Oladapo scores 23 to lift Oakland over S. Illinois 61-52

  • AP
  • Nov 10, 2019

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) Daniel Oladapo scored 23 points, Brad Brechting had a double-double, and Oakland beat Southern Illinois 61-52 in the Sunshine Slam on Sunday.

Brechting had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Oakland (3-1). Tray Maddox Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds. Kevin Kangu had nine assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Oladapo hit 10 of 13 shots.

Aaron Cook had 16 points and seven steals for the Salukis (2-2). Barret Benson added 16 points. Marcus Domask had 11 points.

Oakland faces Maryland on the road on Saturday. Southern Illinois takes on San Francisco at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Brad Brechting 19.0
  Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Brad Brechting 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Barret Benson 31.0
  Kenny Pittman Jr. missed free throw 31.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Domask 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Kenny Pittman Jr. 34.0
  Aaron Cook Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
+ 1 Kevin Kangu made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Kevin Kangu made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Personal foul on Harwin Francois 43.0
  Personal foul on Barret Benson 45.0
Team Stats
Points 52 61
Field Goals 21-53 (39.6%) 24-52 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 7-30 (23.3%) 3-13 (23.1%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 20 44
Offensive 1 10
Defensive 16 28
Team 3 6
Assists 10 11
Steals 10 4
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 8 14
Fouls 13 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
40
B. Benson C
16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
D. Oladapo F
23 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo S. Illinois 2-2 193352
home team logo Oakland 3-1 313061
Silver Spurs Arena Kissimmee, FL
Silver Spurs Arena Kissimmee, FL
Team Stats
away team logo S. Illinois 2-2 67.3 PPG 43.7 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Oakland 3-1 74.0 PPG 48 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
10
A. Cook Jr. G 15.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.0 APG 55.9 FG%
4
D. Oladapo F 10.7 PPG 8.0 RPG 2.3 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
10
A. Cook Jr. G 16 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
4
D. Oladapo F 23 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
39.6 FG% 46.2
23.3 3PT FG% 23.1
50.0 FT% 76.9
S. Illinois
Starters
B. Benson
A. Cook Jr.
M. Domask
H. Francois
E. McGill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Benson 16 3 1 6/11 1/3 3/4 2 38 0 1 0 1 2
A. Cook Jr. 16 4 4 8/13 0/2 0/2 2 36 7 0 1 0 4
M. Domask 11 3 3 4/11 3/9 0/0 5 37 1 0 2 0 3
H. Francois 3 0 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 18 1 0 0 0 0
E. McGill 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
T. Brown
B. Gooch
S. Jeremic
L. Jones
R. Suggs Jr.
J. Gardner
B. Harvey
K. Davis
S. Dembele
W. Keller
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brown 6 1 0 2/8 2/8 0/0 0 24 1 0 0 0 1
B. Gooch 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 3
S. Jeremic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
L. Jones 0 3 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 24 0 0 2 0 3
R. Suggs Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Keller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 17 10 21/53 7/30 3/6 13 200 10 1 8 1 16
Oakland
Starters
D. Oladapo
B. Brechting
T. Maddox Jr.
K. Kangu
K. Pittman Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Oladapo 23 6 0 10/13 0/0 3/4 2 32 1 0 3 3 3
B. Brechting 16 12 1 6/10 0/0 4/4 2 30 0 2 4 6 6
T. Maddox Jr. 11 7 0 4/12 2/7 1/2 1 36 1 0 2 1 6
K. Kangu 6 3 9 2/7 0/3 2/2 4 39 0 1 4 0 3
K. Pittman Jr. 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 9 0 0 0 0 3
Bench
X. Hill-Mais
B. Lampman
J. Harris
M. Monroe
R. Williams
B. Sowunmi
Z. Goodline
C. Gettelfinger
Y. Jihad
E. Newsome
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Hill-Mais 3 3 1 1/7 1/1 0/0 0 22 2 0 0 0 3
B. Lampman 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 22 0 0 0 0 2
J. Harris 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
M. Monroe 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 2
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sowunmi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Goodline - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gettelfinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Jihad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Newsome - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 38 11 24/52 3/13 10/13 9 200 4 3 14 10 28
