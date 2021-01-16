DAVID
LSALLE
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Luka Brajkovic vs. Clifton Moore (Carter Collins gains possession)
|19:40
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:39
|
|Clifton Moore shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
|19:39
|
|Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|19:39
|
|Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound
|19:36
|
|Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|19:34
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|19:14
|
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists)
|2-2
|18:50
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point dunk
|4-2
|18:27
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point step back jump shot
|18:25
|
|Carter Collins defensive rebound
|18:18
|
|Carter Collins turnover (bad pass) (Scott Spencer steals)
|18:08
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|18:06
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|17:44
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot (Carter Collins assists)
|6-2
|17:21
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|17:19
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|16:58
|
|Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|16:56
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|16:47
|
|Sherif Kenney turnover (bad pass) (Sam Mennenga steals)
|16:38
|
|+2
|Hyunjung Lee makes two point pullup jump shot
|8-2
|16:13
|
|Christian Ray misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|15:43
|
|Sherif Kenney blocks Kellan Grady's two point fadeaway jump shot
|15:41
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|15:28
|
|+3
|Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists)
|8-5
|15:05
|
|Luka Brajkovic misses two point reverse layup
|15:03
|
|Sam Mennenga offensive rebound
|15:01
|
|Sam Mennenga misses two point layup
|14:59
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|14:58
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point putback layup
|10-5
|14:32
|
|David Beatty misses three point step back jump shot
|14:30
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|14:08
|
|+3
|Luka Brajkovic makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists)
|13-5
|13:47
|
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point dunk (Christian Ray assists)
|13-7
|13:25
|
|+3
|Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Sam Mennenga assists)
|16-7
|13:05
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|
|Carter Collins defensive rebound
|12:55
|
|Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
|12:53
|
|Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound
|12:45
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point reverse layup (Carter Collins assists)
|18-7
|12:36
|
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|12:36
|
|TV timeout
|12:18
|
|Jhamir Brickus offensive foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|12:18
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover
|12:05
|
|+2
|Michael Jones makes two point reverse layup (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists)
|20-7
|11:40
|
|Christian Ray misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|11:11
|
|Michael Jones misses three point jump shot
|11:09
|
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|10:46
|
|Jump ball. Christian Ray vs. Grant Huffman (Explorers gains possession)
|10:46
|
|TV timeout
|10:41
|
|Jack Clark misses three point step back jump shot
|10:39
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|10:27
|
|+2
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|22-7
|10:14
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|
|Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound
|10:04
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|10:02
|
|Michael Jones defensive rebound
|9:40
|
|Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|9:38
|
|Bates Jones offensive rebound
|9:32
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|9:30
|
|Sherif Kenney defensive rebound
|9:17
|
|Michael Jones personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|9:12
|
|David Beatty misses two point driving layup
|9:10
|
|Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|9:05
|
|Carter Collins turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|9:00
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point driving dunk
|22-9
|8:31
|
|+2
|Michael Jones makes two point layup (Luka Brajkovic assists)
|24-9
|8:15
|
|Jack Clark misses two point floating jump shot
|8:13
|
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|8:13
|
|Jared Kimbrough personal foul
|8:01
|
|+2
|Michael Jones makes two point driving layup
|26-9
|7:44
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point floating jump shot
|7:42
|
|Anwar Gill offensive rebound
|7:38
|
|Jared Kimbrough turnover (bad pass) (Michael Jones steals)
|7:31
|
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point floating jump shot
|28-9
|7:09
|
|+3
|Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|28-12
|7:02
|
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point layup (Michael Jones assists)
|30-12
|7:00
|
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|7:00
|
|TV timeout
|6:36
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|6:34
|
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|6:30
|
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point putback layup
|30-14
|6:18
|
|Hyunjung Lee turnover (bad pass) (Anwar Gill steals)
|6:07
|
|Jack Clark misses two point step back jump shot
|6:05
|
|Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|5:35
|
|Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|5:33
|
|Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|5:04
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|
|Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|4:52
|
|Anwar Gill personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|4:34
|
|+2
|Kellan Grady makes two point floating jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|32-14
|4:17
|
|Kellan Grady shooting foul (Clifton Moore draws the foul)
|4:17
|
|Clifton Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:17
|
|+1
|Clifton Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-15
|4:03
|
|+3
|Bates Jones makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists)
|35-15
|3:49
|
|+3
|Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|35-18
|3:35
|
|+2
|Kellan Grady makes two point finger roll layup
|37-18
|3:11
|
|Ayinde Hikim misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|
|David Kristensen defensive rebound
|2:49
|
|Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|2:47
|
|Bates Jones offensive rebound
|2:33
|
|TV timeout
|2:32
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|2:30
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|2:21
|
|+2
|Carter Collins makes two point reverse layup (Luka Brajkovic assists)
|39-18
|2:10
|
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point driving layup
|39-20
|1:51
|
|Christian Ray shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|1:51
|
|Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:51
|
|Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:51
|
|Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|1:39
|
|+2
|Jared Kimbrough makes two point reverse dunk (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|39-22
|1:08
|
|+3
|Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists)
|42-22
|0:44
|
|+3
|Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|42-25
|0:19
|
|+2
|Hyunjung Lee makes two point driving layup
|44-25
|0:01
|
|Ayinde Hikim misses two point pullup jump shot
|0:00
|
|Explorers offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:34
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|19:32
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|19:18
|
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point floating jump shot
|44-27
|18:59
|
|Hyunjung Lee turnover (bad pass)
|18:36
|
|Jared Kimbrough turnover (out of bounds)
|18:23
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|18:21
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|18:08
|
|+2
|Jared Kimbrough makes two point finger roll layup
|44-29
|17:53
|
|Kellan Grady misses two point driving layup
|17:51
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|17:38
|
|+2
|Jared Kimbrough makes two point driving hook shot
|44-31
|17:29
|
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|17:07
|
|TV timeout
|17:07
|
|Christian Ray shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
|17:07
|
|+1
|Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-31
|17:07
|
|+1
|Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-31
|16:53
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|16:51
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|16:28
|
|+3
|Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists)
|49-31
|16:16
|
|Jared Kimbrough misses two point layup
|16:14
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|15:56
|
|Michael Jones turnover (lost ball)
|15:56
|
|TV timeout
|15:37
|
|David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|15:35
|
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|15:35
|
|Christian Ray personal foul
|15:05
|
|+2
|Carter Collins makes two point reverse layup (Luka Brajkovic assists)
|51-31
|14:50
|
|+2
|David Beatty makes two point driving layup
|51-33
|14:33
|
|+2
|Carter Collins makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Michael Jones assists)
|53-33
|14:15
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|14:13
|
|Michael Jones defensive rebound
|14:06
|
|Kellan Grady misses two point driving layup
|14:04
|
|Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|13:56
|
|David Beatty misses two point pullup jump shot
|13:54
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|13:31
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass) (Anwar Gill steals)
|13:26
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|13:24
|
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|13:16
|
|+3
|Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|53-36
|12:59
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass) (Scott Spencer steals)
|12:30
|
|Jack Clark misses two point pullup jump shot
|12:28
|
|Michael Jones defensive rebound
|12:18
|
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul
|11:59
|
|Grant Huffman misses two point floating jump shot
|11:57
|
|Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|11:49
|
|Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass)
|11:34
|
|Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|11:34
|
|TV timeout
|11:34
|
|+1
|Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-36
|11:34
|
|+1
|Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-36
|11:09
|
|Jack Clark turnover (lost ball) (Michael Jones steals)
|10:43
|
|Bates Jones misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|10:25
|
|Scott Spencer misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|10:23
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|9:59
|
|Michael Jones misses three point jump shot
|9:57
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|9:42
|
|+3
|Anwar Gill makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|55-39
|9:09
|
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point driving layup
|57-39
|8:59
|
|Hyunjung Lee personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|8:41
|
|+2
|Jared Kimbrough makes two point dunk (Jack Clark assists)
|57-41
|8:21
|
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point driving hook shot
|59-41
|7:59
|
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point floating jump shot
|59-43
|7:44
|
|Kellan Grady misses two point floating jump shot
|7:43
|
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|7:43
|
|Christian Ray personal foul
|7:43
|
|TV timeout
|7:28
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|7:26
|
|Explorers defensive rebound
|7:14
|
|Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass) (Sam Mennenga steals)
|6:57
|
|+2
|Carter Collins makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|61-43
|6:41
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|6:39
|
|Carter Collins defensive rebound
|6:27
|
|Kellan Grady misses two point layup
|6:25
|
|Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|6:19
|
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point driving layup
|61-45
|5:56
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot (Hyunjung Lee assists)
|63-45
|5:34
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|5:29
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|5:16
|
|+3
|Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists)
|66-45
|4:53
|
|Christian Ray turnover (bad pass) (Carter Collins steals)
|4:48
|
|+2
|Carter Collins makes two point driving layup
|68-45
|4:30
|
|Jared Kimbrough misses two point jump shot
|4:28
|
|Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|4:08
|
|Christian Ray shooting foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)
|4:08
|
|+1
|Sam Mennenga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-45
|4:08
|
|Sam Mennenga misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:08
|
|Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|4:00
|
|Bates Jones shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|4:00
|
|TV timeout
|4:00
|
|+1
|Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-46
|4:00
|
|+1
|Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-47
|3:40
|
|+3
|Carter Collins makes three point jump shot
|72-47
|3:13
|
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|3:11
|
|Carter Collins defensive rebound
|2:58
|
|Michael Jones turnover (bad pass) (Sherif Kenney steals)
|2:49
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point floating jump shot
|2:47
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|2:27
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|2:25
|
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|2:17
|
|Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball)
|2:12
|
|+2
|Carter Collins makes two point finger roll layup
|74-47
|1:47
|
|David Kristensen shooting foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|1:47
|
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-48
|1:47
|
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-49
|1:21
|
|Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot
|1:19
|
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|1:17
|
|Jhamir Brickus offensive foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|1:17
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover
|1:04
|
|+2
|David Kristensen makes two point layup
|76-49
|1:04
|