Davis, Hunt lead SMU over Georgia State 85-76
DALLAS (AP) Kendric Davis and Feron Hunt scored 18 points apiece as SMU defeated Georgia State 85-76 on Monday night.
Davis made 12 of 13 free throws and had nine assists. Hunt had seven rebounds.
Tyson Jolly added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs, while Isiaha Mike had 15 points and 12 boards. SMU (9-2) put up 48 points in the second half, a season best for the team.
Kane Williams scored a season-high 22 points for the Panthers (8-4), whose seven-game win streak came to end. Corey Allen added 18 points and Justin Roberts had 16 points.
SMU matches up against South Florida at home on Jan. 1. Georgia State plays Middle Georgia State at home next Monday.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|7.6
|Ast. Per Game
|7.6
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|39.4
|Field Goal %
|41.8
|46.9
|Three Point %
|25.0
|67.4
|Free Throw %
|96.3
|Defensive rebound by SMU
|4.0
|Damon Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Justin Roberts
|11.0
|+ 3
|Corey Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damon Wilson
|14.0
|+ 1
|Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Kane Williams
|25.0
|+ 3
|Kane Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Linder
|28.0
|Offensive rebound by Josh Linder
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|85
|Field Goals
|26-71 (36.6%)
|29-56 (51.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-31 (35.5%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-20 (65.0%)
|22-26 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|44
|Offensive
|11
|6
|Defensive
|20
|33
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|12
|21
|Steals
|11
|6
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|16
|Fouls
|22
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia State 8-4
|80.3 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|14.2 APG
|SMU 9-2
|75.8 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|K. Williams G
|13.9 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|4.2 APG
|40.9 FG%
|
3
|K. Davis G
|15.0 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|7.0 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Williams G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|K. Davis G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|9 AST
|
|36.6
|FG%
|51.8
|
|
|35.5
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|65.0
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|22
|3
|2
|7/16
|3/6
|5/7
|4
|30
|3
|0
|4
|0
|3
|C. Allen
|18
|2
|3
|7/19
|4/11
|0/0
|1
|32
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Roberts
|16
|3
|2
|6/17
|4/10
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Wilson
|9
|4
|3
|2/8
|0/3
|5/8
|4
|27
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|J. Thomas
|4
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Linder
|5
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|19
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|J. Jones III
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|C. Clerkley
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|N. Phillips
|0
|4
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. Ivery
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|E. Nsoseme
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Toppin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bryant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|31
|12
|26/71
|11/31
|13/20
|22
|200
|11
|4
|12
|11
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Hunt
|18
|7
|2
|9/11
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|K. Davis
|18
|4
|9
|3/7
|0/2
|12/13
|3
|33
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|T. Jolly
|17
|8
|1
|7/13
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|I. Mike
|15
|12
|3
|5/12
|1/6
|4/5
|4
|34
|3
|1
|3
|1
|11
|E. Chargois
|8
|7
|5
|2/5
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|28
|1
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. White
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Ray
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Jasey
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Bandoumel
|2
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Smith IV
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. McNeill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tabor Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|39
|21
|29/56
|5/18
|22/26
|17
|200
|6
|5
|16
|6
|33