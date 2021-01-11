|
20:00
|
|
|
Evan Battey vs. Riley Battin (Utes gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Rylan Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point layup
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
18:55
|
|
|
Eli Parquet misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Timmy Allen turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Evan Battey turnover (lost ball) (Rylan Jones steals)
|
|
18:06
|
|
+2
|
Riley Battin makes two point jump shot
|
0-4
|
17:45
|
|
+3
|
McKinley Wright IV makes three point jump shot (D'Shawn Schwartz assists)
|
3-4
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup (Rylan Jones assists)
|
3-6
|
17:04
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point jump shot
|
3-8
|
16:34
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz offensive foul
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz turnover
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Evan Battey personal foul
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point layup
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses two point layup
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Rylan Jones defensive rebound
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Eli Parquet blocks Riley Battin's two point layup
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Timmy Allen shooting foul (Eli Parquet draws the foul)
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Eli Parquet misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:30
|
|
+1
|
Eli Parquet makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-8
|
15:13
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point jump shot (Alfonso Plummer assists)
|
4-10
|
14:51
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point layup
|
4-12
|
14:28
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels misses two point layup
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Jabari Walker offensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Jabari Walker misses two point layup
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Jabari Walker offensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
+2
|
Jabari Walker makes two point putback layup
|
6-12
|
13:57
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen offensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:38
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point layup
|
8-12
|
13:38
|
|
|
Rylan Jones shooting foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
|
|
13:38
|
|
+1
|
McKinley Wright IV makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9-12
|
13:24
|
|
|
Ian Martinez misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Branden Carlson personal foul
|
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Jabari Walker makes two point jump shot
|
11-12
|
12:34
|
|
|
Ian Martinez misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
|
|
12:25
|
|
+3
|
Jabari Walker makes three point jump shot (D'Shawn Schwartz assists)
|
14-12
|
12:03
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses two point layup
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point jump shot
|
14-14
|
10:49
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne turnover (bad pass) (Ian Martinez steals)
|
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
Ian Martinez makes two point layup
|
14-16
|
10:20
|
|
|
Jabari Walker shooting foul (Ian Martinez draws the foul)
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:20
|
|
+1
|
Ian Martinez makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-17
|
9:54
|
|
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Ian Martinez defensive rebound
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Tristan da Silva misses two point layup
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Tristan da Silva offensive rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
+2
|
Tristan da Silva makes two point putback layup
|
16-17
|
8:55
|
|
|
Ian Martinez misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Eli Parquet defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen blocks D'Shawn Schwartz's two point layup
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz offensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
+3
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes three point jump shot (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists)
|
19-17
|
8:12
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Riley Battin turnover (back court violation)
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Jaxon Brenchley misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy turnover (Riley Battin steals)
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Jabari Walker shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:39
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-18
|
7:39
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Rylan Jones shooting foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup (Timmy Allen assists)
|
20-20
|
7:21
|
|
+1
|
McKinley Wright IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-18
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup (Timmy Allen assists)
|
20-20
|
6:30
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Evan Battey offensive rebound
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses two point layup
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Evan Battey offensive rebound
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen shooting foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
|
|
6:26
|
|
+1
|
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-20
|
6:26
|
|
+1
|
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-20
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point jump shot (Jaxon Brenchley assists)
|
22-22
|
5:49
|
|
|
Eli Parquet offensive foul
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Eli Parquet turnover
|
|
5:33
|
|
+3
|
Alfonso Plummer makes three point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
|
22-25
|
5:12
|
|
|
Branden Carlson personal foul
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Branden Carlson blocks McKinley Wright IV's two point layup
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Buffaloes offensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point layup (Branden Carlson assists)
|
22-27
|
4:43
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV shooting foul (Alfonso Plummer draws the foul)
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Ian Martinez blocks D'Shawn Schwartz's two point jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point layup
|
22-29
|
3:42
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
|
|
3:05
|
|
+2
|
Jeriah Horne makes two point jump shot
|
24-29
|
2:39
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup (Timmy Allen assists)
|
24-31
|
2:27
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz offensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point layup
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point dunk (Timmy Allen assists)
|
24-33
|
1:53
|
|
|
Nique Clifford misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Nique Clifford misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
+2
|
Ian Martinez makes two point layup
|
24-35
|
1:14
|
|
+3
|
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
27-35
|
0:46
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point layup
|
27-37
|
0:21
|
|
|
Nique Clifford misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Buffaloes offensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Riley Battin personal foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Eli Parquet defensive rebound
|