DAVID
LSALLE

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
DAVID
Wildcats
44
LSALLE
Explorers
25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Luka Brajkovic vs. Clifton Moore (Carter Collins gains possession)  
19:40 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point layup 2-0
19:39   Clifton Moore shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
19:39   Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
19:39   Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound  
19:36   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
19:34   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
19:14 +2 Clifton Moore makes two point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists) 2-2
18:50 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point dunk 4-2
18:27   Sherif Kenney misses three point step back jump shot  
18:25   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
18:18   Carter Collins turnover (bad pass) (Scott Spencer steals)  
18:08   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
18:06   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
17:44 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot (Carter Collins assists) 6-2
17:21   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
17:19   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
16:58   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
16:56   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
16:47   Sherif Kenney turnover (bad pass) (Sam Mennenga steals)  
16:38 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point pullup jump shot 8-2
16:13   Christian Ray misses three point jump shot  
16:11   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
15:43   Sherif Kenney blocks Kellan Grady's two point fadeaway jump shot  
15:41   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
15:28 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists) 8-5
15:05   Luka Brajkovic misses two point reverse layup  
15:03   Sam Mennenga offensive rebound  
15:01   Sam Mennenga misses two point layup  
14:59   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
14:58 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point putback layup 10-5
14:32   David Beatty misses three point step back jump shot  
14:30   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
14:08 +3 Luka Brajkovic makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists) 13-5
13:47 +2 Clifton Moore makes two point dunk (Christian Ray assists) 13-7
13:25 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Sam Mennenga assists) 16-7
13:05   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
13:03   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
12:55   Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot  
12:53   Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound  
12:45 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point reverse layup (Carter Collins assists) 18-7
12:36   Explorers 30 second timeout  
12:36   TV timeout  
12:18   Jhamir Brickus offensive foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
12:18   Jhamir Brickus turnover  
12:05 +2 Michael Jones makes two point reverse layup (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists) 20-7
11:40   Christian Ray misses three point jump shot  
11:38   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
11:11   Michael Jones misses three point jump shot  
11:09   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
10:46   Jump ball. Christian Ray vs. Grant Huffman (Explorers gains possession)  
10:46   TV timeout  
10:41   Jack Clark misses three point step back jump shot  
10:39   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
10:27 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists) 22-7
10:14   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
10:12   Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound  
10:04   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
10:02   Michael Jones defensive rebound  
9:40   Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot  
9:38   Bates Jones offensive rebound  
9:32   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
9:30   Sherif Kenney defensive rebound  
9:17   Michael Jones personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
9:12   David Beatty misses two point driving layup  
9:10   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
9:05   Carter Collins turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
9:00 +2 Jack Clark makes two point driving dunk 22-9
8:31 +2 Michael Jones makes two point layup (Luka Brajkovic assists) 24-9
8:15   Jack Clark misses two point floating jump shot  
8:13   Wildcats defensive rebound  
8:13   Jared Kimbrough personal foul  
8:01 +2 Michael Jones makes two point driving layup 26-9
7:44   Anwar Gill misses two point floating jump shot  
7:42   Anwar Gill offensive rebound  
7:38   Jared Kimbrough turnover (bad pass) (Michael Jones steals)  
7:31 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point floating jump shot 28-9
7:09 +3 Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 28-12
7:02 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point layup (Michael Jones assists) 30-12
7:00   Explorers 30 second timeout  
7:00   TV timeout  
6:36   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
6:34   Clifton Moore offensive rebound  
6:30 +2 Clifton Moore makes two point putback layup 30-14
6:18   Hyunjung Lee turnover (bad pass) (Anwar Gill steals)  
6:07   Jack Clark misses two point step back jump shot  
6:05   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
5:35   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
5:33   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
5:04   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
5:02   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
4:52   Anwar Gill personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
4:34 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point floating jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 32-14
4:17   Kellan Grady shooting foul (Clifton Moore draws the foul)  
4:17   Clifton Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:17 +1 Clifton Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-15
4:03 +3 Bates Jones makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists) 35-15
3:49 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 35-18
3:35 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point finger roll layup 37-18
3:11   Ayinde Hikim misses three point jump shot  
3:09   David Kristensen defensive rebound  
2:49   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
2:47   Bates Jones offensive rebound  
2:33   TV timeout  
2:32   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
2:30   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
2:21 +2 Carter Collins makes two point reverse layup (Luka Brajkovic assists) 39-18
2:10 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point driving layup 39-20
1:51   Christian Ray shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
1:51   Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:51   Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:51   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
1:39 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point reverse dunk (Ayinde Hikim assists) 39-22
1:08 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists) 42-22
0:44 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Ayinde Hikim assists) 42-25
0:19 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point driving layup 44-25
0:01   Ayinde Hikim misses two point pullup jump shot  
0:00   Explorers offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
DAVID
Wildcats
33
LSALLE
Explorers
28

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
19:32   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
19:18 +2 Christian Ray makes two point floating jump shot 44-27
18:59   Hyunjung Lee turnover (bad pass)  
18:36   Jared Kimbrough turnover (out of bounds)  
18:23   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
18:21   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
18:08 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point finger roll layup 44-29
17:53   Kellan Grady misses two point driving layup  
17:51   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
17:38 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point driving hook shot 44-31
17:29   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
17:07   TV timeout  
17:07   Christian Ray shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
17:07 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-31
17:07 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-31
16:53   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
16:51   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
16:28 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists) 49-31
16:16   Jared Kimbrough misses two point layup  
16:14   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
15:56   Michael Jones turnover (lost ball)  
15:56   TV timeout  
15:37   David Beatty misses three point jump shot  
15:35   Wildcats defensive rebound  
15:35   Christian Ray personal foul  
15:05 +2 Carter Collins makes two point reverse layup (Luka Brajkovic assists) 51-31
14:50 +2 David Beatty makes two point driving layup 51-33
14:33 +2 Carter Collins makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Michael Jones assists) 53-33
14:15   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
14:13   Michael Jones defensive rebound  
14:06   Kellan Grady misses two point driving layup  
14:04   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
13:56   David Beatty misses two point pullup jump shot  
13:54   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
13:31   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass) (Anwar Gill steals)  
13:26   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
13:24   Jack Clark offensive rebound  
13:16 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 53-36
12:59   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass) (Scott Spencer steals)  
12:30   Jack Clark misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:28   Michael Jones defensive rebound  
12:18   Jhamir Brickus personal foul  
11:59   Grant Huffman misses two point floating jump shot  
11:57   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
11:49   Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass)  
11:34   Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
11:34   TV timeout  
11:34 +1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-36
11:34 +1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-36
11:09   Jack Clark turnover (lost ball) (Michael Jones steals)  
10:43   Bates Jones misses three point jump shot  
10:41   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
10:25   Scott Spencer misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
10:23   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
9:59   Michael Jones misses three point jump shot  
9:57   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
9:42 +3 Anwar Gill makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 55-39
9:09 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point driving layup 57-39
8:59   Hyunjung Lee personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
8:41 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point dunk (Jack Clark assists) 57-41
8:21 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point driving hook shot 59-41
7:59 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point floating jump shot 59-43
7:44   Kellan Grady misses two point floating jump shot  
7:43   Wildcats offensive rebound  
7:43   Christian Ray personal foul  
7:43   TV timeout  
7:28   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
7:26   Explorers defensive rebound  
7:14   Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass) (Sam Mennenga steals)  
6:57 +2 Carter Collins makes two point fadeaway jump shot 61-43
6:41   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
6:39   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
6:27   Kellan Grady misses two point layup  
6:25   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
6:19 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point driving layup 61-45
5:56 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot (Hyunjung Lee assists) 63-45
5:34   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
5:29   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
5:16 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists) 66-45
4:53   Christian Ray turnover (bad pass) (Carter Collins steals)  
4:48 +2 Carter Collins makes two point driving layup 68-45
4:30   Jared Kimbrough misses two point jump shot  
4:28   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
4:08   Christian Ray shooting foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)  
4:08 +1 Sam Mennenga makes regular free throw 1 of 2 69-45
4:08   Sam Mennenga misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:08   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
4:00   Bates Jones shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)  
4:00   TV timeout  
4:00 +1 Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 1 of 2 69-46
4:00 +1 Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 2 of 2 69-47
3:40 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot 72-47
3:13   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
3:11   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
2:58   Michael Jones turnover (bad pass) (Sherif Kenney steals)  
2:49   Anwar Gill misses two point floating jump shot  
2:47   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
2:27   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
2:25   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
2:17   Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball)  
2:12 +2 Carter Collins makes two point finger roll layup 74-47
1:47   David Kristensen shooting foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)  
1:47 +1 Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 1 of 2 74-48
1:47 +1 Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 74-49
1:21   Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot  
1:19   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
1:17   Jhamir Brickus offensive foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
1:17   Jhamir Brickus turnover  
1:04 +2 David Kristensen makes two point layup 76-49
1:04  