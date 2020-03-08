ELON
No. 7 seed Elon ousts No. 2 William & Mary 68-63 in CAA

  • Mar 08, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Hunter Woods scored 20 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as seventh-seeded Elon held off second-seeded William & Mary 68-63 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association on Sunday night.

Elon (13-20) ended the CAA regular season with losses to William & Mary and Towson. After eliminating the Tribe from the conference tournament Sunday, Elon faces either No. 3 seed Towson or No. 6 Northeastern in Monday's semifinals.

The Phoenix are the first team seeded No. 5 or higher to pull off an upset in the CAA tournament since 2011.

Woods hit his first shot from beyond the arc as Elon never trailed, led by as many as 14 and withstood a William & Mary rally that cut the gap to 60-58 with 2:38 left to play.

Federico Poser converted a three-point play and Hunter McIntosh splashed a 3 from the elbow as Elon maintained its lead down the stretch. Woods made five 3-pointers, Marcus Sheffield added 19 points, McIntosh 12 and Poser 11.

Nathan Knight scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Tribe (21-11). Andy Van Vliet added 11 points and nine rebounds. Thornton Scott had eight rebounds and eight assists.

1st Half
ELON Phoenix 40
WMMARY Tribe 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Elon  
19:35   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Nathan Knight  
19:04   Offensive foul on Andy Van Vliet  
19:04   Turnover on Andy Van Vliet  
18:54   Shooting foul on Bryce Barnes  
18:54 +1 Hunter McIntosh made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
18:54 +1 Hunter McIntosh made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
18:37   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Hamilton  
18:25 +3 Hunter Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sheffield II 5-0
18:09   Shooting foul on Chuck Hannah  
18:09 +1 Nathan Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 5-1
18:09 +1 Nathan Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-2
17:56 +3 Marcus Sheffield II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chuck Hannah 8-2
17:41   Nathan Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Chuck Hannah  
17:22 +3 Marcus Sheffield II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Woods 11-2
17:04   Tyler Hamilton missed driving layup  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
16:55   Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Chuck Hannah  
16:36 +2 Marcus Sheffield II made turnaround jump shot 13-2
16:27   30-second timeout called  
16:27   Commercial timeout called  
16:15   Shooting foul on Chuck Hannah  
16:15 +1 Nathan Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 13-3
16:15 +1 Nathan Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-4
15:45   Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Offensive rebound by Elon  
15:43   Shot clock violation turnover on Elon  
15:32 +2 Nathan Knight made driving layup 13-6
15:13 +2 Federico Poser made floating jump shot, assist by Hunter McIntosh 15-6
14:59 +2 Bryce Barnes made floating jump shot 15-8
14:32   Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Thornton Scott  
14:17   Nathan Knight missed driving dunk  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Andy Van Vliet  
14:08 +3 Luke Loewe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thornton Scott 15-11
13:43   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bryce Barnes  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Nathan Knight  
13:26   Andy Van Vliet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
13:12   Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
13:04   Hunter Woods missed jump shot  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
12:50   Hunter McIntosh missed driving layup, blocked by Nathan Knight  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Federico Poser  
12:40 +2 Federico Poser made layup 17-11
12:22   Bryce Barnes missed layup, blocked by Federico Poser  
12:20   Offensive rebound by Bryce Barnes  
12:14   Bryce Barnes missed layup, blocked by Federico Poser  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
12:14   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Thornton Scott  
11:50   Shooting foul on Kris Wooten  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:50   Thornton Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:50 +1 Thornton Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-12
11:32   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
11:30   Shooting foul on Rainers Hermanovskis  
11:30 +1 Hunter Woods made 1st of 2 free throws 18-12
11:30   Hunter Woods missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:30   Defensive rebound by William & Mary  
11:21 +2 Andy Van Vliet made hook shot 18-14
11:06 +2 Federico Poser made hook shot, assist by Andy Pack 20-14
10:49   Andy Van Vliet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
10:47   Personal foul on Quinn Blair  
10:27 +3 Hunter Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andy Pack 23-14
9:54   Luke Loewe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Nathan Knight  
9:52   Personal foul on Federico Poser  
9:45   Miguel Ayesa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh  
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Hunter McIntosh, stolen by Thornton Scott  
9:29 +3 Miguel Ayesa made 3-pt. jump shot 23-17
9:12   Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Federico Poser  
9:04   Lost ball turnover on Federico Poser, stolen by Nathan Knight  
8:55   Miguel Ayesa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Nathan Knight  
8:48 +3 Thornton Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Loewe 23-20
8:47   30-second timeout called  
8:35   Shooting foul on Bryce Barnes  
8:35   Hunter McIntosh missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:35 +1 Hunter McIntosh made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-20
8:18   Nathan Knight missed driving layup  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
8:04 +2 Federico Poser made hook shot, assist by Hunter Woods 26-20
7:37   Shooting foul on Federico Poser  
7:37   Commercial timeout called  
7:37 +1 Nathan Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 26-21
7:37 +1 Nathan Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-22
7:14   Chuck Hannah missed layup, blocked by Nathan Knight  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Elon  
7:08   Out of bounds turnover on Hunter McIntosh  
6:41   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Hamilton  
6:29   Offensive foul on Kris Wooten  
6:29   Turnover on Kris Wooten  
6:10 +2 Luke Loewe made driving layup 26-24
5:47   Personal foul on Luke Loewe  
5:42 +3 Chuck Hannah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter McIntosh 29-24
5:25   Nathan Knight missed driving layup  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
4:58 +2 Hunter Woods made jump shot 31-24
4:31   Offensive foul on Nathan Knight  
4:31   Turnover on Nathan Knight  
4:18   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Andy Van Vliet  
4:05 +2 Nathan Knight made layup 31-26
4:05   Shooting foul on Marcus Sheffield II  
4:05 +1 Nathan Knight made free throw 31-27
3:56 +3 Seth Fuller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chuck Hannah 34-27
3:28   Luke Loewe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
3:02   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Tyler Hamilton  
2:51 +3 Andy Van Vliet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thornton Scott 34-30
2:31   Personal foul on Luke Loewe  
2:31   Commercial timeout called  
2:31   Marcus Sheffield II missed free throw  
2:31   Offensive rebound by Chuck Hannah  
2:13   Seth Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Nathan Knight  
1:54   Tyler Hamilton missed turnaround jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh  
1:39 +3 Hunter Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sheffield II 37-30
1:39   Shooting foul on Nathan Knight  
1:39   Hunter Woods missed free throw  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Nathan Knight  
1:18   Nathan Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
1:01 +3 Hunter McIntosh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sheffield II 40-30
40.0   Thornton Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Offensive rebound by William & Mary  
30.0   Nathan Knight missed driving layup  
28.0   Offensive rebound by Nathan Knight  
25.0   Shooting foul on Hunter Woods  
25.0   Nathan Knight missed 1st of 2 free throws  
25.0 +1 Nathan Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-31
1.0   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Thornton Scott  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ELON Phoenix 28
WMMARY Tribe 32

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Andy Van Vliet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
19:33 +3 Marcus Sheffield II made 3-pt. jump shot 43-31
19:19 +2 Bryce Barnes made driving layup 43-33
18:53 +3 Hunter Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter McIntosh 46-33
18:33   Shooting foul on Chuck Hannah  
18:33 +1 Tyler Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 46-34
18:33   Tyler Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Tyler Hamilton  
18:28   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Hamilton, stolen by Marcus Sheffield II  
18:22   Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Offensive rebound by Elon  
18:14 +2 Hunter Woods made jump shot 48-34
17:57   Personal foul on Federico Poser  
17:53 +2 Nathan Knight made driving dunk, assist by Thornton Scott 48-36
17:33   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sheffield II  
17:14   Nathan Knight missed jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
17:05   Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Andy Van Vliet  
16:49 +3 Andy Van Vliet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thornton Scott 48-39
16:25 +3 Hunter McIntosh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Wooten 51-39
16:10 +2 Bryce Barnes made floating jump shot 51-41
15:44   Hunter Woods missed jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Andy Van Vliet  
15:30   Luke Loewe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
15:03 +2 Marcus Sheffield II made floating jump shot 53-41
15:01   Commercial timeout called  
14:47 +2 Quinn Blair made driving layup 53-43
14:22   Hunter McIntosh missed driving layup  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Miguel Ayesa  
13:59   Andy Van Vliet missed hook shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
13:46   Federico Poser missed hook shot, blocked by Quinn Blair  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Thornton Scott  
13:34   Thornton Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
13:14   Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh  
13:05   Federico Poser missed layup, blocked by Andy Van Vliet  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Thornton Scott  
12:59 +3 Quinn Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thornton Scott 53-46
12:28   Federico Poser missed layup  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
12:16   Hunter Woods missed jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Thornton Scott  
11:59   Shooting foul on Federico Poser  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:59   Thornton Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:59 +1 Thornton Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-47
11:34   Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Chuck Hannah  
11:21   Personal foul on Luke Loewe  
11:19   Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Quinn Blair  
11:01   Bryce Barnes missed layup  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
10:49   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Quinn Blair  
10:27   Bad pass turnover on Thornton Scott  
10:07   Offensive foul on Chuck Hannah  
10:07   Turnover on Chuck Hannah  
9:42   Andy Van Vliet missed jump shot  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Nathan Knight  
9:36   Offensive foul on Nathan Knight  
9:36   Turnover on Nathan Knight  
9:23   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
9:23   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Andy Van Vliet  
9:11 +2 Nathan Knight made driving layup 53-49
8:39 +3 Hunter Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter McIntosh 56-49
8:20 +2 Nathan Knight made layup, assist by Thornton Scott 56-51
8:02   Hunter Woods missed jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Andy Van Vliet  
7:47 +3 Bryce Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thornton Scott 56-54
7:22   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
7:20   Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
7:15   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Andy Van Vliet  
7:05   Andy Van Vliet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh  
6:31   Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Nathan Knight  
6:28   Personal foul on Chuck Hannah  
6:28   Commercial timeout called  
6:15   Nathan Knight missed driving layup, blocked by Hunter Woods  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh  
6:03   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Woods, stolen by Bryce Barnes  
5:56   Bryce Barnes missed driving layup  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
5:27 +2 Marcus Sheffield II made jump shot 58-54
5:02   Lost ball turnover on Nathan Knight, stolen by Hunter Woods  
4:43   Personal foul on Bryce Barnes  
4:40   Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Elon  
4:24 +2 Marcus Sheffield II made driving layup 60-54
4:04   Bryce Barnes missed driving layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Federico Poser  
3:36   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Thornton Scott  
3:21   Personal foul on Marcus Sheffield II  
3:21   Commercial timeout called  
3:17 +2 Nathan Knight made layup, assist by Bryce Barnes 60-56
2:56   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Nathan Knight  
2:39 +2 Nathan Knight made layup, assist by Andy Van Vliet 60-58
2:10 +2 Federico Poser made layup 62-58
2:10   Shooting foul on Thornton Scott  
2:10 +1 Federico Poser made free throw 63-58
1:53 +3 Andy Van Vliet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thornton Scott 63-61
1:29   Personal foul on Luke Loewe  
1:24 +3 Hunter McIntosh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Federico Poser 66-61
1:14   30-second timeout called  
1:07   Lost ball turnover on Andy Van Vliet, stolen by Hunter Woods  
38.0   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Andy Van Vliet  
27.0   Nathan Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
23.0   Personal foul on Nathan Knight  
22.0