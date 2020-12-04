|
20:00
Isaiah Washington vs. Keli Leaupepe (Dameone Douglas gains possession)
19:54
+3
Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Ivan Alipiev assists)
0-3
19:36
Ivan Alipiev personal foul (Michael Carter III draws the foul)
|
19:21
|
Michael Carter III misses two point jump shot
|
19:19
|
Beach offensive rebound
|
19:03
|
Beach turnover (shot clock violation)
|
18:50
|
Dameone Douglas misses two point layup
|
18:48
|
Isaiah Washington defensive rebound
|
18:39
|
Chance Hunter turnover (traveling)
|
18:23
|
+2
Eli Scott makes two point layup
0-5
18:14
|
Isaiah Washington misses three point jump shot
|
18:12
|
Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|
18:04
|
Ivan Alipiev turnover (lost ball) (Michael Carter III steals)
|
17:50
|
+2
Michael Carter III makes two point layup
2-5
17:34
|
Dameone Douglas misses two point layup
|
17:32
|
Romelle Mansel defensive rebound
|
17:16
|
Romelle Mansel misses two point layup
|
17:14
|
Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|
17:05
|
+3
Ivan Alipiev makes three point jump shot (Eli Scott assists)
2-8
16:55
|
Mattias Markusson blocks Joe Hampton's two point layup
|
16:53
|
Romelle Mansel offensive rebound
|
16:39
|
Michael Carter III misses two point jump shot
|
16:37
|
Joe Quintana defensive rebound
|
16:27
|
Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|
16:25
|
Romelle Mansel defensive rebound
|
15:47
|
Romelle Mansel turnover (traveling)
|
15:47
|
TV timeout
|
15:27
|
Eli Scott misses three point jump shot
|
15:25
|
Romelle Mansel defensive rebound
|
15:17
|
+2
Joe Hampton makes two point turnaround jump shot (Isaiah Washington assists)
4-8
15:17
|
Eli Scott shooting foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)
|
15:17
|
+1
Joe Hampton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
5-8
15:11
|
Chance Hunter shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|
15:11
|
Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15:11
|
+1
Dameone Douglas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-9
15:11
|
Keli Leaupepe personal foul (Isaiah Washington draws the foul)
|
15:02
|
Chance Hunter misses two point layup
|
15:00
|
Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
|
14:33
|
Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|
14:31
|
Joe Hampton defensive rebound
|
14:25
|
Quentin Jackson Jr. shooting foul (Isaiah Washington draws the foul)
|
14:25
|
+1
Isaiah Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-9
14:25
|
+1
Isaiah Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-9
14:12
|
Joe Hampton shooting foul (Quentin Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|
14:12
|
Quentin Jackson Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14:12
|
+1
Quentin Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-10
13:57
|
Justin Rene turnover (bad pass) (Joe Quintana steals)
|
13:39
|
Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|
13:37
|
Joe Hampton defensive rebound
|
13:28
|
Joe Hampton misses three point jump shot
|
13:26
|
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|
13:18
|
+2
Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists)
7-12
13:18
|
Joe Hampton shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
|
13:18
|
Keli Leaupepe misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
13:18
|
Dameone Douglas offensive rebound
|
13:13
|
+3
Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Quentin Jackson Jr. assists)
7-15
13:00
|
Chance Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
12:58
|
Joe Quintana defensive rebound
|
12:45
|
Joe Quintana turnover (lost ball) (Joe Hampton steals)
|
12:24
|
Trever Irish misses two point jump shot
|
12:22
|
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|
12:15
|
Romelle Mansel personal foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|
12:00
|
Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|
11:58
|
Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
|
11:54
|
+2
Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk
7-17
11:46
|
Chance Hunter misses two point layup
|
11:44
|
Eli Scott defensive rebound
|
11:44
|
Chance Hunter technical foul
|
11:44
|
TV timeout
|
11:44
|
+1
Joe Quintana makes technical free throw 1 of 2
7-18
11:44
|
+1
Joe Quintana makes technical free throw 2 of 2
7-19
11:26
|
+2
Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Quentin Jackson Jr. assists)
7-21
11:04
|
Michael Carter III misses three point jump shot
|
11:02
|
Eli Scott defensive rebound
|
11:00
|
Eli Scott offensive foul (Isaiah Washington draws the foul)
|
11:00
|
Eli Scott turnover
|
10:46
|
Isaiah Washington misses three point jump shot
|
10:44
|
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|
10:41
|
Dameone Douglas turnover (traveling)
|
10:39
|
Michael Carter III misses two point layup
|
10:37
|
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|
10:37
|
Official timeout
|
10:29
|
Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|
10:27
|
Trever Irish defensive rebound
|
10:19
|
Joe Quintana personal foul (Jadon Jones draws the foul)
|
10:17
|
Jadon Jones turnover (traveling)
|
10:07
|
Mattias Markusson turnover (traveling)
|
9:54
|
Jadon Jones misses two point jump shot
|
9:52
|
Romelle Mansel offensive rebound
|
9:46
|
+2
Romelle Mansel makes two point putback layup
9-21
9:35
|
Parker Dortch turnover (traveling)
|
9:28
|
Dameone Douglas personal foul (Chance Hunter draws the foul)
|
9:26
|
Chance Hunter misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9:26
|
Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|
9:10
|
Quentin Jackson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
9:08
|
RJ Rhoden defensive rebound
|
9:01
|
+2
Romelle Mansel makes two point layup (Isaiah Washington assists)
11-21
9:01
|
Lions 30 second timeout
|
8:52
|
Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
|
8:50
|
Romelle Mansel defensive rebound
|
8:38
|
Trever Irish misses two point jump shot
|
8:36
|
Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
|
8:26
|
+2
Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup (Dameone Douglas assists)
11-23
8:14
|
Justin Rene misses two point jump shot
|
8:12
|
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|
8:03
|
+3
Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Dameone Douglas assists)
11-26
7:40
|
Romelle Mansel misses two point jump shot
|
7:38
|
Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|
7:27
|
+2
Dameone Douglas makes two point layup
11-28
7:27
|
Beach 30 second timeout
|
7:27
|
TV timeout
|
7:18
|
Isaiah Washington turnover (bad pass) (Joe Quintana steals)
|
7:03
|
+3
Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Ivan Alipiev assists)
11-31
6:52
|
+2
Isaiah Washington makes two point jump shot
13-31
6:19
|
+2
Keli Leaupepe makes two point jump shot
13-33
6:09
|
+3
Michael Carter III makes three point jump shot (Romelle Mansel assists)
16-33
5:43
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Chance Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
5:07
|
|
+2
|
Chance Hunter makes two point layup
|
18-33
|
5:07
|
|
|
Dameone Douglas shooting foul (Chance Hunter draws the foul)
|
|
5:07
|
|
+1
|
Chance Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-33
|
4:48
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Jackson Jr. makes two point jump shot (Dameone Douglas assists)
|
19-35
|
4:38
|
|
+3
|
Michael Carter III makes three point jump shot
|
22-35
|
4:01
|
|
|
Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Chance Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Joe Quintana defensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
+3
|
Ivan Alipiev makes three point jump shot (Dameone Douglas assists)
|
22-38
|
3:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Washington turnover (carrying)
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Quentin Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev offensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev offensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Mattias Markusson makes two point layup (Quentin Jackson Jr. assists)
|
22-40
|
2:23
|
|
|
Romelle Mansel misses two point layup
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Dameone Douglas turnover (bad pass) (Romelle Mansel steals)
|
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Washington makes two point jump shot
|
24-40
|
1:46
|
|
|
Joe Quintana turnover (bad pass) (Chance Hunter steals)
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Chance Hunter misses two point layup
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Michael Carter III offensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Mattias Markusson blocks Michael Carter III's two point layup
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Lions defensive rebound
|
|
1:19
|
|
+2
|
Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk
|
24-42
|
1:10
|
|
|
Joe Hampton turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Trever Irish defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Washington makes two point jump shot (Romelle Mansel assists)
|
26-42
|
0:21
|
|
|
Quentin Jackson Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Washington steals)
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Quentin Jackson Jr. personal foul (Isaiah Washington draws the foul)
|
|
0:16
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-42
|
0:16
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-42
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|