20:00
Arinze Chidom vs. Evan Mobley (Tahj Eaddy gains possession)
19:48
+2
Isaiah Mobley makes two point hook shot (Drew Peterson assists)
0-2
19:21
+2
Dominick Pickett makes two point floating jump shot (Flynn Cameron assists)
2-2
18:58
Isaiah Mobley misses two point jump shot
18:56
Trojans offensive rebound
18:52
Evan Mobley misses two point layup
18:50
Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
18:31
Flynn Cameron misses three point jump shot
18:29
Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound
18:17
Evan Mobley misses three point jump shot
18:15
Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
17:57
+2
Flynn Cameron makes two point driving layup
4-2
17:39
Drew Peterson turnover (bad pass) (Jock Perry steals)
17:28
Arinze Chidom misses three point jump shot
17:26
Highlanders offensive rebound
17:07
+3
Jock Perry makes three point jump shot (Dominick Pickett assists)
7-2
16:45
Tahj Eaddy misses two point step back jump shot
16:43
Evan Mobley offensive rebound
16:43
Jock Perry personal foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
16:37
Isaiah White misses two point layup
16:35
Arinze Chidom defensive rebound
16:06
Highlanders turnover (shot clock violation)
15:51
+2
Evan Mobley makes two point dunk (Drew Peterson assists)
7-4
15:36
Arinze Chidom misses two point layup
15:34
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
15:20
+2
Isaiah White makes two point jump shot (Evan Mobley assists)
7-6
15:20
Flynn Cameron shooting foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
15:20
TV timeout
15:20
Isaiah White misses regular free throw 1 of 1
15:20
Angus McWilliam defensive rebound
15:07
Angus McWilliam offensive foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)
15:07
Angus McWilliam turnover
14:52
+2
Isaiah Mobley makes two point turnaround hook shot
7-8
14:33
Angus McWilliam misses two point layup
14:31
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
14:23
+2
Isaiah Mobley makes two point pullup jump shot
7-10
14:02
Wil Tattersall turnover (bad pass) (Tahj Eaddy steals)
13:57
Arinze Chidom blocks Tahj Eaddy's two point layup
13:55
Trojans offensive rebound
13:45
Isaiah Mobley misses two point driving layup
13:43
Angus McWilliam defensive rebound
13:14
+2
Dominick Pickett makes two point pullup jump shot
9-10
12:42
+2
Isaiah Mobley makes two point layup
9-12
12:14
Jock Perry misses three point jump shot
12:12
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
12:00
Angus McWilliam shooting foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
11:59
+1
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-13
11:59
+1
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-14
11:50
George Willborn III misses two point driving layup
11:48
Jock Perry offensive rebound
11:49
Chevez Goodwin personal foul (Jock Perry draws the foul)
11:49
TV timeout
11:38
Jock Perry misses two point hook shot
11:36
Jock Perry offensive rebound
11:27
Flynn Cameron misses three point jump shot
11:25
Jock Perry offensive rebound
11:08
+3
Flynn Cameron makes three point jump shot (Arinze Chidom assists)
12-14
10:38
Arinze Chidom blocks Isaiah Mobley's two point jump shot
10:36
Jock Perry defensive rebound
10:19
+2
Jock Perry makes two point jump shot (Dominick Pickett assists)
14-14
10:15
Trojans 30 second timeout
9:53
Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot
9:51
Flynn Cameron defensive rebound
9:35
+2
Arinze Chidom makes two point driving layup
16-14
9:18
Tahj Eaddy turnover (Arinze Chidom steals)
9:03
+3
Flynn Cameron makes three point jump shot (Arinze Chidom assists)
19-14
8:49
Evan Mobley turnover (lost ball) (Arinze Chidom steals)
8:49
Evan Mobley personal foul (Arinze Chidom draws the foul)
8:28
+3
Flynn Cameron makes three point jump shot (Wil Tattersall assists)
22-14
8:06
Isaiah Mobley misses three point jump shot
8:04
Jock Perry defensive rebound
7:46
+3
Wil Tattersall makes three point jump shot (Flynn Cameron assists)
25-14
7:26
Isaiah Mobley misses two point layup
7:24
Wil Tattersall defensive rebound
6:56
Jock Perry misses three point jump shot
6:54
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
6:45
Drew Peterson misses two point jump shot
6:43
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
6:37
+3
Tahj Eaddy makes three point jump shot
25-17
6:07
Evan Mobley blocks Jock Perry's two point layup
6:05
Isaiah White defensive rebound
6:00
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
5:58
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
5:49
Isaiah Mobley misses two point layup
5:47
Evan Mobley offensive rebound
5:31
Drew Peterson misses three point jump shot
5:29
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
5:22
Wil Tattersall defensive rebound
5:22
Jock Perry offensive foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
5:22
Jock Perry turnover
5:11
Arinze Chidom personal foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
5:08
Jump ball. Evan Mobley vs. Arinze Chidom (Highlanders gains possession)
5:08
Evan Mobley turnover (lost ball) (Arinze Chidom steals)
4:35
Highlanders turnover (shot clock violation)
4:20
Isaiah White misses three point jump shot
4:18
Arinze Chidom defensive rebound
4:10
Arinze Chidom misses three point jump shot
4:08
Isaiah White defensive rebound
4:01
+2
Isaiah Mobley makes two point jump shot
25-19
3:49
Oliver Hayes-Brown turnover (lost ball)
3:49
TV timeout
3:36
Tahj Eaddy misses two point jump shot
3:34
Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
3:26
Tahj Eaddy personal foul (Zyon Pullin draws the foul)
3:17
Flynn Cameron turnover (lost ball) (Tahj Eaddy steals)
3:05
+2
Isaiah Mobley makes two point turnaround hook shot
25-21
2:53
+2
Zyon Pullin makes two point fadeaway jump shot
27-21
2:36
Evan Mobley misses two point layup
2:34
Daniel Mading defensive rebound
2:22
Daniel Mading misses three point jump shot
2:20
Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound
2:11
+3
Tahj Eaddy makes three point jump shot
27-24
2:08
Highlanders 30 second timeout
1:50
+2
Arinze Chidom makes two point jump shot (Oliver Hayes-Brown assists)
29-24
1:21
Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot
1:19
Oliver Hayes-Brown defensive rebound
1:04
Zyon Pullin misses two point jump shot
1:02
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
0:56
George Willborn III personal foul (Max Agbonkpolo draws the foul)
0:56
+1
Max Agbonkpolo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-25
0:56
Max Agbonkpolo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:56
Flynn Cameron defensive rebound
0:34
Max Agbonkpolo shooting foul (Arinze Chidom draws the foul)
0:34
Arinze Chidom misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:34
Arinze Chidom misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:34
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
0:09
Oliver Hayes-Brown blocks Evan Mobley's two point layup
0:07
Evan Mobley offensive rebound
0:07
+2
Evan Mobley makes two point jump shot
29-27
0:01
+3
Dominick Pickett makes three point jump shot (Zyon Pullin assists)
|
32-27
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|