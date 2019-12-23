GAST
Davis, Hunt lead SMU over Georgia State 85-76

  • Dec 23, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Kendric Davis and Feron Hunt scored 18 points apiece as SMU defeated Georgia State 85-76 on Monday night.

Davis made 12 of 13 free throws and had nine assists. Hunt had seven rebounds.

Tyson Jolly added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs, while Isiaha Mike had 15 points and 12 boards. SMU (9-2) put up 48 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Kane Williams scored a season-high 22 points for the Panthers (8-4), whose seven-game win streak came to end. Corey Allen added 18 points and Justin Roberts had 16 points.

SMU matches up against South Florida at home on Jan. 1. Georgia State plays Middle Georgia State at home next Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
K. Williams
K. Davis
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
39.4 Field Goal % 41.8
46.9 Three Point % 25.0
67.4 Free Throw % 96.3
  Defensive rebound by SMU 4.0
  Damon Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Justin Roberts 11.0
+ 3 Corey Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damon Wilson 14.0
+ 1 Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Kane Williams 25.0
+ 3 Kane Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Linder 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Josh Linder 30.0
Team Stats
Points 76 85
Field Goals 26-71 (36.6%) 29-56 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 34 44
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 20 33
Team 3 5
Assists 12 21
Steals 11 6
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 12 16
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 0 0
12
K. Williams G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
1
F. Hunt F
18 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia State 8-4 344276
home team logo SMU 9-2 374885
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia State 8-4 80.3 PPG 40.4 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo SMU 9-2 75.8 PPG 43.3 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
12
K. Williams G 13.9 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.2 APG 40.9 FG%
3
K. Davis G 15.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 7.0 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
12
K. Williams G 22 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
3
K. Davis G 18 PTS 4 REB 9 AST
36.6 FG% 51.8
35.5 3PT FG% 27.8
65.0 FT% 84.6
Georgia State
Starters
K. Williams
C. Allen
J. Roberts
D. Wilson
J. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Williams 22 3 2 7/16 3/6 5/7 4 30 3 0 4 0 3
C. Allen 18 2 3 7/19 4/11 0/0 1 32 2 0 1 0 2
J. Roberts 16 3 2 6/17 4/10 0/0 3 30 1 0 0 1 2
D. Wilson 9 4 3 2/8 0/3 5/8 4 27 2 0 4 1 3
J. Thomas 4 4 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 1 0 2 2
Bench
J. Linder
J. Jones III
C. Clerkley
N. Phillips
K. Ivery
E. Nsoseme
J. Toppin
K. Brooks
A. Bryant
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Linder 5 5 1 1/3 0/0 3/4 3 19 2 1 1 3 2
J. Jones III 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 2 19 0 1 0 2 1
C. Clerkley 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
N. Phillips 0 4 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 20 1 0 2 1 3
K. Ivery 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 0 2
E. Nsoseme - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Toppin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 31 12 26/71 11/31 13/20 22 200 11 4 12 11 20
SMU
Starters
F. Hunt
K. Davis
T. Jolly
I. Mike
E. Chargois
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Hunt 18 7 2 9/11 0/0 0/0 2 31 1 2 2 2 5
K. Davis 18 4 9 3/7 0/2 12/13 3 33 1 1 3 0 4
T. Jolly 17 8 1 7/13 3/5 0/0 2 36 0 0 3 2 6
I. Mike 15 12 3 5/12 1/6 4/5 4 34 3 1 3 1 11
E. Chargois 8 7 5 2/5 0/0 4/6 2 28 1 1 4 1 6
Bench
C. White
E. Ray
I. Jasey
E. Bandoumel
C. Smith IV
G. Youngkin
D. McNeill
W. Douglas
J. Young Jr.
D. McBride
A. Tabor Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. White 3 1 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 0 1
E. Ray 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
I. Jasey 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
E. Bandoumel 2 0 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
C. Smith IV 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McNeill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Tabor Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 39 21 29/56 5/18 22/26 17 200 6 5 16 6 33
NCAA BB Scores