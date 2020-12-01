|
20:00
(Musketeers gains possession)
19:41
Maverick Smith personal foul
19:34
Paul Scruggs misses three point jump shot
19:32
Austin Harvell defensive rebound
19:10
Shandon Goldman misses two point jump shot
19:08
Austin Harvell offensive rebound
18:48
+2
Kenny White Jr. makes two point layup
2-0
18:30
Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
18:28
Shandon Goldman defensive rebound
18:04
Maverick Smith misses three point jump shot
18:02
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
17:52
Zach Freemantle turnover (lost ball)
17:41
+3
Maverick Smith makes three point jump shot (Austin Harvell assists)
5-0
17:21
+2
Paul Scruggs makes two point layup (Nate Johnson assists)
5-2
17:21
+2
Shandon Goldman makes two point hook shot
7-2
16:38
+3
Nate Johnson makes three point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
7-5
16:28
Shandon Goldman offensive foul
16:28
Shandon Goldman turnover
16:15
+3
Nate Johnson makes three point jump shot (Dwon Odom assists)
7-8
15:57
Paul Scruggs shooting foul (Austin Harvell draws the foul)
15:57
TV timeout
15:57
+1
Austin Harvell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-8
15:57
Austin Harvell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:57
Jason Carter defensive rebound
15:37
Zach Freemantle misses two point layup
15:35
Shandon Goldman defensive rebound
15:20
Shandon Goldman offensive foul
15:20
Shandon Goldman turnover
15:10
+2
Zach Freemantle makes two point dunk (Paul Scruggs assists)
8-10
15:00
Taelon Peter misses three point jump shot
14:58
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
14:47
Paul Scruggs misses two point jump shot
14:45
Amadou Sylla defensive rebound
14:21
+3
Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot (Dane Quest assists)
11-10
14:05
Taelon Peter shooting foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
14:05
Zach Freemantle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:05
Zach Freemantle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:05
Austin Harvell defensive rebound
13:47
Bryan Griffin personal foul
13:35
Austin Harvell misses three point jump shot
13:33
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
13:17
Austin Harvell blocks KyKy Tandy's two point jump shot
13:15
Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
12:52
Amadou Sylla misses two point jump shot
12:50
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
12:39
Austin Harvell defensive rebound
12:43
KyKy Tandy misses three point jump shot
12:10
Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot
12:08
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
11:51
+3
Paul Scruggs makes three point jump shot (Dwon Odom assists)
11-13
11:33
Keishawn Davidson misses two point jump shot
11:31
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
11:24
+2
Bryan Griffin makes two point dunk (Paul Scruggs assists)
11-15
10:51
Amadou Sylla misses two point layup
10:51
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
10:51
+2
Bryan Griffin makes two point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
11-17
10:37
Dane Quest turnover (bad pass) (Paul Scruggs steals)
10:33
Dwon Odom misses two point dunk
10:31
Dane Quest defensive rebound
10:29
Kenny White Jr. misses two point layup
10:27
Amadou Sylla offensive rebound
10:27
KyKy Tandy shooting foul (Amadou Sylla draws the foul)
10:27
TV timeout
10:27
Amadou Sylla misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:08
Dwon Odom misses two point jump shot
10:27
+1
Amadou Sylla makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-17
10:08
Dwon Odom misses two point jump shot
10:06
Jason Carter offensive rebound
10:06
+2
Jason Carter makes two point layup
12-19
9:42
Jason Carter blocks Keishawn Davidson's two point layup
9:40
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
9:24
Jason Carter misses two point jump shot
9:22
Marcus Hopkins defensive rebound
8:58
Keishawn Davidson turnover (lost ball) (Jason Carter steals)
8:48
Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
8:46
Bryan Griffin offensive rebound
8:44
+2
Bryan Griffin makes two point layup
12-21
8:27
+2
Dane Quest makes two point jump shot
14-21
7:59
+2
Jason Carter makes two point jump shot
14-23
7:44
Jason Carter personal foul
7:44
TV timeout
7:33
Kenny White Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Zach Freemantle steals)
7:27
Paul Scruggs misses two point jump shot
7:25
Austin Harvell defensive rebound
6:56
Marcus Hopkins misses two point jump shot
6:54
Dane Quest offensive rebound
6:43
+2
Kenny White Jr. makes two point layup
16-23
6:15
Austin Harvell personal foul
6:07
+2
Dwon Odom makes two point layup
16-25
5:42
Zach Freemantle personal foul
5:40
Dieonte Miles personal foul
5:26
Kenny White Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:24
Amadou Sylla offensive rebound
5:20
Austin Harvell misses two point jump shot
5:18
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
5:06
Paul Scruggs personal foul (Dane Quest draws the foul)
5:06
+1
Dane Quest makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-25
5:06
+1
Dane Quest makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-25
4:42
KyKy Tandy misses two point jump shot
4:40
Dieonte Miles offensive rebound
4:39
Dieonte Miles turnover (lost ball) (Keishawn Davidson steals)
4:14
Dieonte Miles blocks Dane Quest's two point jump shot
4:12
Dane Quest offensive rebound
4:08
Keishawn Davidson misses two point jump shot
4:06
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
3:51
Amadou Sylla shooting foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
3:51
TV timeout
3:51
+1
Zach Freemantle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-26
3:51
Zach Freemantle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:51
Amadou Sylla defensive rebound
3:27
Kenny White Jr. misses two point jump shot
3:25
Jason Carter defensive rebound
3:15
+3
Nate Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jason Carter assists)
18-29
2:54
Shandon Goldman misses three point jump shot
2:52
Jason Carter defensive rebound
2:52
Shandon Goldman personal foul (Jason Carter draws the foul)
2:52
+1
Jason Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-30
2:52
+1
Jason Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-31
2:29
Keishawn Davidson turnover (traveling)
2:09
Jason Carter misses three point jump shot
2:07
Kenny White Jr. defensive rebound
2:02
Kenny White Jr. turnover (carrying) (Zach Freemantle steals)
2:01
Zach Freemantle turnover (lost ball) (Amadou Sylla steals)
1:39
Jason Carter blocks Amadou Sylla's two point layup
1:37
Amadou Sylla offensive rebound
1:37
Zach Freemantle shooting foul (Amadou Sylla draws the foul)
1:37
+1
Amadou Sylla makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-31
1:37
Amadou Sylla misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:37
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
1:27
Keishawn Davidson personal foul (Nate Johnson draws the foul)
1:27
+1
Nate Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-32
1:27
+1
Nate Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-33
1:00
+2
Kenny White Jr. makes two point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
21-33
0:40
Jason Carter misses two point layup
0:38
Jason Carter offensive rebound
0:37
Jason Carter misses two point layup
0:35
Marcus Hopkins defensive rebound
0:07
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
0:09
Bryan Griffin blocks Taelon Peter's two point layup
0:07
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
0:01
+2
Dwon Odom makes two point jump shot
21-35