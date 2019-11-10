Oladapo scores 23 to lift Oakland over S. Illinois 61-52
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) Daniel Oladapo scored 23 points, Brad Brechting had a double-double, and Oakland beat Southern Illinois 61-52 in the Sunshine Slam on Sunday.
Brechting had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Oakland (3-1). Tray Maddox Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds. Kevin Kangu had nine assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Oladapo hit 10 of 13 shots.
Aaron Cook had 16 points and seven steals for the Salukis (2-2). Barret Benson added 16 points. Marcus Domask had 11 points.
Oakland faces Maryland on the road on Saturday. Southern Illinois takes on San Francisco at home on Saturday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Brad Brechting
|19.0
|Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Brad Brechting
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|31.0
|Kenny Pittman Jr. missed free throw
|31.0
|Personal foul on Marcus Domask
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Kenny Pittman Jr.
|34.0
|Aaron Cook Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|+ 1
|Kevin Kangu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Kevin Kangu made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Personal foul on Harwin Francois
|43.0
|Personal foul on Barret Benson
|45.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|61
|Field Goals
|21-53 (39.6%)
|24-52 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-30 (23.3%)
|3-13 (23.1%)
|Free Throws
|3-6 (50.0%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|44
|Offensive
|1
|10
|Defensive
|16
|28
|Team
|3
|6
|Assists
|10
|11
|Steals
|10
|4
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|14
|Fouls
|13
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|S. Illinois 2-2
|67.3 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Oakland 3-1
|74.0 PPG
|48 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|A. Cook Jr. G
|15.0 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|4.0 APG
|55.9 FG%
|
4
|D. Oladapo F
|10.7 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|2.3 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Cook Jr. G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|D. Oladapo F
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|39.6
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|23.3
|3PT FG%
|23.1
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Benson
|16
|3
|1
|6/11
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|38
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|A. Cook Jr.
|16
|4
|4
|8/13
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|36
|7
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Domask
|11
|3
|3
|4/11
|3/9
|0/0
|5
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|H. Francois
|3
|0
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. McGill
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Oladapo
|23
|6
|0
|10/13
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|32
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|B. Brechting
|16
|12
|1
|6/10
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|30
|0
|2
|4
|6
|6
|T. Maddox Jr.
|11
|7
|0
|4/12
|2/7
|1/2
|1
|36
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|K. Kangu
|6
|3
|9
|2/7
|0/3
|2/2
|4
|39
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|K. Pittman Jr.
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
