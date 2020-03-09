WOFF
ETSU defeats upset-minded Wofford 72-58 to win SoCon title

  • AP
  • Mar 09, 2020

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Isaiah Tisdale said he had a dream that East Tennessee State was going to win the Southern Conference Tournament.

That dream was realized on Monday night.

Tisdale scored 24 points and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player as top-seeded ETSU defeated upset-minded Wofford 72-58 to win the SoCon Tournament and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

''You have to dream it to believe it,'' Tisdale said with a wide smile.

Tray Boyd added 11 points for the Bucs, who become only the fourth team in conference history to win 30 games. It will be ETSU's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017.

''Thirty wins, I'm not sure where we stand in East Tennessee State history, but if there is a Mount Rushmore this team is on it,'' said ETSU coach Steve Forbes.

Seventh-seeded Wofford (19-16) was looking to become the first SoCon team since Clemson in 1939 to win four games to capture the conference tournament title after beating The Citadel, Furman and Chattanooga to reach the finals. The Terriers entered the tournament having lost their final seven regular season games, but found some magic in Asheville with an impressive tournament run.

But Wofford seemed to wear down in the second half, falling behind by 15 when Jeromy Rodriguez scored an a spinning drive with four minutes remaining.

''We ran out of gas late,'' said Wofford coach Jay McAuley. ''Our legs started to look a little tired and you could see it in our shots.''

Said Wofford point guard Storm Murphy: ''The shots weren't falling in the second half, but I think ETSU had something to do with that.''

Chevez Goodwin had 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field to lead Wofford. He said ''a lot of people painted us as Cinderellas,'' but that the Terriers expected to come in and win the tournament and defend their title.

ETSU shot 9 of 21 from 3-point range; Wofford was just 6 of 25.

Tisdale came in averaging just 8.8 points per game but had 16 points at halftime, helping the Bucs build a 36-31 lead. Tisdale did most of his damage with strong drives to the hole that got him to the free throw line, where he made 10 of 11 foul shots.

''It's a different guy every night with this group,'' Forbes said. ''Isaiah was phenomenal. He willed us to win.''

Leading 40-38 early in the second half, the Bucs went on a 16-4 tear to break the game open. Patrick Good and Joe Hugley hit back-to-back 3s for ETSU to provide a huge spark while Wofford hit a dry spell.

The Terriers hung in early behind the scrappy play of point guard Storm Murphy, who hit big shots and found teammates for open looks. Murphy finished with nine points and five assists, but his hustle set the tone for the Terriers, who bounced back from an early 11-2 deficit to stay in the game in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: Had won five of the last 10 SoCon Tournament titles under former coach Mike Young, but couldn't quite finish under McAuley despite an impressive tournament run. This was Wofford's first ever loss in the SoCon title game. This team is extremely scrappy and plays with tremendous heart but just appeared to run out of gas in the second half. They will return several key players including Goodwin, Murphy and Tray Hollwell, all of whom are juniors.

ETSU: The Bucs are a 30-win team, so they shouldn't be considered an easy out in the NCAAs by any stretch of the imagination. They have the speed, height and shooting to compete with some quality teams in the tournament. ''There is a good chance that team is going to be playing for a while'' in the NCAA Tournament, McAuley said.

UP NEXT

Wofford: Will wait to hear if they receive an invite to the National Invitation Tournament.

ETSU: Will await word on their seed in the NCAA Tournament.

1st Half
WOFF Terriers 31
ETNST Buccaneers 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by E. Tennessee State  
19:38 +3 Isaiah Tisdale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tray Boyd III 0-3
19:08   Ryan Larson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
19:04 +2 Chevez Goodwin made layup 2-3
18:36 +3 Tray Boyd III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daivien Williamson 2-6
18:18   Offensive foul on Storm Murphy  
18:18   Turnover on Storm Murphy  
18:05   Daivien Williamson missed jump shot  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Bo Hodges  
18:00 +2 Bo Hodges made layup 2-8
17:42   Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
17:40   Ryan Larson missed layup, blocked by Lucas N'Guessan  
17:38   Offensive rebound by Wofford  
17:33   Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by E. Tennessee State  
17:12 +3 Daivien Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bo Hodges 2-11
17:11   30-second timeout called  
16:59 +3 Storm Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot 5-11
16:37   Tray Boyd III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
16:27 +2 Chevez Goodwin made dunk, assist by Storm Murphy 7-11
16:13   Bad pass turnover on Bo Hodges, stolen by Tray Hollowell  
16:07   Personal foul on Lucas N'Guessan  
16:00 +2 Messiah Jones made layup, assist by Tray Hollowell 9-11
15:44   Lost ball turnover on Daivien Williamson, stolen by Ryan Larson  
15:39 +2 Ryan Larson made layup 11-11
15:27   Offensive foul on Joe Hugley  
15:27   Turnover on Joe Hugley  
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:13   Storm Murphy missed jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Joe Hugley  
14:56   Bo Hodges missed turnaround jump shot  
14:54   Offensive rebound by Joe Hugley  
14:54 +2 Joe Hugley made layup 11-13
14:54   Shooting foul on Messiah Jones  
14:54 +1 Joe Hugley made free throw 11-14
14:35   Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Patrick Good  
14:15   Lost ball turnover on Joe Hugley, stolen by Storm Murphy  
14:09   Isaiah Bigelow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Joe Hugley  
14:08   Personal foul on Messiah Jones  
13:46 +3 Isaiah Tisdale made 3-pt. jump shot 11-17
13:22   Ryan Larson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by E. Tennessee State  
13:00   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Tisdale  
12:32 +2 Chevez Goodwin made hook shot 13-17
12:18   Daivien Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
12:08   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Larson, stolen by Daivien Williamson  
11:59   Lost ball turnover on Jeromy Rodriguez, stolen by Ryan Larson  
11:44   Personal foul on Vonnie Patterson  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:29 +2 Nathan Hoover made jump shot 15-17
11:08   Jeromy Rodriguez missed dunk, blocked by Trevor Stumpe  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe  
10:56   Trevor Stumpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Daivien Williamson  
10:27   Vonnie Patterson missed layup, blocked by Chevez Goodwin  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell  
10:19 +2 Tray Hollowell made layup 17-17
10:00 +2 Bo Hodges made hook shot 17-19
9:43 +3 Tray Hollowell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Stumpe 20-19
9:18   Vonnie Patterson missed layup  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Jeromy Rodriguez  
9:16   Personal foul on Ryan Larson  
9:13   Tray Boyd III missed jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe  
8:46   Trevor Stumpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Lucas N'Guessan  
8:34   Daivien Williamson missed layup  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell  
8:27   Shooting foul on Lucas N'Guessan  
8:27 +1 Nathan Hoover made 1st of 2 free throws 21-19
8:27 +1 Nathan Hoover made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-19
8:17   Daivien Williamson missed layup  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Joe Hugley  
8:15   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Hugley  
7:59 +2 Messiah Jones made layup, assist by Storm Murphy 24-19
7:40   Offensive foul on Bo Hodges  
7:40   Turnover on Bo Hodges  
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:21   Bad pass turnover on Tray Hollowell, stolen by Daivien Williamson  
7:16 +2 Tray Boyd III made floating jump shot, assist by Daivien Williamson 24-21
6:56   Storm Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by E. Tennessee State  
6:30   Joe Hugley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow  
6:18   Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by E. Tennessee State  
5:48   Tray Boyd III missed layup, blocked by Chevez Goodwin  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
5:33   Offensive foul on Chevez Goodwin  
5:33   Turnover on Chevez Goodwin  
5:10 +2 Tray Boyd III made floating jump shot 24-23
4:41 +2 Chevez Goodwin made hook shot 26-23
4:17 +3 Patrick Good made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeromy Rodriguez 26-26
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:40   Shot clock violation turnover on Wofford  
3:13   Shooting foul on Ryan Larson  
3:13 +1 Isaiah Tisdale made 1st of 3 free throws 26-27
3:13 +1 Isaiah Tisdale made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-28
3:13 +1 Isaiah Tisdale made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-29
3:01 +3 Storm Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tray Hollowell 29-29
2:48 +3 Isaiah Tisdale made 3-pt. jump shot 29-32
2:18   Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Jeromy Rodriguez  
2:08   Isaiah Tisdale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Storm Murphy  
2:00   Shooting foul on Jeromy Rodriguez  
2:00   Chevez Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:00   Chevez Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:00   Chevez Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Tray Boyd III  
1:43 +2 Isaiah Tisdale made layup 29-34
1:17 +2 Storm Murphy made jump shot 31-34
58.0   Shooting foul on Tray Hollowell  
58.0 +1 Isaiah Tisdale made 1st of 2 free throws 31-35
58.0 +1 Isaiah Tisdale made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
48.0   Trevor Stumpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Bo Hodges  
26.0   Tray Boyd III missed layup  
24.0   Offensive rebound by Joe Hugley  
24.0   Personal foul on Trevor Stumpe  
24.0   Joe Hugley missed free throw  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Donovan Theme-Love  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Theme-Love  

2nd Half
WOFF Terriers 27
ETNST Buccaneers 36

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Trevor Stumpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Tray Boyd III  
19:19   Personal foul on Trevor Stumpe  
19:12   Lucas N'Guessan missed layup  
19:10   Offensive rebound by Lucas N'Guessan  
19:07 +2 Lucas N'Guessan made layup 31-38
18:55 +3 Nathan Hoover made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy 34-38
18:39   Offensive foul on Bo Hodges  
18:39   Turnover on Bo Hodges  
18:25   Nathan Hoover missed jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Bo Hodges  
18:00   Isaiah Tisdale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Tisdale  
17:53   Tray Boyd III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Offensive rebound by Lucas N'Guessan  
17:41   Tray Boyd III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
17:37   Personal foul on Lucas N'Guessan  
17:31   Storm Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Wofford  
17:21   Ryan Larson missed layup  
17:19   Offensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
17:17   Traveling violation turnover on Chevez Goodwin  
16:59 +2 Bo Hodges made dunk, assist by Isaiah Tisdale 34-40
16:40 +2 Chevez Goodwin made dunk, assist by Storm Murphy 36-40
16:27   Personal foul on Chevez Goodwin  
16:18   Lost ball turnover on Bo Hodges, stolen by Nathan Hoover  
15:56   Storm Murphy missed jump shot  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Messiah Jones  
15:50 +2 Messiah Jones made layup 38-40
15:15 +2 Jeromy Rodriguez made layup 38-42
14:54   Messiah Jones missed layup, blocked by Bo Hodges  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Bo Hodges  
14:51   Shooting foul on Tray Hollowell  
14:51   Commercial timeout called  
14:51 +1 Daivien Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 38-43
14:51 +1 Daivien Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-44
14:28   Personal foul on Isaiah Tisdale  
14:07   Shot clock violation turnover on Wofford  
13:44   Tray Boyd III missed jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
13:19   Personal foul on Bo Hodges  
13:06   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Larson, stolen by Lucas N'Guessan  
12:55 +2 Lucas N'Guessan made hook shot, assist by Tray Boyd III 38-46
12:27   Violation on Unknown  
12:10 +2 Tray Hollowell made jump shot 40-46
11:40 +3 Patrick Good made 3-pt. jump shot 40-49
11:25   Ryan Larson missed layup  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Messiah Jones  
11:23   Personal foul on Lucas N'Guessan  
11:23   Commercial timeout called  
11:12   Storm Murphy missed jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Joe Hugley  
10:46 +3 Joe Hugley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daivien Williamson 40-52
10:25   Ryan Larson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Joe Hugley  
10:15   Joe Hugley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Wofford  
10:01 +2 Messiah Jones made layup, assist by Storm Murphy 42-52
9:43   Shooting foul on Messiah Jones  
9:43 +1 Joe Hugley made 1st of 2 free throws 42-53
9:43 +1 Joe Hugley made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-54
9:31   Storm Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by E. Tennessee State  
9:07   Jumpball received by E. Tennessee State  
9:05 +2 Tray Boyd III made jump shot, assist by Daivien Williamson 42-56
8:51   Offensive foul on Ryan Larson  
8:51   Turnover on Ryan Larson  
8:34   Personal foul on Ryan Larson  
8:21   Daivien Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
8:04 +2 Chevez Goodwin made jump shot 44-56
7:42   Patrick Good missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
7:29   Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Daivien Williamson  
7:22   Daivien Williamson missed jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe  
6:55 +2 Chevez Goodwin made jump shot 46-56
6:38 +3 Isaiah Tisdale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Good 46-59
6:11   Shooting foul on Joe Hugley  
6:11   Commercial timeout called  
6:11 +1 Chevez Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 47-59
6:11 +1 Chevez Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-59
5:53 +2 Jeromy Rodriguez made layup, assist by Tray Boyd III 48-61
5:39   Personal foul on Daivien Williamson  
5:39 +1 Ryan Larson made 1st of 2 free throws 49-61
5:39   Ryan Larson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Bo Hodges  
5:12   Bo Hodges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Jeromy Rodriguez  
5:01   Isaiah Tisdale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
4:46   Storm Murphy missed jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Tray Boyd III  
4:25   Shooting foul on Chevez Goodwin  
4:25 +1 Isaiah Tisdale made 1st of 2 free throws 49-62
4:25   Isaiah Tisdale missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell  
4:10   Bad pass turnover on Tray Hollowell, stolen by Jeromy Rodriguez  
3:54 +2 Jeromy Rodriguez made layup 49-64
3:33 +3 Tray Hollowell made 3-pt. jump shot 52-64
3:30   30-second timeout called  
3:30   Commercial timeout called  
3:09 +2 Bo Hodges made layup, assist by Jeromy Rodriguez 52-66
2:55   Storm Murphy missed layup  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Jeromy Rodriguez  
2:27   Offensive foul on Bo Hodges  
2:27   Turnover on Bo Hodges  
2:27   Commercial timeout called  
2:15   Trevor Stumpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe  
2:06   Trevor Stumpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
2:02 +2 Chevez Goodwin made layup 54-66
1:45   Personal foul on Tray Hollowell  
1:45 +1 Isaiah Tisdale made 1st of 2 free throws 54-67
1:45 +1 Isaiah Tisdale made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-68
1:33   Nathan Hoover missed jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Jeromy Rodriguez  
1:26   Personal foul on Isaiah Bigelow  
1:26 +1 Isaiah Tisdale made 1st of 2 free throws 54-69
1:26 +1 Isaiah Tisdale made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-70
1:19   Personal foul on Tray Boyd III  
1:19   Storm Murphy missed free throw  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Bo Hodges  
1:11   Personal foul on Storm Murphy  
1:11 +1 Tray Boyd III made 1st of 2 free throws 54-71
1:11 +1 Tray Boyd III made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-72
1:03   Shooting foul on Jeromy Rodriguez  
1:03   Storm Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:03 +1 Storm Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-72
33.0   Shot clock violation turnover on E. Tennessee State  
26.0 +3 Tray Hollowell made 3-pt. jump shot 58-72
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
S. Murphy
5 G
B. Hodges
3 G
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
47.8 Field Goal % 50.8
42.2 Three Point % 26.8
85.0 Free Throw % 64.5