60.0%)
|20-32 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|26
|Offensive
|14
|9
|Defensive
|20
|12
|Team
|8
|5
|Assists
|11
|10
|Steals
|7
|14
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|24
|13
|Fouls
|25
|27
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas So. 21-13
|79.8 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Prairie View 22-12
|74.5 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|J. Patterson G
|11.8 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|3.9 APG
|34.9 FG%
|
11
|D. Jones G
|8.6 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|4.5 APG
|38.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Patterson G
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|D. Jones G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|
|52.5
|FG%
|54.2
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Patterson
|24
|3
|5
|8/15
|2/7
|6/9
|3
|36
|3
|0
|5
|2
|1
|D. Butler
|18
|1
|1
|6/9
|2/4
|4/6
|3
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|T. Armstrong
|16
|4
|5
|7/12
|2/4
|0/2
|4
|34
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|J. Combs
|13
|10
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|5/7
|5
|34
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6
|E. Ewing
|6
|6
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|20
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Patterson
|24
|3
|5
|8/15
|2/7
|6/9
|3
|36
|3
|0
|5
|2
|1
|D. Butler
|18
|1
|1
|6/9
|2/4
|4/6
|3
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|T. Armstrong
|16
|4
|5
|7/12
|2/4
|0/2
|4
|34
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|J. Combs
|13
|10
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|5/7
|5
|34
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6
|E. Ewing
|6
|6
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|20
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Reed
|8
|8
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|5
|4
|4
|C. McClelland
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Bruce
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|J. Hopkins
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Olden II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Baldwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Granger Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lumpkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McClelland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dobbins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|34
|11
|31/59
|6/18
|18/30
|25
|200
|7
|0
|24
|14
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Blackston
|17
|4
|1
|7/13
|0/3
|3/6
|2
|34
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|D. Jones
|17
|2
|4
|5/9
|2/4
|5/6
|4
|31
|3
|0
|5
|0
|2
|G. Andrus
|12
|6
|1
|5/7
|1/1
|1/2
|4
|30
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|D. Patterson
|10
|6
|1
|3/8
|0/2
|4/8
|4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|I. Ellis
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|19
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Blackston
|17
|4
|1
|7/13
|0/3
|3/6
|2
|34
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|D. Jones
|17
|2
|4
|5/9
|2/4
|5/6
|4
|31
|3
|0
|5
|0
|2
|G. Andrus
|12
|6
|1
|5/7
|1/1
|1/2
|4
|30
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|D. Patterson
|10
|6
|1
|3/8
|0/2
|4/8
|4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|I. Ellis
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|19
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Johnson
|11
|1
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|13
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|D. Williams
|11
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|5/7
|4
|24
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|C. Ellis
|8
|0
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Lister
|6
|0
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Singleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Holifield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Sneed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|21
|10
|32/59
|8/19
|20/32
|27
|200
|14
|1
|13
|9
|12
-
12FSU
5DUKE54
61
2nd 5:28 ESPN
-
WKY
ODU47
49
2nd 3:09 CBSSN
-
NORL
ABIL28
36
1st 1:47 ESP2
-
GC
NMEXST10
5
1st 14:07 ESPU
-
UMBC
UVM49
66
Final
-
PENN
HARV58
66
Final
-
FLA
22AUBURN62
65
Final
-
RI
STBON51
68
Final
-
19WISC
6MICHST55
67
Final
-
NCCU
NORFLK50
47
Final
-
11HOU
MEMP61
58
Final
-
PRINCE
YALE77
83
Final
-
STLOU
DAVID67
44
Final
-
MINN
10MICH49
76
Final
-
8TENN
4UK82
78
Final
-
TEXST
GAST46
59
Final
-
WICHST
24CINCY63
66
Final
-
IOWAST
17KANSAS78
66
Final
-
TEXSO
PVAM86
92
Final
-
SDGST
UTAHST57
64
Final
-
GASOU
TXARL58
67
Final
-
SETON
25NOVA72
74
Final
-
BGREEN
18BUFF73
87
Final
-
EWASH
MNTNA62
68
Final
-
OREG
WASH0
0121 O/U
+2
10:30pm ESPN
-
CSFULL
UCIRV0
0129 O/U
-8.5
12:00am ESP2