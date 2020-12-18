|
20:00
(Pirates gains possession)
19:46
Tyrie Jackson misses three point jump shot
19:44
Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
19:28
Tremont Robinson-White misses three point jump shot
19:26
Dukes defensive rebound
19:10
Matt Lewis misses two point layup
19:08
Justin Amadi offensive rebound
19:08
+2
Justin Amadi makes two point layup
2-0
18:48
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point jump shot (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
2-2
18:26
Julien Wooden misses three point jump shot
18:24
Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound
18:08
Tyrie Jackson misses two point dunk
18:06
Terell Strickland defensive rebound
18:01
Terell Strickland turnover
17:49
Tremont Robinson-White misses three point jump shot
17:47
Matt Lewis defensive rebound
17:31
+2
Justin Amadi makes two point layup (Julien Wooden assists)
4-2
17:13
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point layup (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
4-4
16:58
+2
Matt Lewis makes two point layup
6-4
16:47
+3
Tristen Newton makes three point jump shot (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
6-7
16:17
Julien Wooden offensive foul
16:17
Julien Wooden turnover
15:53
Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
16:15
Terrence Edwards defensive rebound
15:38
TV timeout
15:35
Matt Lewis misses three point jump shot
15:33
Tristen Newton defensive rebound
15:28
Joel Mensah shooting foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)
15:28
+1
Brandon Suggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-8
15:28
Brandon Suggs misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:28
Matt Lewis defensive rebound
15:07
+2
Matt Lewis makes two point layup (Michael Christmas assists)
8-8
14:32
Brandon Suggs misses three point jump shot
14:30
Terrence Edwards defensive rebound
14:22
Jalen Hodge misses three point jump shot
14:20
Joel Mensah offensive rebound
14:20
Joel Mensah turnover (traveling)
14:04
Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
14:02
Michael Christmas defensive rebound
14:00
Michael Christmas turnover (Tyrie Jackson steals)
13:56
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point layup (Tyrie Jackson assists)
8-10
13:42
Michael Christmas misses three point jump shot
13:40
Terrence Edwards offensive rebound
13:38
+2
Terrence Edwards makes two point tip shot
10-10
13:27
Brandon Suggs misses two point layup
13:25
Terrence Edwards defensive rebound
13:12
Michael Christmas misses three point jump shot
13:10
Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
13:04
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point jump shot
10-12
12:44
Joel Mensah offensive foul
12:44
Joel Mensah turnover
12:25
+2
Brandon Suggs makes two point jump shot (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
10-14
12:08
Vado Morse turnover (lost ball) (Charles Coleman steals)
12:01
+2
Tremont Robinson-White makes two point floating jump shot
10-16
11:59
TV timeout
11:59
|
11:49
+3
Vado Morse makes three point jump shot (Matt Lewis assists)
13-16
11:21
Brandon Suggs misses two point jump shot
11:19
Vado Morse defensive rebound
11:12
Jayvis Harvey offensive foul
11:12
Jayvis Harvey turnover
10:51
Bitumba Baruti misses two point jump shot
10:49
Pirates offensive rebound
10:39
Bitumba Baruti misses three point jump shot
10:37
Dukes defensive rebound
10:21
Matt Lewis misses two point jump shot
10:19
Justin Amadi offensive rebound
10:15
+2
Justin Amadi makes two point layup
15-16
10:10
Brandon Suggs misses two point layup
10:08
Pirates offensive rebound
9:54
+2
Tremont Robinson-White makes two point layup
15-18
9:38
Matt Lewis misses three point jump shot
9:36
Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
9:24
Tyrie Jackson misses three point jump shot
9:22
Terell Strickland defensive rebound
9:17
Vado Morse misses three point jump shot
9:15
Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound
8:58
Brandon Suggs misses three point jump shot
8:56
Matt Lewis defensive rebound
8:49
Tremont Robinson-White personal foul
8:43
Brandon Suggs shooting foul (Matt Lewis draws the foul)
8:43
Matt Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:43
+1
Matt Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-18
8:30
+2
Brandon Suggs makes two point layup (Jayden Gardner assists)
16-20
8:13
Michael Christmas misses three point jump shot
8:11
Zach Jacobs offensive rebound
8:10
Ludgy Debaut blocks Zach Jacobs's two point layup
8:08
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
7:37
+2
Tristen Newton makes two point jump shot
16-22
7:26
Michael Christmas turnover (traveling)
7:26
TV timeout
7:06
Charles Coleman turnover (3-second violation)
6:39
Terrence Edwards misses three point jump shot
6:37
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
6:37
Jayvis Harvey personal foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
6:13
Brandon Suggs offensive foul (Vado Morse draws the foul)
6:13
Brandon Suggs turnover
6:01
+2
Vado Morse makes two point layup
18-22
5:51
Noah Farrakhan misses two point jump shot
5:49
Matt Lewis defensive rebound
5:44
+2
Matt Lewis makes two point layup
20-22
5:30
+3
Bitumba Baruti makes three point jump shot
20-25
5:14
Vado Morse misses three point jump shot
5:12
Tristen Newton defensive rebound
5:06
Vado Morse personal foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
4:54
+2
Bitumba Baruti makes two point hook shot
20-27
4:44
Terell Strickland misses three point jump shot
4:42
Tristen Newton defensive rebound
4:32
Jayden Gardner misses two point layup
4:30
Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
4:27
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point tip shot
20-29
4:03
Tristen Newton shooting foul (Matt Lewis draws the foul)
4:03
+1
Matt Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-29
4:03
+1
Matt Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-29
3:44
Tyrie Jackson misses three point jump shot
3:42
Julien Wooden defensive rebound
3:28
Jalen Hodge misses three point jump shot
3:26
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
3:15
Tremont Robinson-White turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Hodge steals)
3:15
Jayden Gardner personal foul
3:14
TV timeout
2:57
Justin Amadi misses two point layup
2:55
Justin Amadi offensive rebound
2:50
Justin Amadi misses two point layup
2:48
Tristen Newton defensive rebound
2:44
Jalen Hodge personal foul (Tremont Robinson-White draws the foul)
2:44
+1
Tremont Robinson-White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-30
2:44
+1
Tremont Robinson-White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-31
2:29
Miles James personal foul (Matt Lewis draws the foul)
|
2:23
|
|
|
Terrence Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Bitumba Baruti steals)
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses two point layup
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Dukes defensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White shooting foul (Vado Morse draws the foul)
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Vado Morse misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Vado Morse misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Miles James defensive rebound
|
|
1:27
|
|
+2
|
Tyrie Jackson makes two point layup
|
22-33
|
1:02
|
|
+3
|
Julien Wooden makes three point jump shot (Matt Lewis assists)
|
25-33
|
0:32
|
|
|
Miles James turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Matt Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|