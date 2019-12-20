PVAM
Battey scores 20, Colorado beats Prairie View A&M 83-64

  • Dec 20, 2019

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Evan Battey made a point of going to the basket, taking high-percentage shots and drawing fouls in the process.

Battey scored a season-high 20 points, hitting a career-high 10 of 11 free throws, and Colorado pulled away in the second half to beat Prairie View A&M 83-64 on Thursday night.

''Evan is just getting better and better,'' Colorado coach Tad Boye said of his sophomore power forward. ''He's playing within himself and he made free throws tonight.''

Battey said he's focused on making the inside game his offensive calling card.

''I always get it to the basket,'' he said. ''It's what I always do.''

He had an offensive complement on the perimeter. D'Shawn Schwartz added 13 points, including three 3 pointers, all in the second half. Tyler Bey also had 13 and McKinley Wright had 11 for Colorado (9-2), which has won two in a row since dropping consecutive games after a 7-0 start.

''It was better, better than the last couple of games,'' Wright said of the Buffaloes' offense. ''We just have to stay with each other, stay believing in each other and everything will go in the right direction.''

Gerard Andrus scored 12 points to lead Prairie View (3-8), which has lost its last three. Devonte Patterson added 11 points. It was only the second meeting between the schools and the first in 11 years. The Panthers also lost their first encounter with Colorado 72-47 in 2008.

After Chancellor Ellis hit a jumper to pull the Panthers to within 56-49 with 7:49 remaining, the Buffaloes put together a 10-0 run that included successive 3-pointers by Schwartz and a pair of free throws by Battey to go in front by 17 points with 6:03 remaining.

By the time Schwartz connected on a third 3-pointer in the second half, Colorado had gone in front 73-52 with 4:17 left to play. A dunk by Bey stretched Colorado's advantage to 77-53 with just over three minutes remaining and the Buffaloes freely substitued the rest of the way.

''They just played good team basketball, ran their offense and picked their spots. They were a very efficient team,'' said Prairie View A&M coach Byron Smith. ''They made 26 of 28 free throws when we fouled them playing undisciplined defense and they made us pay. I thought they executed their offense and got the ball on the inside and did a good job.''

Wright scored nine of his points in the first half, helping Colorado take a 35-28 lead. The Buffaloes finished the period by scoring eight of 12 points over the last two minutes of the period.

BIG PICTURE

Prairie View A&M: The Panthers, nearing the end of an 11-game road trip, kept it close for much of the game before their off-target shooting seeemed to catch up with them. They were outshot from the field 50% to 36.8% and the Panthers were only 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

Colorado: The Buffaloes had their inside and outside game going, hitting an array of jumpers with Battey leading a low-post game that banked on layups and short jumpers en route to a season high in points. On defense, they consistently contested shots and improved to 5-0 this season when holding an opponent to below 40% shooting.

UP NEXT

Prairie View A&M: Finish up 11-game road trip at Seton Hall on Sunday.

Colorado: Head to Chicago to play Dayton on Saturday night in the Chicago Legends tournament.

Key Players
D. Madden
1 G
M. Wright IV
25 G
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
52.9 Field Goal % 40.0
0.0 Three Point % 32.0
40.0 Free Throw % 73.7
  Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet 0.0
  Jonathan Jackson missed layup 1.0
+ 2 Eli Parquet made driving dunk 12.0
+ 2 Antione Lister made dunk, assist by Faite Williams 25.0
  Lost ball turnover on Daylen Kountz, stolen by Faite Williams 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels 41.0
  Jonathan Jackson missed free throw 41.0
  Shooting foul on Frank Ryder 41.0
+ 2 Jonathan Jackson made turnaround jump shot 41.0
+ 2 Frank Ryder made jump shot 1:00
  Offensive rebound by Frank Ryder 1:00
Team Stats
Points 64 83
Field Goals 25-68 (36.8%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 1-9 (11.1%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 13-21 (61.9%) 26-28 (92.9%)
Total Rebounds 29 43
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 15 32
Team 6 3
Assists 9 18
Steals 11 2
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 6 16
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
15
G. Andrus G
12 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
21
E. Battey F
20 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo Prairie View 3-8 283664
home team logo Colorado 9-2 354883
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Prairie View 3-8 70.9 PPG 39.1 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Colorado 9-2 67.3 PPG 41.5 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
15
G. Andrus G 13.6 PPG 5.3 RPG 0.7 APG 54.1 FG%
21
E. Battey F 8.7 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.0 APG 56.1 FG%
Top Scorers
15
G. Andrus G 12 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
21
E. Battey F 20 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
36.8 FG% 50.0
11.1 3PT FG% 25.0
61.9 FT% 92.9
Prairie View
Bench
L. Sneed
D. Williams
F. Williams
J. Jackson
A. Lister
T. Bynum
C. Coleman
D. Cox
W. Covington IV
J. Daniels
D. Edgar II
M. Grant
J. Hedgeman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Sneed 7 2 3 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 22 1 0 0 0 2
D. Williams 7 4 2 2/11 0/3 3/5 1 20 2 0 1 3 1
F. Williams 6 1 2 2/5 0/0 2/3 4 18 1 0 0 1 0
J. Jackson 4 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/1 3 11 0 0 0 0 1
A. Lister 3 2 0 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 12 1 0 1 0 2
T. Bynum 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Coleman 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
D. Cox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Covington IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Edgar II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedgeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 23 9 25/68 1/9 13/21 21 200 11 1 6 8 15
Colorado
Bench
S. Gatling
L. Siewert
D. Kountz
F. Ryder
M. Daniels
D. Walton
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
K. Barthelemy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Gatling 8 1 2 3/6 1/3 1/2 1 16 1 0 1 0 1
L. Siewert 6 4 3 1/3 0/0 4/4 2 19 1 1 1 1 3
D. Kountz 4 1 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 4 15 0 0 3 0 1
F. Ryder 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
M. Daniels 2 2 1 1/6 0/4 0/0 2 14 0 0 2 0 2
D. Walton 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 0 0
A. Strating 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Barthelemy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 40 18 26/52 5/20 26/28 18 200 2 8 16 8 32
NCAA BB Scores