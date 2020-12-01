|
20:00
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu vs. Makhi Mitchell (Rams gains possession)
|
|
19:31
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point jump shot (Makhel Mitchell assists)
|
0-2
|
19:13
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell blocks Jared Rhoden's two point layup
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Fatts Russell blocks Shavar Reynolds Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
0-4
|
18:29
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu shooting foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Antwan Walker blocks Sandro Mamukelashvili's two point layup
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard offensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
+3
|
Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot
|
0-7
|
17:20
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu turnover (lost ball) (Malik Martin steals)
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Myles Cale shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)
|
|
17:14
|
|
+1
|
Malik Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-8
|
17:14
|
|
+1
|
Malik Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-9
|
16:59
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
|
|
16:59
|
|
+1
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-9
|
16:59
|
|
+1
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-9
|
16:38
|
|
+3
|
Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot (Antwan Walker assists)
|
2-12
|
16:16
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell blocks Shavar Reynolds Jr.'s two point jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Pirates offensive rebound
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel turnover (lost ball) (Antwan Walker steals)
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
Takal Molson makes two point jump shot
|
4-12
|
15:16
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point jump shot
|
4-14
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Samuel makes two point layup (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
6-14
|
14:25
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Myles Cale defensive rebound
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Myles Cale draws the foul)
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:15
|
|
+1
|
Myles Cale makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-14
|
14:15
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Fatts Russell offensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Jahari Long turnover (bad pass) (Fatts Russell steals)
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point layup
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
13:19
|
|
+2
|
Makhi Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|
7-16
|
13:11
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
12:48
|
|
+2
|
Ishmael Leggett makes two point jump shot
|
7-18
|
12:44
|
|
|
Pirates 30 second timeout
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point layup
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
12:04
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point jump shot
|
9-18
|
11:43
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Harris makes two point layup (D.J. Johnson assists)
|
9-20
|
11:43
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Takal Molson defensive rebound
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili offensive rebound
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point layup
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
+3
|
Ishmael Leggett makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
9-23
|
10:38
|
|
+3
|
Takal Molson makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Samuel assists)
|
12-23
|
10:11
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. personal foul
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Takal Molson defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point layup
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Pirates offensive rebound
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses two point layup
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Malik Martin defensive rebound
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
9:06
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point jump shot
|
12-25
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
Myles Cale makes two point layup
|
14-25
|
8:26
|
|
|
Antwan Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett personal foul
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell blocks Ike Obiagu's two point layup
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
+2
|
Ike Obiagu makes two point dunk
|
16-25
|
7:36
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Takal Molson defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
+3
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes three point jump shot (Takal Molson assists)
|
19-25
|
7:24
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Makhi Mitchell makes two point layup
|
19-27
|
6:50
|
|
+2
|
Myles Cale makes two point jump shot
|
21-27
|
6:35
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|
21-29
|
6:22
|
|
|
Myles Cale offensive foul
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Myles Cale turnover
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Takal Molson defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Antwan Walker blocks Takal Molson's two point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili personal foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|
|
5:45
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-30
|
5:45
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-31
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes two point layup
|
23-31
|
5:16
|
|
|
Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Jared Rhoden steals)
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Takal Molson misses two point layup
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden offensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Antwan Walker blocks Jared Rhoden's two point layup
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
+3
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
26-31
|
4:04
|
|
+3
|
Ishmael Leggett makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Harris assists)
|
26-34
|
3:47
|
|
+3
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
29-34
|
3:30
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass) (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden offensive foul
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden turnover
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:31
|
|
+3
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
32-34
|
2:14
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson shooting foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
|
|
1:59
|
|
+1
|
Ike Obiagu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-34
|
1:59
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell personal foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
|
|
0:56
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point jump shot
|
35-34
|
0:37
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris offensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Harris makes two point tip shot
|
35-36
|
0:34
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|