|
20:00
|
|
|
JT Thor vs. Malcolm Dandridge (Justin Powell gains possession)
|
|
19:49
|
|
+3
|
Justin Powell makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Williams assists)
|
3-0
|
19:22
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Damion Baugh assists)
|
3-3
|
19:00
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Jeffries makes three point jump shot
|
3-6
|
18:28
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
18:13
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Jeffries makes two point jump shot
|
3-8
|
17:55
|
|
+2
|
Justin Powell makes two point floating jump shot
|
5-8
|
17:37
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
JT Thor misses two point layup
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Lester Quinones offensive foul
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Lester Quinones turnover
|
|
17:01
|
|
+2
|
Justin Powell makes two point layup (Jaylin Williams assists)
|
7-8
|
17:01
|
|
|
Lester Quinones shooting foul (Justin Powell draws the foul)
|
|
17:01
|
|
+1
|
Justin Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
8-8
|
16:54
|
|
+2
|
Lance Thomas makes two point layup (Damion Baugh assists)
|
8-10
|
16:25
|
|
+3
|
Justin Powell makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Williams assists)
|
11-10
|
16:17
|
|
|
Damion Baugh turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|
|
15:48
|
|
+2
|
Boogie Ellis makes two point jump shot
|
11-12
|
15:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Lance Thomas personal foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|
|
15:09
|
|
+2
|
Jaylin Williams makes two point dunk (Jamal Johnson assists)
|
13-12
|
15:06
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola technical foul
|
|
15:06
|
|
+1
|
Boogie Ellis makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
13-13
|
15:05
|
|
+1
|
Boogie Ellis makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
13-14
|
14:58
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Alex Lomax offensive foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Alex Lomax turnover
|
|
14:20
|
|
+2
|
Chris Moore makes two point layup
|
15-14
|
13:57
|
|
|
Alex Lomax misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Hardaway makes two point layup (Moussa Cisse assists)
|
15-16
|
13:21
|
|
|
Justin Powell turnover (bad pass) (Damion Baugh steals)
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge shooting foul (Alex Lomax draws the foul)
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Alex Lomax misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Alex Lomax misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Tyrell Jones defensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Tyrell Jones turnover (bad pass) (Malcolm Dandridge steals)
|
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup (Landers Nolley II assists)
|
15-18
|
12:47
|
|
|
Damion Baugh personal foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams offensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
+2
|
Devan Cambridge makes two point layup (Jaylin Williams assists)
|
17-18
|
12:00
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Tyrell Jones turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis turnover (back court violation)
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Tyrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (Damion Baugh steals)
|
|
11:32
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Damion Baugh assists)
|
17-21
|
11:22
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
JT Thor personal foul
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola blocks Malcolm Dandridge's two point layup
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Jeffries steals)
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries blocks JT Thor's two point jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Tyrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan offensive rebound
|
|
10:29
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|
17-24
|
10:10
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries shooting foul (Tyrell Jones draws the foul)
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge personal foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge offensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
JT Thor makes two point jump shot
|
21-24
|
8:52
|
|
|
Chris Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Justin Powell turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
+3
|
JT Thor makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
|
24-29
|
6:51
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Justin Powell defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis personal foul (Devan Cambridge draws the foul)
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Chris Moore offensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis defensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Hardaway makes two point jump shot
|
24-31
|
6:01
|
|
|
Justin Powell turnover (lost ball) (Boogie Ellis steals)
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge offensive foul
|
|
5:56
|
|
+1
|
Babatunde Akingbola makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-31
|
5:56
|
|
+1
|
Babatunde Akingbola makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-31
|
5:42
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses two point layup
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Javon Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Justin Powell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Justin Powell misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Javon Franklin offensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Javon Franklin offensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
+2
|
Javon Franklin makes two point layup
|
28-31
|
4:47
|
|
|
Damion Baugh misses two point layup
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Javon Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II shooting foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson personal foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway offensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point layup
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
+2
|
Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
|
30-31
|
3:43
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse turnover (double dribble)
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse turnover (double dribble)
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Tyrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (Damion Baugh steals)
|
|
3:26
|
|
+2
|
Damion Baugh makes two point layup
|
30-33
|
3:13
|
|
|
Tyrell Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses two point layup
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams blocks Moussa Cisse's two point layup
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Moussa Cisse makes two point layup
|
30-35
|
2:37
|
|
+3
|
Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot
|
33-35
|
2:33
|
|
|
Tyrell Jones shooting foul (Damion Baugh draws the foul)
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Damion Baugh misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:33
|
|
+1
|
Damion Baugh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-36
|
2:33
|
|
+1
|
Damion Baugh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-36
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
|
35-36
|
1:51
|
|
|
Damion Baugh misses two point layup
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point tip shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Justin Powell defensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Jeffries steals)
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries personal foul
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Damion Baugh turnover (Justin Powell steals)
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Cardwell makes two point layup
|
37-36
|
0:31
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway offensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway offensive rebound
|
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
Damion Baugh makes two point layup (Landers Nolley II assists)
|
37-38
|
0:06
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway defensive rebound
|