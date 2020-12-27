|
20:00
|
|
|
Gaige Prim vs. Austin Phyfe (Nate Heise gains possession)
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley blocks Tywhon Pickford's two point layup
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Panthers offensive rebound
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Gaige Prim blocks Tywhon Pickford's two point layup
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|
|
19:25
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point hook shot
|
2-0
|
19:04
|
|
+3
|
Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Tywhon Pickford assists)
|
2-3
|
18:52
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass) (Bowen Born steals)
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|
|
18:38
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
|
4-3
|
18:23
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|
|
18:16
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point layup
|
6-3
|
18:05
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
|
8-3
|
17:32
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Gaige Prim shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|
|
17:21
|
|
+1
|
Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-4
|
17:21
|
|
+1
|
Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-5
|
17:03
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Evan Gauger misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
James Betz personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|
|
16:36
|
|
+3
|
Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists)
|
11-5
|
16:21
|
|
|
James Betz misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point layup
|
13-5
|
15:39
|
|
|
James Betz misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Evan Gauger shooting foul (Ja'Monta Black draws the foul)
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:30
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Monta Black makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-5
|
15:30
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Monta Black makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-5
|
15:05
|
|
|
Nic Tata personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|
|
14:53
|
|
+3
|
Trae Berhow makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists)
|
15-8
|
14:35
|
|
+3
|
Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot
|
18-8
|
14:22
|
|
|
Nic Tata personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Nate Heise misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey misses two point layup
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Noah Carter defensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot
|
18-10
|
13:22
|
|
|
Demarcus Sharp turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe turnover (lost ball) (Lu'Cye Patterson steals)
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe personal foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)
|
|
12:53
|
|
+3
|
Lu'Cye Patterson makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists)
|
21-10
|
12:42
|
|
|
Darian Scott shooting foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)
|
|
12:42
|
|
+1
|
Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-11
|
12:42
|
|
+1
|
Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-12
|
12:20
|
|
|
Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Panthers defensive rebound
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Cole Henry misses two point layup
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Demarcus Sharp misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Cole Henry defensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Nate Heise offensive rebound
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Cole Henry misses two point layup
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
|
24-12
|
10:53
|
|
|
Jared Ridder shooting foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:53
|
|
+1
|
Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-13
|
10:53
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
+2
|
Demarcus Sharp makes two point layup
|
26-13
|
10:22
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot
|
26-15
|
9:40
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point reverse layup
|
28-15
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe makes two point layup
|
28-17
|
8:56
|
|
|
Gaige Prim misses two point hook shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Gaige Prim blocks Austin Phyfe's two point layup
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Demarcus Sharp turnover (lost ball) (Tywhon Pickford steals)
|
|
8:11
|
|
+3
|
Evan Gauger makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists)
|
28-20
|
8:10
|
|
|
Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Noah Carter defensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
James Betz misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point layup
|
30-20
|
7:07
|
|
|
Evan Gauger misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Bowen Born defensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Noah Carter offensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Gaige Prim blocks Noah Carter's two point layup
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Bowen Born offensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Noah Carter misses two point layup
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Panthers offensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Dawson Carper defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Demarcus Sharp turnover (bad pass) (Bowen Born steals)
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses two point layup
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup
|
30-22
|
5:23
|
|
|
Dawson Carper misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Goanar Mar defensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Goanar Mar offensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson shooting foul (Goanar Mar draws the foul)
|
|
5:00
|
|
+1
|
Goanar Mar makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
30-23
|
5:00
|
|
|
Goanar Mar misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Demarcus Sharp turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Nate Heise misses two point layup
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Dawson Carper defensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black offensive foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black turnover
|
|
4:09
|
|
+2
|
Goanar Mar makes two point jump shot
|
30-25
|
3:57
|
|
+3
|
Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists)
|
33-25
|
3:39
|
|
|
Evan Gauger misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|
|
3:24
|
|
+3
|
Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Dawson Carper assists)
|
36-25
|
3:03
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford offensive foul (Jared Ridder draws the foul)
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford turnover
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Goanar Mar personal foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Nate Heise blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|
|
2:19
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point hook shot
|
38-25
|
2:05
|
|
|
Gaige Prim blocks Bowen Born's two point layup
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Bowen Born offensive rebound
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Jared Ridder personal foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-26
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-27
|
1:49
|
|
|
Trae Berhow blocks Demarcus Sharp's two point layup
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Nate Heise defensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Bowen Born turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Monta Black steals)
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:10
|
|
+3
|
Trae Berhow makes three point jump shot
|
38-30
|
0:59
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point hook shot (Demarcus Sharp assists)
|
40-30
|
0:44
|
|
+2
|
James Betz makes two point jump shot
|
40-32
|
0:33
|
|
|
Demarcus Sharp turnover (bad pass) (Tywhon Pickford steals)
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford offensive foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford turnover
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson misses two point layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point tip shot
|
42-32