|
20:00
|
|
|
Mouhamadou Gueye vs. Julian Champagnie (Red Storm gains possession)
|
|
19:53
|
|
+2
|
Vince Cole makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:39
|
|
+2
|
Mouhamadou Gueye makes two point layup (Tykei Greene assists)
|
2-2
|
19:26
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie turnover (bad pass) (Juan Felix Rodriguez steals)
|
|
19:15
|
|
+2
|
Juan Felix Rodriguez makes two point layup
|
4-2
|
18:57
|
|
|
Posh Alexander offensive foul (Juan Felix Rodriguez draws the foul)
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Posh Alexander turnover
|
|
18:26
|
|
+3
|
Tykei Greene makes three point jump shot (Juan Felix Rodriguez assists)
|
7-2
|
18:17
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Mouhamadou Gueye defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Mouhamadou Gueye misses two point layup
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
17:58
|
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Isaih Moore assists)
|
7-5
|
17:41
|
|
|
Mouhamadou Gueye turnover (bad pass) (Julian Champagnie steals)
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Frankie Policelli blocks Julian Champagnie's two point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Frankie Policelli misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
|
7-8
|
16:42
|
|
|
Mouhamadou Gueye turnover (bad pass) (Isaih Moore steals)
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Vince Cole turnover (lost ball) (Mouhamadou Gueye steals)
|
|
16:25
|
|
+2
|
Mouhamadou Gueye makes two point dunk
|
9-8
|
16:14
|
|
+2
|
Isaih Moore makes two point jump shot (Julian Champagnie assists)
|
9-10
|
16:01
|
|
|
Frankie Policelli turnover (bad pass) (Greg Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Mouhamadou Gueye defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Juan Felix Rodriguez turnover (lost ball) (Greg Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Jaden Sayles misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Frankie Policelli offensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Mouhamadou Gueye misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Frankie Policelli offensive rebound
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Vince Cole defensive rebound
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie turnover (lost ball) (Juan Felix Rodriguez steals)
|
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Mouhamadou Gueye makes two point layup
|
11-10
|
14:26
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Jaden Sayles defensive rebound
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Tykei Greene misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Red Storm 30 second timeout
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro offensive foul (Mouhamadou Gueye draws the foul)
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro turnover
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro personal foul (Omar Habwe draws the foul)
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Omar Habwe misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Mouhamadou Gueye defensive rebound
|
|
13:02
|
|
+2
|
Mouhamadou Gueye makes two point layup
|
13-10
|
12:49
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro offensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Mouhamadou Gueye shooting foul (Arnaldo Toro draws the foul)
|
|
12:44
|
|
+1
|
Arnaldo Toro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-11
|
12:44
|
|
+1
|
Arnaldo Toro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-12
|
12:19
|
|
|
Tavin Pierre Philippe turnover (bad pass) (Arnaldo Toro steals)
|
|
12:11
|
|
+2
|
Arnaldo Toro makes two point layup (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|
13-14
|
11:57
|
|
+2
|
Tavin Pierre Philippe makes two point jump shot
|
15-14
|
11:46
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro misses two point layup
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Seawolves defensive rebound
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Sayles makes two point layup
|
17-14
|
11:08
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro offensive foul (Jaden Sayles draws the foul)
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro turnover
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Tavin Pierre Philippe misses two point hook shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Vince Cole defensive rebound
|
|
10:29
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point jump shot
|
17-16
|
10:13
|
|
|
Jordan McKenzie turnover (lost ball) (Posh Alexander steals)
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Jordan McKenzie shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|
|
10:07
|
|
+1
|
Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-17
|
10:07
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Tykei Greene defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu personal foul (Tykei Greene draws the foul)
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Tykei Greene misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Mouhamadou Gueye offensive rebound
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Tykei Greene misses two point layup
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Jaden Sayles offensive rebound
|
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Sayles makes two point tip shot
|
19-17
|
9:08
|
|
|
Frankie Policelli personal foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Jaden Sayles defensive rebound
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Jaden Sayles offensive rebound
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Vince Cole turnover (back court violation)
|
|
8:35
|
|
+2
|
Juan Felix Rodriguez makes two point layup
|
21-17
|
8:22
|
|
|
Tykei Greene shooting foul (Greg Williams Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
8:22
|
|
+1
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-18
|
8:22
|
|
+1
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-19
|
8:18
|
|
|
Mohamed Diallo turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:01
|
|
+2
|
Vince Cole makes two point layup (Julian Champagnie assists)
|
21-21
|
7:42
|
|
+2
|
Juan Felix Rodriguez makes two point layup (Mouhamadou Gueye assists)
|
23-21
|
7:31
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Mohamed Diallo defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Mohamed Diallo turnover (lost ball) (Julian Champagnie steals)
|
|
7:22
|
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point layup (Julian Champagnie assists)
|
23-23
|
7:10
|
|
+3
|
Juan Felix Rodriguez makes three point jump shot
|
26-23
|
6:51
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point layup
|
26-25
|
6:25
|
|
+3
|
Tykei Greene makes three point jump shot (Juan Felix Rodriguez assists)
|
29-25
|
6:13
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Mouhamadou Gueye defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Josh Roberts personal foul (Mouhamadou Gueye draws the foul)
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
5:44
|
|
+2
|
Mouhamadou Gueye makes two point layup
|
31-25
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
Josh Roberts makes two point jump shot
|
31-27
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Sayles makes two point jump shot (Omar Habwe assists)
|
33-27
|
4:41
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point layup
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Jaden Sayles defensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Jaden Sayles turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Jaden Sayles shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-28
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-29
|
4:07
|
|
|
Tavin Pierre Philippe turnover (lost ball) (Julian Champagnie steals)
|
|
3:55
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
33-31
|
3:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Juan Felix Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
John McGriff defensive rebound
|
|
3:25
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes two point jump shot (John McGriff assists)
|
33-33
|
3:12
|
|
|
Tykei Greene turnover (bad pass) (Isaih Moore steals)
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Tykei Greene shooting foul (Isaih Moore draws the foul)
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:05
|
|
+1
|
Isaih Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-34
|
2:58
|
|
|
John McGriff personal foul (Frankie Policelli draws the foul)
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Frankie Policelli misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point jump shot (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
|
33-36
|
2:39
|
|
|
Isaih Moore blocks Frankie Policelli's two point layup
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Isaih Moore turnover (bad pass) (Juan Felix Rodriguez steals)
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
John McGriff personal foul (Juan Felix Rodriguez draws the foul)
|
|
2:18
|
|
+1
|
Juan Felix Rodriguez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-36
|
2:18
|
|
+1
|
Juan Felix Rodriguez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-36
|
2:14
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes two point layup (Isaih Moore assists)
|
35-38
|
1:48
|
|
|
Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
John McGriff defensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
+3
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (John McGriff assists)
|
35-41
|
1:24
|
|
|
Juan Felix Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie offensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
+3
|
John McGriff makes three point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|
35-44
|
0:35
|
|
|
Mohamed Diallo turnover (lost ball) (Isaih Moore steals)
|
|
0:27
|
|
+2
|
Isaih Moore makes two point dunk
|
35-46
|
0:16
|
|
|
Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
John McGriff defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
+3
|
Marcellus Earlington makes three point jump shot (John McGriff assists)
|
35-49
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|