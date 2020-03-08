|
20:00
Jumpball received by Elon
19:35
Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:33
Defensive rebound by Nathan Knight
19:04
Offensive foul on Andy Van Vliet
19:04
Turnover on Andy Van Vliet
18:54
Shooting foul on Bryce Barnes
18:54
+1
|
Hunter McIntosh made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-0
|
18:54
+1
|
Hunter McIntosh made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-0
|
18:37
Bad pass turnover on Tyler Hamilton
|
|
18:25
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sheffield II
|
5-0
|
18:09
Shooting foul on Chuck Hannah
|
|
18:09
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-1
|
18:09
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-2
|
17:56
+3
|
Marcus Sheffield II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chuck Hannah
|
8-2
|
17:41
Nathan Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:39
Defensive rebound by Chuck Hannah
|
|
17:22
+3
|
Marcus Sheffield II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Woods
|
11-2
|
17:04
Tyler Hamilton missed driving layup
|
|
17:02
Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods
|
|
16:55
Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:53
Offensive rebound by Chuck Hannah
|
|
16:36
+2
|
Marcus Sheffield II made turnaround jump shot
|
13-2
|
16:27
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:27
Commercial timeout called
|
|
16:15
Shooting foul on Chuck Hannah
|
|
16:15
+1
|
Nathan Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-3
|
16:15
+1
|
Nathan Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-4
|
15:45
Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:43
Offensive rebound by Elon
|
|
15:43
Shot clock violation turnover on Elon
|
|
15:32
+2
|
Nathan Knight made driving layup
|
13-6
|
15:13
+2
|
Federico Poser made floating jump shot, assist by Hunter McIntosh
|
15-6
|
14:59
+2
|
Bryce Barnes made floating jump shot
|
15-8
|
14:32
Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:30
Defensive rebound by Thornton Scott
|
|
14:17
Nathan Knight missed driving dunk
|
|
14:15
Offensive rebound by Andy Van Vliet
|
|
14:08
+3
|
Luke Loewe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thornton Scott
|
15-11
|
Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bryce Barnes
|
|
13:41
Defensive rebound by Nathan Knight
|
|
Andy Van Vliet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:24
Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II
|
|
13:12
Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:10
Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods
|
|
13:04
Hunter Woods missed jump shot
|
|
13:02
Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods
|
|
12:50
Hunter McIntosh missed driving layup, blocked by Nathan Knight
|
|
12:48
Offensive rebound by Federico Poser
|
|
12:40
+2
|
Federico Poser made layup
|
17-11
|
12:22
Bryce Barnes missed layup, blocked by Federico Poser
|
|
12:20
Offensive rebound by Bryce Barnes
|
|
12:14
Bryce Barnes missed layup, blocked by Federico Poser
|
|
12:14
Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II
|
|
12:14
Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:12
Defensive rebound by Thornton Scott
|
|
11:50
Shooting foul on Kris Wooten
|
|
11:50
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:50
Thornton Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:50
+1
|
Thornton Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-12
|
11:32
Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot
|
|
11:30
Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods
|
|
11:30
Shooting foul on Rainers Hermanovskis
|
|
11:30
+1
|
Hunter Woods made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-12
|
11:30
Hunter Woods missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:30
Defensive rebound by William & Mary
|
|
11:21
+2
|
Andy Van Vliet made hook shot
|
18-14
|
11:06
+2
|
Federico Poser made hook shot, assist by Andy Pack
|
20-14
|
10:49
Andy Van Vliet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:47
Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods
|
|
10:47
Personal foul on Quinn Blair
|
|
10:27
+3
|
Hunter Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andy Pack
|
23-14
|
9:54
Luke Loewe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:52
Offensive rebound by Nathan Knight
|
|
9:52
Personal foul on Federico Poser
|
|
9:45
Miguel Ayesa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:43
Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh
|
|
9:35
Lost ball turnover on Hunter McIntosh, stolen by Thornton Scott
|
|
9:29
+3
|
Miguel Ayesa made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-17
|
9:12
Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:10
Offensive rebound by Federico Poser
|
|
9:04
Lost ball turnover on Federico Poser, stolen by Nathan Knight
|
|
8:55
Miguel Ayesa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:53
Offensive rebound by Nathan Knight
|
|
8:48
+3
|
Thornton Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Loewe
|
23-20
|
8:47
30-second timeout called
|
|
8:35
Shooting foul on Bryce Barnes
|
|
8:35
Hunter McIntosh missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:35
+1
|
Hunter McIntosh made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-20
|
8:18
Nathan Knight missed driving layup
|
|
8:16
Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods
|
|
8:04
+2
|
Federico Poser made hook shot, assist by Hunter Woods
|
26-20
|
7:37
Shooting foul on Federico Poser
|
|
7:37
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:37
+1
|
Nathan Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-21
|
7:37
+1
|
Nathan Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-22
|
7:14
Chuck Hannah missed layup, blocked by Nathan Knight
|
|
7:14
Offensive rebound by Elon
|
|
7:08
Out of bounds turnover on Hunter McIntosh
|
|
6:41
Lost ball turnover on Tyler Hamilton
|
|
6:29
Offensive foul on Kris Wooten
|
|
6:29
Turnover on Kris Wooten
|
|
6:10
+2
|
Luke Loewe made driving layup
|
26-24
|
5:47
Personal foul on Luke Loewe
|
|
5:42
+3
|
Chuck Hannah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter McIntosh
|
29-24
|
5:25
Nathan Knight missed driving layup
|
|
5:23
Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods
|
|
4:58
+2
|
Hunter Woods made jump shot
|
31-24
|
4:31
Offensive foul on Nathan Knight
|
|
4:31
Turnover on Nathan Knight
|
|
4:18
Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot
|
|
4:16
Defensive rebound by Andy Van Vliet
|
|
4:05
+2
|
Nathan Knight made layup
|
31-26
|
4:05
Shooting foul on Marcus Sheffield II
|
|
4:05
+1
|
Nathan Knight made free throw
|
31-27
|
3:56
+3
|
Seth Fuller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chuck Hannah
|
34-27
|
3:28
Luke Loewe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:26
Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods
|
|
3:02
Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot
|
|
3:00
Defensive rebound by Tyler Hamilton
|
|
2:51
+3
|
Andy Van Vliet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thornton Scott
|
34-30
|
2:31
Personal foul on Luke Loewe
|
|
2:31
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:31
Marcus Sheffield II missed free throw
|
|
2:31
Offensive rebound by Chuck Hannah
|
|
2:13
Seth Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:11
Defensive rebound by Nathan Knight
|
|
1:54
Tyler Hamilton missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
1:52
Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh
|
|
1:39
+3
|
Hunter Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sheffield II
|
37-30
|
1:39
Shooting foul on Nathan Knight
|
|
1:39
Hunter Woods missed free throw
|
|
1:39
Defensive rebound by Nathan Knight
|
|
1:18
Nathan Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:16
Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods
|
|
1:01
+3
|
Hunter McIntosh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sheffield II
|
40-30
|
40.0
Thornton Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
38.0
Offensive rebound by William & Mary
|
|
30.0
Nathan Knight missed driving layup
|
|
28.0
Offensive rebound by Nathan Knight
|
|
25.0
Shooting foul on Hunter Woods
|
|
25.0
Nathan Knight missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
25.0
+1
|
Nathan Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-31
|
1.0
Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
Defensive rebound by Thornton Scott
|
|
0.0
End of period
|